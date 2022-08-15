ON THIS DAY IN 1898, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Senator Thomas C. Platt has expressed his views upon the political situation from his standpoint. He says he has not reached any determination as to who would be the best man for the Republican convention to nominate. So far as he is concerned, he does not care who the man is, so long as he is a strong man who can win. With reference to Governor [Frank S.] Black, he said from a political standpoint Black was entitled to a renomination, provided he had the elements of strength which would bring victory. That was a question that was being considered and which, when determined, would lead either to his renomination or rejection. The talk for [Theodore] Roosevelt will not die down despite the assertions of the colonel that he is not and will not be a candidate. Some of his friends yesterday obtained 20,000 buttons upon which were a rakish picture of the colonel with his military hat on his head and the motto, ‘Our Teddy for Our Governor.’”

