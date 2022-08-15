ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 1

Related
SlashGear

How To Take The Best Night Photos On Your Smartphone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taking low-light photos on your smartphone may seem counterintuitive when other, more professional-quality full-frame cameras such as the formidable Nikon D850 can offer far more contrast and detail. Besides the price difference (considering some of these high-end cameras can go for thousands of dollars!) there are two major reasons you'd probably want to opt into using your smartphone camera instead of a far more professional-grade camera for nighttime and low-light photography: portability and convenience.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Station
SPY

The 18 Best Smart Lights for Perfect Lighting at Home

Click here to read the full article. Not long ago, smart bulbs were costly, often over $50 for just a single bulb. Luckily, that’s not the case anymore because increased competition has driven prices considerably down, which means you can add more to your smart home without spending a fortune. In addition, they can also help save you money on your electric bill and enhance your home’s decor. In the last few years, however, smart lights have expanded beyond just traditional smart light bulbs. You’ll find a wealth of smart options like wall lights, string lights, strip lights, lamps, and more....
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

How To Get Meta Air Link/VR Working With Windows 11

While a new operating system comes with benefits like a wider array of features, greater security, and improved efficiency, there can also be some drawbacks. Windows 11 launched as a free upgrade from Windows 10 in late 2021 but brought a whole host of problems with it. Among other issues, it has some heavy hardware demands, requires a Windows account to log in, choosing your default programs is unnecessarily complex, and to top it all off, the menus aren't even as good as the ones on Windows 10. Despite PCs having far better backward compatibility than consoles, there are still issues there, too. Games designed to run on an older operating system may not work as well with a newer one. To combat this problem, Microsoft does have a compatibility mode option for games and other applications, though this doesn't always work.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

How To Stop Your iPhone From Overheating

Chances are if you've used an iPhone for a year or more you've probably encountered problems with overheating. It's not a consistent issue, and it can affect most electronic devices, but iPhones getting too warm has been happening for quite some time. Though it's important to keep in mind that...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Bookshelf Speakers Under $100 for Music, Movies, and Gaming

If you’re setting up a stereo system in a small room, or don’t want big, daunting audio equipment in a common space, your best bet is to get a set of bookshelf speakers. Because of their size, bookshelf speakers can be used in a variety of situations. You could put a pair on a desk and use them as computer speakers, mount them onto a wall (indoor or outdoor) to save room, or integrate them into a 5.1 surround sound system. Bookshelf speakers work well in all of those scenarios, and they’re small enough that you can move them around easily if...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Fluid One gives you point-and-click control of your smart home, from your smartphone

Ever wished you could use your smartphone to control your smart home, beyond just pulling up an app to turn something on or off? We’re now starting to see companies create actual functionality around the Matter initiative. Fluid, a relative newcomer to the smart home field, is building a service on top of Matter to allow you to control smart devices around your home simply by pointing your phone at the device.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

JBL's PartyBoost is why I'll never buy another Bluetooth speaker

Would you rather hire a sound system or make the most of the speakers you already own? I know my answer. There are plenty of ways to choose a Bluetooth speaker. Maybe you’re chasing durability, or perhaps you’re after the best sound quality money can buy. One thing that’s easy to overlook, however, is bonus features. After all, most Bluetooth speakers are the same at heart — connect your phone and play your music. Well, I’ve found my bonus feature, and it’s locked me in for good. JBL’s PartyBoost is the reason I’ll never buy a Bluetooth speaker from another brand.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: Upgraded Eve Motion sets the standard for HomeKit motion sensors with Thread support and IPX3 waterproofing

As a company, Eve has built their business on HomeKit. There’s no Eve Cloud. There’s no support for Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It’s all HomeKit. The Eve app for iPhone is a nice Home app replacement. With its new motion sensor, the Eve Motion, Eve continues to be a great option for privacy-focused smart home enthusiasts who want to future-proof their homes. The new Eve Motion supports Thread, can be installed indoors or outdoors, and works without the need for a secondary hub.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Ear Micro and Klipsch Audio Unveil Bespoke T10 Ear Computers

Ear Micro and Klipsch Audio have teamed up to deliver an unprecedented set of bespoke tiny in-ear computers delivering true high-fidelity sound and advanced technical prowess in a third of the size of traditional wireless earbuds. Arriving in a charging case that looks more like a supercar key, the luxury in-ears are designed individually and made to order, available in a variety of luxury materials common in typical in fine jewelry and watchmaking including 18k yellow gold, sterling silver, polished pearl, charcoal ceramic zirconia, artisanal PanAm leathers and much more.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Meet Your Reading Goals: Amazon Kindles Now Up to 21% Off

Whether you're giggling along to a rom-com on the beach or cozying up with a murder mystery in front of the fire, reading is always in season. And Amazon's Kindle sale makes it easy to dive into a good book at home, on the go, and all year round. Three...
SHOPPING
SlashGear

SlashGear

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy