Sisters roasting and selling coffee in speakeasy-style cafe in Jersey Shore garage
Just like most people, Amanda Escobar and her younger sister Nicole were looking for a way to keep busy during the pandemic. They tried baking but that just wasn’t a good idea when the temptation to eat everything is literally on the table. But their love of coffee became...
How to Listen to the 2022 Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow
Here's how you can listen to the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday, August 24th. WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM's Harry Hurley will begin our live broadcast at 6:00 Wednesday morning from the boardwalk near Boardwalk Hall with exclusive interviews and the latest information all the way up until the airshow begins just after 11 AM.
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
Positively New Jersey: Rocking out with ‘Shorty Long’ and the Jersey Horns
There are few New Jersey experiences more sublime than hearing a great band in a Jersey Shore boardwalk bar on a perfect summer evening.
Brigantine Celebrates Beach Patrol Chief’s 40th Year on Job
1983 was a long time ago. To give you an idea of just how long ago it was, here's a look at five things that happened in 1983. 2- 125 million people watched the finale of M*A*S*H. 3- Pres. Reagan called the Soviet Union "The Evil Empire" 4- Michael Jackson's...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City
There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.
shorelocalnews.com
AC deli is serving up more than just subs
Tucked away on the corner of Porter Avenue in Atlantic City, a cozy, family-owned deli has been serving mouthwatering subs with a side of life advice and love for over 40 years. Brian and Carmen Lowe, better known as Spanky and Mrs. Spank, are often referred to as the grandparents of the Chelsea Heights neighborhood.
‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend
Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
My First New Jersey Blue Claws Game Was Awesome, And Not What I Was Expecting
I'll be the first to admit I'm not the biggest baseball fan on the planet. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love going into the city to see a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park with my wife but I'm mainly there to drink beer. My wife on the other...
shorelocalnews.com
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FROZEN & ENCANTO AND IT’S HEADED TO ATLANTIC CITY
The only place to see the Madrigal family live! Tickets On Pre-Sale TODAY in Atlantic City. For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, the #1 Animated feature of all time, and Disney Animation’s Encanto, the 2022 Academy Award®, BAFTA®, and Golden Globe® Award winner for Best Animated Feature, as they come to life like never before. This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more when it visits their hometown at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from November 10 – 13, 2022!
Inside the iconic Holiday Snack Bar, a Jersey Shore restaurant like no other
Outside Holiday Snack Bar, there sits a torpedo-like, red-and-white vessel — customers always ask about it, but none can guess where it really came from. It turns out the cute little boat in question was once part of the log flume ride at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. During Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the cab became dislodged and washed ashore in Beach Haven, almost 30 miles south.
delcoculturevultures.com
Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!
Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
atlanticcityweekly.com
3 places to grab a drink and watch the Atlantic City Airshow
The Atlantic City Airshow is coming up at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. If you’re unsure where to grab a few cocktails before, during and after the big show, don’t worry, we got you covered. Be sure to pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and your cameras. Here are 3 places...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Northend 1st Floor Rental Available 8/20 Thru 8/27
Sleeps 5; 3 bed / 2 Bedrooms, 1full Bath, 1 Powder Room. This is a 2 bedroom /1.5 bath first floor unit. Located on the north end of the island on 3rd St. It is a short walking distance to the beach, bay, boardwalk, rides, skate park, and the downtown shopping district.
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
Football: Big & physical, Toms River North, Point Boro get nasty in quad scrimmage
Toms River North brought the nasty to Wednesday morning’s home quad scrimmage with Point Pleasant Boro, Brick Memorial and Matawan. The Mariners, only 10 days away from their season opener against Washington Township at the Battle of the Beach in Ocean City, were physical, ferocious and at full speed on both sides of the ball.
