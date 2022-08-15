ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

4 Free Windows Tools That Will Boost Your Security and Privacy

Microsoft Windows is by far the most widely-used operating system for desktop and laptop computers, which makes it a prime target of cybercriminals. Over the years, Microsoft has gotten better at securing its software, and Windows 10 and Windows 11 are much safer than their predecessors. But there are ways...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Clock Widgets for Windows

Although Windows displays time on the taskbar, some users prefer to add a clock widget on the desktop. The clock widget can stay on top of other apps, making it easier to keep track of your schedule. Its addition also enhances the appearance of your Windows desktop as a whole.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

11 Well-Hidden Features in Windows 11

Windows 11 is packed with features many users may not even know exist. Whilst Windows 11’s more prominent features are its most-used such as the desktop, taskbar, or Start menu, others are hidden away within that platform. Only through exploring Windows 11 more thoroughly can you discover its hidden...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

8 Useful Windows Administrative Tools & How to Use Them

The Windows operating system includes a variety of useful applications and tools to enhance your experience. The Windows Administration Tools, or Windows Tools, is one such hidden set of useful utilities that are a huge boon for Windows users. Windows Tools let you access your PC's detailed specifications, schedule tasks,...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

7 Ways to Fix the "There's a Problem With Your Office License" Error on Windows

While using Microsoft Office products such as Word and PowerPoint, you might bump into an error message that reads, "There's a problem with your Office license." The worst part is that this error could pop up even if you have a valid Microsoft Office license. Fortunately, it's quite easy to tackle this sort of issue.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best PC Games Subscription Services

When Netflix introduced the subscription method of streaming movies and TV shows, many thought it was an innovative service. Eventually, other companies started doing the same—offering varying monthly subscriptions so users could watch a range of movies and TV shows. But did you know game publishers also offer the...
FIFA
makeuseof.com

4 Ways to Use Custom Email Addresses

Email addresses are vital for registering with services, submitting your taxes, or even opening a bank account. Since you'll probably use your email for a long time, it's a good idea to get the most from it. So, why not think about customizing your address?. Why Would You Want a...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Disable Visual Search in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge allows users to directly search for images instead of performing a text search on Bing. You can search an image to find similar images on the web either by clicking on the square icon at the top-right of images in your browser or by right-clicking on an image and selecting the visual search option.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the Intel Graphics Command Center Not Working on Windows 11

The Intel Graphics Command Center allows you to configure and optimize your Intel graphics card on Windows 11. This allows you to get the best graphical performance from it. It comes especially in handy if you’re someone who runs a lot of graphics-intensive applications, such as playing games or using 3D design software.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 3 Best New Features in OneNote's August 2022 Android Update

In an effort to keep up with competitors, OneNote announced an update that'll completely revamp their Android app. These major changes will completely change the look and feel of OneNote on smartphones. So, what are these changes, and how will they affect your note-taking experience? Find out what's new!. 1....
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

8 Portable Windows Apps for Your System Administration Toolkit

Any decent system administrator is going to have a robust set of tools, most likely stored away on a remote server somewhere. But what happens when you need some of those powerful tools outside your network?. In this case, adding some portable system admin tools to your arsenal is a...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Hosts File, and How Do You Edit It in Windows?

Host files are text files that are used to map domain names to IP addresses, precisely what the DNS servers do. You can use them to streamline connecting to websites, and as such, sometimes you'll need to edit one. As such, this guide will explain what host files are on...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Set Permissions for New Files on Linux With umask

If you've used Linux for any length of time, you'd know how important Linux file permissions are. But what about permissions for when you create new files? A utility called umask lets you set default file permissions for new files on Linux. What Is umask?. A umask is a "bit...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

An Upcoming Windows PowerToy Can Grab Text From Images

If you're unsure as to what PowerToys is, now is a great time to get started with them. Details have appeared online about a new PowerToy that can grab text from images, and if it works well, it'll likely become a powerful tool in your collection. A New OCR PowerToy...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Can You Download Safari on Windows?

Safari is one of the most popular web browsers available, and the default browser on most Apple devices. Any macOS user switching to Windows struggles to use a different browser. Likewise, some Windows users may want to try Safari on their Windows devices. However, can Windows users also download Safari?
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

3 Privacy Friendly Website Analytics Tools to Avoid Google Analytics

The internet economy exists in large part due to advertising. This involves tracking website visitors between sites and building detailed profiles on them - the better to sell them stuff they may not want or need. You can help to keep your users' data private with privacy-friendly Google Analytics alternative...
INTERNET

