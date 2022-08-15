ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newstalk987.com

KPD Identifies Victim in East Knox Shooting

The Knoxville Police Department identifies the victim of fatal East Knoxville Shooting. Officials say officers responded to the shooting on Rosedale Avenue on Tuesday and found Richard Wynn, 24, shot. He was transported to UT Medical Center. Officials say Wynn did not survive his injuries. Officials say they do not...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Shootings that left one dead, two wounded connected

Police are trying to unravel a pair of shootings on Tuesday that left one person dead, one clinging to life at an area hospital and a third recovering from his wounds. The first shooting took place just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue in East Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man arrested with over 4 pounds of weed and $6k police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges after Knoxville Police say they found him with over 4 pounds of marijuana and more than $6,000. On Wednesday, August 17, around 9:30 p.m., KPD officers approached a red Chevy Cruze with temporary tags parked after hours at Victor Ashe Park, when they smelled drugs […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WBIR

TBI working with Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate possible homicide

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday they were working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate a possible homicide. They said that on Thursday night, Oak Ridge police officers responded to a call at a home on the 300 block of Benedict Avenue. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside of the home.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Final report release for Austin-East officer-involved shooting

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to multiple shots fired calls on Tuesday and found two gunshot victims, according to officials with the department. SPD will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol during this period, and additional officers will be on patrol with the goal of detecting impaired drivers and removing them from our roads.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim identified after fatal house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after fatal shooting on Rosedale Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department was responding to a shooting on Rosedale Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Dispatch said the call came in on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m. According to KPD, a man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. They said that the person did not survive his injuries.
Public Safety
Public Safety
WJHL

Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, of Morristown. Family members stated she is homeless and has not been seen or heard from since […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

'They said they might just keep her' | Knoxville Police looking into what they call a 'unique' case of a stolen pet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said it is looking into a "unique" case of a stolen cat in the Fountain City neighborhood. "We let her out to use the restroom like she usually does for about an hour and she normally is either like meowing at the door or comes back right away when we call her and she was nowhere to be found," Cummings said. "So I spent the whole night walking around the neighborhood calling her name looking for her and nothing."
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after East Knoxville shooting

The crash occurred on Tazewell Pike near Mountain Shadow Drive Sunday evening. Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van. They’ve raised more than $7k of their $30k goal as of Sept. 16, but they need more help. Rural Metro Fire official gives updates on East Knoxville fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Victims in Campbell murder-suicide identified

The TBI has identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Campbell County earlier this month. At the time, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane on August 3rd made the grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI began an investigation immediately, but the names of the victims were not made public until this week.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

