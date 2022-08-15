Read full article on original website
What to know about COVID guidelines for NYC schools this year
New York City schools will shed many of its COVID prevention strategies from the past two years, according to new education department guidance posted Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year. When the nation’s largest school system starts on Sept. 8, students will no longer be required to fill out a...
NYC brings camp to the classroom in Summer Rising
Summer Rising, New York City’s massive effort to rebrand summer school as something fun and educational, has a lesson for the regular school year: Children really like outdoor and hands-on activities. One 7-year-old’s favorite thing was a trip to a bouncy house, while another loved having a barbecue. One...
DiNapoli: NYC Department of Education must do more to combat mental health crisis among youth
The latest in State Comptroller DiNapoli’s series of audits of health and safety in schools finds that, in the face of a mental health crisis among youth, the NYC Department of Education (DOE) can do more to ensure that public school students receive the supports and services that they need and that are supposed to be available. The audit found that too many NYC public schools are understaffed with mental health professionals, are not adequately training staff and too few have services readily available—and that DOE provides little oversight to ensure students receive the required mental health instruction critical to developing their awareness and resilience.
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, August 19, 2022
INTERACTIVE MAP LAUNCHED OF MTA CAPITAL PROJECTS: A new, interactive map of the MTA’s capital projects, including several in Brooklyn, is available for planners, advocates and policymakers, after the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, a 501(c)(3) non-profit policy organization launched it earlier this week. These projects propose extending the W line from Whitehall St. in Manhattan through the Montague St. Tunnel to Red Hook; improving transit options along the Utica Ave. Corridor in southeast Brooklyn extending the New Lots Ave. #3 Line to a new terminal at either Flatlands Ave. or in the vicinity of Gateway Center Mall; and constructing a new transit line between Queens and Brooklyn along an existing freight corridor, connecting up to 17 existing subway lines.
Brooklyn College ranks high in value, aid by Princeton Review
For the 21st straight year, Brooklyn College was named to The Princeton Review’s “Best 388 Colleges for 2023” on Wednesday. In the rankings portion of the new book, Brooklyn College ranked No. 39 on the list of “Top 50 Best Value Colleges (Public Schools)” and No. 12 on the list of “Top 20 Best Schools for Financial Aid (Public Schools).”
Battle at Battery Park City over state plan to plow under waterfront green
Protesters against the planned demolition and reconstruction of a Lower Manhattan waterfront oasis are demanding a state authority halt plans to fortify Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park against rising seas. On Tuesday evening, several dozen local residents, educators, school children, elected officials, and community leaders descended on the landscaped green...
DiNapoli: City must prepare for tough economic times
Total revenue for New York City’s budget is expected to drop by 9.4 percent to $101.1 billion in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 amid lower tax revenue and a decline in federal aid. The city faces sustained challenges from a possible recession, federal monetary policy and turmoil in the financial markets, according to a report on the city’s FY 2023 financial plan released Wednesday by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
Dershowitz joins ‘Save Maimonides’ campaign
Alan Dershowitz, one of the most high-profile lawyers in the United States and a Brooklyn native, has now lent his name to a “Save Maimonides” campaign that has constantly criticized Maimonides Medical Center’s operations and leadership. Dershowitz, a Brooklyn College graduate, has represented a wide range of...
Ex-Eastern District prosecutor Maloney mourned in Brooklyn
The New York legal community on Wednesday mourned the death of former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Andrew J. Maloney, who prosecuted mob boss John Gotti, Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, Brooklyn Democratic political boss Meade Esposito and other high-profile defendants in the late ’80s and early ’90s.
City comptroller denies every single financial claim for Hurricane Ida flooding
Nearly a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded the Forest Hills one-bedroom apartment where Heidi Pashkow and her husband live, the couple is finally beginning to settle back into their first-floor home of over four decades. That’s after living with their son’s family for about nine months and spending almost $30,000 on repairs, Pashkow said.
10 years a detainee: Why some spend years on Rikers, despite right to speedy trial
The last time these detainees awaiting trial were free, Eli Manning was quarterback for the Giants, Bill de Blasio was in the middle of his first mayoral term, and Donald Trump was just taking office as president. This isn’t supposed to happen. Rikers, and the city’s other jails, are...
Our world in photos: August 17
CALIFORNIA — On a cloud: Pedestrians walked on a hill in front of the Golden Gate Bridge partially covered by fog in San Francisco, on Tuesday. Photo: Jeff Chiu/AP.
August 17: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1898, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Senator Thomas C. Platt has expressed his views upon the political situation from his standpoint. He says he has not reached any determination as to who would be the best man for the Republican convention to nominate. So far as he is concerned, he does not care who the man is, so long as he is a strong man who can win. With reference to Governor [Frank S.] Black, he said from a political standpoint Black was entitled to a renomination, provided he had the elements of strength which would bring victory. That was a question that was being considered and which, when determined, would lead either to his renomination or rejection. The talk for [Theodore] Roosevelt will not die down despite the assertions of the colonel that he is not and will not be a candidate. Some of his friends yesterday obtained 20,000 buttons upon which were a rakish picture of the colonel with his military hat on his head and the motto, ‘Our Teddy for Our Governor.’”
Sunset Park man sentenced to 15 years to life for fatal shooting
On Wednesday, a Sunset Park man was sentenced for fatally shooting a man twice in the face. Sam Chen, 44, was given 15 years’ to life imprisonment after a hearing presided over by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice. Chen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on June 9,...
