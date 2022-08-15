Sheriff: Bomb detonated in dumpster near Parsons Courthouse

PARSONS, Kan. – Labette County Sheriff Darren Einhinger confirms a person detonated a bomb near the courthouse in Parsons, Kansas.

A Parsons man, 63, allegedly detonated it around 4:55 am this morning in the dumpster at the Labette County Judicial Center (District Court). It’s located at 201 S. Central Avenue.

At 8:00 am, officers with the Labette County Sheriff’s Office watched the surveillance video. They saw a white male placing the device in the dumpster. Authorities later identified the man and took him into custody.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations, ATF bomb squad and FBI are in Parsons. Authorities say debris went up to one block away and they are working to collect that debris.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate. There were no known injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will release more details at a later time.

KOAM’s Janna Hautala spoke to authorities and a nearby resident today. Stay with KOAM News for the latest information.

