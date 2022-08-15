ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The Whale 99.1 FM

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries

Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
TRAVEL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Hunt Outside New York? Here's Why You Can't Bring Your Whole Deer Carcass Back

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal disease that is found in deer, elk, caribou, and moose. CWD is a serious threat to wild populations. This is a disease of the brain and nervous system caused by a prion, which is a misfolded protein that kills deer species. Even though this disease has not yet been found in New York State deer, it has been discovered in some areas of North America.
ANIMALS
The Whale 99.1 FM

Pennsylvania Drivers Get a Second Chance to Knock Points Off Their License

Pennsylvania drivers whose licenses have been suspended due to an accumulation of points on their records could get a second chance to avoid having their privileges pulled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is announcing a new Driver Improvement School, or “D.I.S.” to which a driver with too many speeding or other moving violations on their record could be assigned to try to knock some points off their license.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Just Moved Closer Toward Offering Retail Sales of Recreational Marijuana

New York took another step closer toward allowing the first state-regulated sales of recreational marijuana on Monday, August 15. On Monday, New York's Cannabis Control Board approved 15 adult-use cannabis conditional processor licenses. What this means is that processors who have received a license will now legally be allowed to turn cannabis plants grown by New York farmers in to products such as edibles, vape carts, and oils.
RETAIL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

