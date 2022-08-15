ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mobile FEMA centers open in Kentucky for flood victims

By Associated Press
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07jHWr_0hHtygPg00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers opened on Sunday to assist Kentucky flood survivors.

The new centers are at the Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville and the Owsley Recreation Center in Booneville. The centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will reopen on Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Aug. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How to support eastern Kentucky flood victims

Fixed centers are also at the Breathitt Library in Jackson, the Clay County Community Center in Manchester, the Knott County Sports Plex in Leburn, the Letcher County Recreation Center in Whitesburg, and Hazard Community College in Perry County, and the Dorton Community Center in Jenkins in Pike County.

Survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties can go to any center for help. They can also request assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Manchester, KY
City
Booneville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Smartphone App#Eastern Kentucky#New Fema#Hazard Community College#Kentucky Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
FOX 56

FOX 56

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy