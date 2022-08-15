ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

How to Listen to the 2022 Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow

Here's how you can listen to the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday, August 24th. WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM's Harry Hurley will begin our live broadcast at 6:00 Wednesday morning from the boardwalk near Boardwalk Hall with exclusive interviews and the latest information all the way up until the airshow begins just after 11 AM.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City

There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

AC deli is serving up more than just subs

Tucked away on the corner of Porter Avenue in Atlantic City, a cozy, family-owned deli has been serving mouthwatering subs with a side of life advice and love for over 40 years. Brian and Carmen Lowe, better known as Spanky and Mrs. Spank, are often referred to as the grandparents of the Chelsea Heights neighborhood.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

'Top Gun' Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend

Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
CAPE MAY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FROZEN & ENCANTO AND IT'S HEADED TO ATLANTIC CITY

The only place to see the Madrigal family live! Tickets On Pre-Sale TODAY in Atlantic City. For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, the #1 Animated feature of all time, and Disney Animation’s Encanto, the 2022 Academy Award®, BAFTA®, and Golden Globe® Award winner for Best Animated Feature, as they come to life like never before. This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more when it visits their hometown at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from November 10 – 13, 2022!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Inside the iconic Holiday Snack Bar, a Jersey Shore restaurant like no other

Outside Holiday Snack Bar, there sits a torpedo-like, red-and-white vessel — customers always ask about it, but none can guess where it really came from. It turns out the cute little boat in question was once part of the log flume ride at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. During Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the cab became dislodged and washed ashore in Beach Haven, almost 30 miles south.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
delcoculturevultures.com

Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!

Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
WEST CHESTER, PA
atlanticcityweekly.com

3 places to grab a drink and watch the Atlantic City Airshow

The Atlantic City Airshow is coming up at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. If you’re unsure where to grab a few cocktails before, during and after the big show, don’t worry, we got you covered. Be sure to pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and your cameras. Here are 3 places...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Northend 1st Floor Rental Available 8/20 Thru 8/27

Sleeps 5; 3 bed / 2 Bedrooms, 1full Bath, 1 Powder Room. This is a 2 bedroom /1.5 bath first floor unit. Located on the north end of the island on 3rd St. It is a short walking distance to the beach, bay, boardwalk, rides, skate park, and the downtown shopping district.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

