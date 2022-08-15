Kevin Harvick does it again, wins Richmond, and on a roll as NASCAR playoffs near

Is there a new sheriff in NASCAR Town?

Maybe so, and while new to the role this season, he’s a very familiar face with plenty of experience when it comes to leading the posse.

A week earlier, Kevin Harvick broke a nearly two-year winless skid, and the slump-buster was partly (maybe largely) due to good luck with the timing of a caution flag.

Sunday at Richmond, however, it was pure late-race dominance — a longtime Harvick trait — that again landed him in Victory Lane and, maybe more importantly, put the 46-year-old graybeard (literally, by the way) smack-dab in the conversation about potential 2022 champions.

“We’re just going to keep doing the things we’re doing,” Harvick said Sunday.

Sure, why not? Two races, two wins. We’re big on trends around here, and that one looks right promising.

First Gear: The sun set on Joey Logano's good times

Sometimes it’s hard to explain to non-fans or new fans, but the race car you have early in the race isn’t always the same race car you have in the middle or end.

Sometimes that works in your favor. Other times . . . well . . . other times you’re Joey Logano at Richmond, where he had to be disappointed with a sixth-place finish.

Logano spent much of the afternoon showing everyone the rear bumper of his No. 22 Ford. He led 222 of the 400 laps and piled them up in big chunks.

He led 43 straight laps early, 39 more before the halfway mark, 61 around halfway, and two more loads of 50 and 29 laps in the second half. But eventually, he lost his car. Figuratively speaking, of course.

“I think just as the sun went down and the track cooled off, (we) lost some turn on our car,” Logano said. “Kevin and some others got a lot better the last couple of runs in the race. When it was hot and slick, that was probably our strength.”

Wasn't it Gordon Lightfoot who warned us about sundown?

Second Gear: Harvick shifts blame . . . to himself!

Harvick’s 60th career Cup Series win ties him with Kyle Busch for ninth most on the all-time list. It’s quite a way to eighth place on that list — Dale Earnhardt at 76.

Harvick’s latest victory was looking like a romp as the laps ticked down past 370, 380, 390, on the way to the Lap 400 checkers. If the Next Gen cars came with cruise control, this was the ideal time for Harvick to hit the button, lean back and enjoy the scenery on his way to a champagne bath.

But, what’s this? Is Christopher Bell gaining ground? Serious ground? At first, you considered the possibility of Harvick easing off the throttle to make it look more exciting for the fans and TV audience. But marketing concerns aren't in a racer’s DNA when he smells the checkers.

Nope, Harvick flat-out screwed up. And, to his credit, admitted it afterward as he explained how Bell was just fourth-tenths of a second off his tail at the end.

“Well, I knew he was coming, but I forgot to shift down the front straightaway the last time,” Harvick explained. “I was not paying attention and he got closer than he should have. I wasn't shifting on the back and I was shifting in the front. There was a lot going on, and I made a couple mistakes, let him get too close.”

Maybe the Next-Next Gen will have cruise.

Third Gear: Slow pit stop dooms Denny Hamlin

Imagine the knot in Denny Hamlin’s stomach every time he pulls off the track toward his pit stall.

At Richmond, it wasn’t yet another pit-road penalty that dogged the No. 11 Toyota team, but an old-fashioned and untimely clanker of a pit stop.

Hamlin led twice for a total of 22 laps in the last quarter of the race and seemed poised to challenge for the trophy.

Oops.

“We had the winning strategy. I think we played it great,” he said. “. . . Just had a slow stop on that last one. We ended up three-and-a-half seconds behind. I knew that when we pitted there, the gap that we had to the cars that were on fresh tires . . . we were going to come out on the same straightaway with them on much fresher tires.

“It was the winning call, just didn’t execute on stuff and just a little hiccup.”

He finished fourth.

Fourth Gear: Truex, Blaney on the bubble as Watkins Glen, Daytona approach

The next two weeks will show off the diversity in NASCAR’s schedule.

This coming weekend brings the historic road course at Watkins Glen, followed by the regular-season closer at Daytona for the Coke Zero 400.

The playoff picture didn’t clear up at Richmond, but the need to win got stronger for Martin Truex Jr., who lost some more ground to Ryan Blaney for the one playoff spot remaining (for now) for a non-winner. Blaney stretched his points lead over Truex from 19 to 26.

But wait, you might wonder, didn’t Truex finish seventh at Richmond while Blaney was 10th? Yes, that’s true, but don’t forget those stage points. Truex was 10th at the end of Stage 1 and out of the top 10 at the end of Stage 2, while Blaney finished sixth and fifth to collect 38 points to Truex’s 31.

None of that will matter if some other 2022 Victory Lane virgin gets a win at the Glen or Daytona. And don't bet against it.

