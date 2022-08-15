ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Sheriff: Bomb detonated in dumpster near Parsons Courthouse

By Stacie Strader
 4 days ago

PARSONS, Kan. – Labette County Sheriff Darren Einhinger confirms a person detonated a bomb near the courthouse in Parsons, Kansas.

A Parsons man, 63, allegedly detonated it around 4:55 am this morning in the dumpster at the Labette County Judicial Center (District Court). It’s located at 201 S. Central Avenue.

At 8:00 am, officers with the Labette County Sheriff’s Office watched the surveillance video. They saw a white male placing the device in the dumpster. Authorities later identified the man and took him into custody.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations, ATF bomb squad and FBI are in Parsons. Authorities say debris went up to one block away and they are working to collect that debris.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate. There were no known injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will release more details at a later time.

KOAM’s Janna Hautala spoke to authorities and a nearby resident today. Stay with KOAM News for the latest information.

kggfradio.com

Arrest is Made After Explosion in Parsons

An arrest is made after a bomb goes off in Parsons. At around 5:00am yesterday morning, an individual set off an improvised explosive device in a dumpster at the Labette County Judicial Center in Parsons. Labette County Sheriff's officers watched surveillance video and observed a white male placing the device in the dumpster.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman

CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

City of Columbus shuts water of for repairs

COLUMBUS, Kan. – A portion of Columbus, Kansas will be without water while Public Works makes repairs. “Public Works is working to make repairs, all areas to the west of High School street may be affected by service loss or pressure issues. Once the repairs have been completed we will update you. Thank you for your patience.” – City of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, KS
Hutch Post

Drug arrest made at Kan. convenience store traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after noon Monday a Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at Casey’s in Lyndon for an alleged traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man takes plea deal in 2021 Ewert Park stabbing

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A homeless Joplin man takes a plea deal for a non-fatal stabbing in July of last year. 33-year-old Joe Guevara pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on Monday. Jasper County Circuit Judge David B. Mouton sentenced him to 11 years in prison. The court credited him about a year (404 days) for time served in the Jasper County Jail.
JOPLIN, MO
