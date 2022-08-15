Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss
Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA・
Latest Kyrie Irving News Deals Massive Blow To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying hard this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. They did what they could in free agency, armed with only the mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum deals. Unlike the last offseason, when they targeted older veterans, they signed younger, defensive-minded players to fill...
Julius Erving reveals why Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is ‘absolutely’ his favorite player in the NBA
Julius Erving has one of the most decorated resumes in the history of the NBA. The Hall of Famer is an all-time great, and his inclusion in the NBA 75 is a clear testament to all that he has achieved during his time in the league. This is exactly why...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
New Details On Celtics’ Kevin Durant Trade Efforts
The Kevin Durant trade saga has taken yet another twist. After issuing an ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets and he had to shut down reports that surfaced saying he would rather retire than play for the Nets again, one NBA team was seemingly emerging as a landing spot. The Boston...
1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
The Boston Celtics Announce Plans to Honor Bill Russell Throughout the 2022-23 NBA Season
The late Bill Russell will be honored by the Boston Celtics throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The post The Boston Celtics Announce Plans to Honor Bill Russell Throughout the 2022-23 NBA Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Here’s Why Serena’s Early Exit From Cincinnati Is a Good Thing
As the great tennis sage Charles Barkley memorably said years ago, “We’re here for a good time, not for a long time.” And so it was with Serena Williams’s match on Tuesday night at Cincinnati’s Western & Southern Open against Emma Raducanu, where she bowed out 6-4, 6-0 in an hour and five minutes.
Lakers willing to part ways with two first round picks for Kyrie Irving
While most of the attention is on Kevin Durant’s trade request, reportedly the Los Angeles Lakers are working to see if they can acquire the previously disgruntled point guard Kyrie Irving. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski the Lakers are dangling out their 2027 and 2029 first round picks....
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Just Tweeted Something On Tuesday Night
Irving: "To all Ancestors in the God realm, Ase. A11Even" Irving is coming off playing his 11th season in the NBA, and the 29-year-old averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. The Nets had been seen as a contender to win the NBA Championship, but they finished...
NBA Executive Urges Celtics To Go All-In On Kevin Durant Trade
There has been a lot of debate in recent weeks about how much is too much to trade for Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets have set an astronomical asking price on Durant, which to this point, no NBA front office has been willing to meet. While a few teams have...
One 'Juke' move worth considering on recruiting trail
Salisbury High School (N.C.) standout Jayden Harris earned his "Juke" nickname at birth. After interviewing the admitted Duke basketball enthusiast this week, Jason Jordan of SI.com noted that "his mother, Ebony Harris, gave him the name because of the ease of his birthing process." "She ...
Marcus Smart's wildest assists with the Boston Celtics from 2021-22
From the moment the Boston Celtics drafted him, veteran point guard Marcus Smart had an All-Star floor general ahead of him in the team’s backcourt rotation. He was shunted over to play shooting guard despite having run the point his entire career at Oklahoma State. First Rajon Rondo, then...
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly open to trading 2 unprotected first-rounders for Kyrie Irving
A new report claims the Los Angeles Lakers would be open to giving up two unprotected first-round picks to acquire
All Eyes Will Be on the Boston Celtics in Early December
NBA fans will get a heavy dose of the Boston Celtics this season. The post All Eyes Will Be on the Boston Celtics in Early December appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Fantasy Football Top 200 & Positional Rankings
Check out NBC Sports Boston's Top 200 overall rankings for Fantasy Football, and click the Positional Rankings at the bottom of the chart for a second tab. Below is everything you need to dominate your league this year. Player rankings by position. Sleepers, busts and player analysis. Editor’s Note: Get...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater
Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NBC Sports
Kapler explains why Giants optioned González back to minors
SAN FRANCISCO -- A week ago, the Giants weren't just dealing with continued losing. They also had a bullpen that was absolutely gassed as the team boarded a flight back to San Diego. A strong stretch by the rotation has allowed some key relievers to get rest, but you're never...
12 Boston Celtics alumni participating in 2022 EuroBasket
A number of alumni from the Boston Celtics are planning to play in the 2022 EuroBasket competition, the first in five years due to the pandemic. Currently slated to start in two weeks with 34 total NBA players on 17 different teams, the EuroBasket competition — in full, the European Basketball Championship — normally takes place every four years with up to 24 teams participating.
Marquette basketball lands key frontcourt piece with 2023 commitment from Al Amadou
The Marquette men's basketball team landed a key piece to its future frontcourt on Thursday. Alassane Amadou, a 6-foot-9 forward from the Philadelphia area, committed to the Golden Eagles' 2023 recruiting class in a live announcement on YouTube. ...
