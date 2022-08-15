ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Waters

More than 2 million infant swings and rockers recalled after baby’s death

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYXw3_0hHtyvPL00

PITTSBURGH ( WXIN ) — More than 2 million infant swings and rockers are being recalled due to the risk of entanglement and strangulation.

On Monday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Thorley Industries, known as 4moms, announced the recall, which involves about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers. In addition, 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo were sold in Canada.

The MamaRoo is a baby swing that offers multiple motions and speeds. The recall only includes models that use a three-point harness. The MamaRoo model that uses a five-point harness is not included in this recall. The RockaRoo is a baby rocker with a front-to-back gliding motion.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yf6Uw_0hHtyvPL00
    Location of model number of a RockaRoo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3QNg_0hHtyvPL00
    Recalled 4moms RockaRoo (Model 4M-012)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zprZQ_0hHtyvPL00
    Location of model number of a MamaRoo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fdzrg_0hHtyvPL00
    Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (model 1037)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLHdY_0hHtyvPL00
    Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (Model 1026)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoFTr_0hHtyvPL00
    Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (Model 4M-005)
  • Strap dangling from recalled 4moms MamaRoo swing

The recall was initiated because when not in use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can get tangled in the straps, posing strangulation hazards.

The company said it has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who got caught in the strap under the MamaRoo infant swing. This includes a report in which an infant died from asphyxiation and another infant had to be rescued by a caregiver.

On the Safer Products website, a consumer posted that their 10-month-old son crawled through the space between the base and the seat in 2018. Their son got caught in the strap, which got so tightly twisted around his neck that they had to cut the strap to loosen him.

King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns, bites due to potential microbial contamination

The consumer reported that their son suffered marks and popped blood vessels all the way around his neck. He also had popped blood vessels around his eyes.

“Very scary and is dangerous if anyone has this product and doesn’t realize the straps underneath can do this,” the consumer wrote in their incident report.

Those straps are the target of the recall. Anyone with the recalled products should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener, which will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.

Until they get the strap fastener, the company said anyone with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access.

The company issued the following statement:

“Families put their trust in our company when they choose to bring our products into their homes.  That’s why we take every precaution and make the extra effort to ensure that our baby gear products not only meet but exceed all applicable safety standards.

We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings.  After investigating the circumstances behind these two reported incidents, 4moms decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC.

The free strap fastener kit we have designed is an easy-to-install solution that we believe will prevent any other incidents from happening when a MamaRoo or RockaRoo is not in use and an infant crawls under the seat.  We strongly urge our consumers, retailers, and re-seller partners to implement the strap fastener solution to ensure the complete safety of our products.

We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest quality and safety standards so that parents feel safe, secure, and confident in their decision to have 4moms support their family.”

Gary Waters, 4moms CEO

People can contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com . They can also go to the recall website to order a strap fastener.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#The Recall#Rockers#Thorley Industries#Rockaroo#Mamaroo
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for wire fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison for perpetrating a wire fraud scheme to steal federal funds. Anthony Kelley, 60, was sentenced U.S. District Court in Jackson on Wednesday, August 17. Prosecutors said Kelley owns Trendsetters Barber College in Jackson. Trendsetters was certified by the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Pike County man accused of selling alcohol without permit

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) and Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a permit. On August 12, the agents executed a search warrant at a home on Summit Holmesville Road near Higgins Drive. During the search, agents said they recovered and seized […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Waters
WJTV 12

Mississippi school district ousts superintendent

KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Alabama woman sentenced for bank fraud in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelham, Alabama woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court documents, Shelby owned a car dealership named Tanya […]
PELHAM, AL
WJTV 12

Two people shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened on Monday, August 15 in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the shooting just before 11:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. At the scene, officers found that one person had been shot in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

New details on officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) identified the man and the officer involved a recent officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI originally reported that the incident involved Capitol Police and that it happened around 9:00 p.m. near Adelle and Lamar streets on Sunday, August 14. MBI officials now report that the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
WJTV 12

Former Jackson police officer sentenced for George Robinson’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson Police Officer Anthony Fox will spend five years in prison for the 2019 death of George Robinson. Fox was sentenced on Wednesday. On August 4, a jury found Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy