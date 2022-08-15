Read full article on original website
How To Build A Fart Detector Using Raspberry Pi
A Raspberry Pi can be used for a huge range of applications, but we think the most useful might be as a fart detector. Here's how to set one up.
This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls
Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!
We Tried The Cheapest Cordless Power Drill At Home Depot. Here's How It Went
Outside of buying, say, a 2x4 or a flat of pansies, what could be a more prototypical Home Depot shopping experience than picking up a cordless drill?
How To Take The Best Night Photos On Your Smartphone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taking low-light photos on your smartphone may seem counterintuitive when other, more professional-quality full-frame cameras such as the formidable Nikon D850 can offer far more contrast and detail. Besides the price difference (considering some of these high-end cameras can go for thousands of dollars!) there are two major reasons you'd probably want to opt into using your smartphone camera instead of a far more professional-grade camera for nighttime and low-light photography: portability and convenience.
The 18 Best Smart Lights for Perfect Lighting at Home
Click here to read the full article. Not long ago, smart bulbs were costly, often over $50 for just a single bulb. Luckily, that’s not the case anymore because increased competition has driven prices considerably down, which means you can add more to your smart home without spending a fortune. In addition, they can also help save you money on your electric bill and enhance your home’s decor. In the last few years, however, smart lights have expanded beyond just traditional smart light bulbs. You’ll find a wealth of smart options like wall lights, string lights, strip lights, lamps, and more....
How To Get Meta Air Link/VR Working With Windows 11
While a new operating system comes with benefits like a wider array of features, greater security, and improved efficiency, there can also be some drawbacks. Windows 11 launched as a free upgrade from Windows 10 in late 2021 but brought a whole host of problems with it. Among other issues, it has some heavy hardware demands, requires a Windows account to log in, choosing your default programs is unnecessarily complex, and to top it all off, the menus aren't even as good as the ones on Windows 10. Despite PCs having far better backward compatibility than consoles, there are still issues there, too. Games designed to run on an older operating system may not work as well with a newer one. To combat this problem, Microsoft does have a compatibility mode option for games and other applications, though this doesn't always work.
How To Stop Your iPhone From Overheating
Chances are if you've used an iPhone for a year or more you've probably encountered problems with overheating. It's not a consistent issue, and it can affect most electronic devices, but iPhones getting too warm has been happening for quite some time. Though it's important to keep in mind that...
Why You Probably Should Be Using Dark Mode On Your Android Phone
Most modern smartphones and tablets feature a dark or night mode, and for good reason. If you haven't yet, now is the time to turn the feature on.
RS Recommends: The Best Bookshelf Speakers Under $100 for Music, Movies, and Gaming
If you’re setting up a stereo system in a small room, or don’t want big, daunting audio equipment in a common space, your best bet is to get a set of bookshelf speakers. Because of their size, bookshelf speakers can be used in a variety of situations. You could put a pair on a desk and use them as computer speakers, mount them onto a wall (indoor or outdoor) to save room, or integrate them into a 5.1 surround sound system. Bookshelf speakers work well in all of those scenarios, and they’re small enough that you can move them around easily if...
After eight years, the space MMO where players create the ships launches next month
Developer Novaquark has announced that the ambitious, player-driven MMO Dual Universe will launch on PC September 27. The game's been in development for eight years and the pitch is essentially a player-created EVE Online, with a flexible voxel-based crafting system that allows players to build more-or-less what they want. Dual...
Apple May Bring Major Design Changes To Entry-Level iPad
In addition to its anticipated iPhone 14 launch, Apple is expected to introduce the iPad 10 soon, and it may bring some major design and feature upgrades.
Turn off the world around you with a pair of wireless earbuds for $49
Who says you can’t get a great pair of wireless earbuds for under $50? Soundcore’s Life Note 3 XR True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear earbuds are on sale for half off this weekend. It’s unusual to find a pair of wireless earbuds for such a low price –...
Digital Trends
Fluid One gives you point-and-click control of your smart home, from your smartphone
Ever wished you could use your smartphone to control your smart home, beyond just pulling up an app to turn something on or off? We’re now starting to see companies create actual functionality around the Matter initiative. Fluid, a relative newcomer to the smart home field, is building a service on top of Matter to allow you to control smart devices around your home simply by pointing your phone at the device.
Android Authority
JBL's PartyBoost is why I'll never buy another Bluetooth speaker
Would you rather hire a sound system or make the most of the speakers you already own? I know my answer. There are plenty of ways to choose a Bluetooth speaker. Maybe you’re chasing durability, or perhaps you’re after the best sound quality money can buy. One thing that’s easy to overlook, however, is bonus features. After all, most Bluetooth speakers are the same at heart — connect your phone and play your music. Well, I’ve found my bonus feature, and it’s locked me in for good. JBL’s PartyBoost is the reason I’ll never buy a Bluetooth speaker from another brand.
AdWeek
New Campaign for eBay Refurbished Touts Bottomless 'Magic Box' of Gadgets
Whipping up a gourmet breakfast can require a lot of hardware, from KitchenAid mixers to espresso machines. The same is true for taking on a major construction project, where circular saws and drill bits are just the beginning.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Upgraded Eve Motion sets the standard for HomeKit motion sensors with Thread support and IPX3 waterproofing
As a company, Eve has built their business on HomeKit. There’s no Eve Cloud. There’s no support for Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It’s all HomeKit. The Eve app for iPhone is a nice Home app replacement. With its new motion sensor, the Eve Motion, Eve continues to be a great option for privacy-focused smart home enthusiasts who want to future-proof their homes. The new Eve Motion supports Thread, can be installed indoors or outdoors, and works without the need for a secondary hub.
Google Gives Pixel Owners An Android 13 Release Surprise Today
In a move that has surprised even the most dedicated of Android enthusiasts, Google has rolled out the stable build of Android 13 for select Pixel smartphones.
hypebeast.com
Ear Micro and Klipsch Audio Unveil Bespoke T10 Ear Computers
Ear Micro and Klipsch Audio have teamed up to deliver an unprecedented set of bespoke tiny in-ear computers delivering true high-fidelity sound and advanced technical prowess in a third of the size of traditional wireless earbuds. Arriving in a charging case that looks more like a supercar key, the luxury in-ears are designed individually and made to order, available in a variety of luxury materials common in typical in fine jewelry and watchmaking including 18k yellow gold, sterling silver, polished pearl, charcoal ceramic zirconia, artisanal PanAm leathers and much more.
PC Magazine
Meet Your Reading Goals: Amazon Kindles Now Up to 21% Off
Whether you're giggling along to a rom-com on the beach or cozying up with a murder mystery in front of the fire, reading is always in season. And Amazon's Kindle sale makes it easy to dive into a good book at home, on the go, and all year round. Three...
Bluetti AC500 Modular Portable Power Station Keeps The Lights On In An Emergency
Are you worried about how you'll keep the lights on and the fridge cool during the next power outage? Bluetti has a quiet clean-energy solution.
SlashGear
