ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting

By Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFbGC_0hHtzHZq00

Deputies were investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said three males were wounded and taken to a hospital.

Barbera said one of the victims died, but the other two were expected to survive.

Neighbor Lamont Jarrett said it's the younger generation in the community who are out of control.

"Some people act like they kids. Don't do nothing like they all angels, and they're not," Jarrett said. "What they do in the house is one thing. What they do in the streets is something totally different."

Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

Comments / 3

Related
Click10.com

BSO searching for attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Otis Washington. According to investigators, an arrest warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December. At approximately...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS News

Lauderhill police investigate deadly shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man shot in a Lauderhill late Thursday night has died. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Windward Vista Apartments in the 4500 block of NW 19th Street. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center but he didn't survive.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Glade, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Belle Glade, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Talk Media

3 Men Arrested For Robbing Woman at Coral Springs Condominium

Police arrested three men who robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Coral Springs condominium, court records show. According to Coral Springs Police, Xavier Deshommes, 18, of 4280 Riverside Dr. in Coral Springs, Jimmy Carry, 20, of Miami Gardens, and Izaiah Bazile, 19, also of Miami Gardens, robbed the female around 1 p.m. Saturday outside a building at 9144 W. Atlantic Blvd., within the Visconti Condominiums complex, according to an arrest affidavit.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
DANIA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested

Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw34.com

3 men shot, 1 killed in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting left one person dead in Belle Glade. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon along NW 11th Street. The first deputies on scene found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the hospital. The other two are expected to survive,...
BELLE GLADE, FL
WPBF News 25

One dead, 2 hospitalized in Belle Glade shooting

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead and two others were injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Belle Glade. It happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 200 block of NW 11th Street. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies arrived to find three men...
BELLE GLADE, FL
wflx.com

2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway

Two women were killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision on Martin Highway in western Martin County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred about 11 a.m. just west of the Fox Brown Road intersection. A 27-year-old woman and 68-year-old woman, both from Okeechobee, were killed. Lt. Indiana...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy