Combat Sports

worldboxingnews.net

Chris Eubank cooks a tin of corned beef on Masterchef, advances

Boxing legend Chris Eubank stunned the culinary world this week when advancing in Masterchef UK by cooking a tin of corned beef. Eubank appeared on Series 17 of the hit BBC1 food show alongside Lizzo dancer MoJo, actor Cliff Parisi [Minty in Eastenders], All Saints band member Mel Blatt and musician Gareth Malone.
CELEBRITIES

