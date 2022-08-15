Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Related
Woman shot outside her car in East Knoxville while her children were in the backseat
A woman was shot outside her car at a Knoxville corner store while her children were in the back seat.
newstalk987.com
KPD Identifies Victim in East Knox Shooting
The Knoxville Police Department identifies the victim of fatal East Knoxville Shooting. Officials say officers responded to the shooting on Rosedale Avenue on Tuesday and found Richard Wynn, 24, shot. He was transported to UT Medical Center. Officials say Wynn did not survive his injuries. Officials say they do not...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Shootings that left one dead, two wounded connected
Police are trying to unravel a pair of shootings on Tuesday that left one person dead, one clinging to life at an area hospital and a third recovering from his wounds. The first shooting took place just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue in East Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
Knoxville man arrested with over 4 pounds of weed and $6k police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges after Knoxville Police say they found him with over 4 pounds of marijuana and more than $6,000. On Wednesday, August 17, around 9:30 p.m., KPD officers approached a red Chevy Cruze with temporary tags parked after hours at Victor Ashe Park, when they smelled drugs […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TBI working with Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate possible homicide
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday they were working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department to investigate a possible homicide. They said that on Thursday night, Oak Ridge police officers responded to a call at a home on the 300 block of Benedict Avenue. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead inside of the home.
wvlt.tv
Final report release for Austin-East officer-involved shooting
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to multiple shots fired calls on Tuesday and found two gunshot victims, according to officials with the department. SPD will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol during this period, and additional officers will be on patrol with the goal of detecting impaired drivers and removing them from our roads.
Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Investigating a Fatal Shooting that Puts a Middle School on Lockdown
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Rosedale Avenue which put a school on temporary lockdown. Officers responding to the 1900 block on a shooting call and found a man who had been shot. Vine Middle School was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution. The victim died at the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Mother of Tennessee toddler charged with boy's homicide after he dies from gunshot wound
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has arrested two people for the death of a 2-year-old in March. The TBI reports on March 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in East Tennessee responded to a home where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Identified as...
WATE
Victim identified after fatal house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.
KPD: One dead after fatal shooting on Rosedale Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department was responding to a shooting on Rosedale Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Dispatch said the call came in on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m. According to KPD, a man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. They said that the person did not survive his injuries.
27-year-old motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
One man died following a motorcycle accident on Tazewell Pike at Mountain Shadow Drive in Knox County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, of Morristown. Family members stated she is homeless and has not been seen or heard from since […]
actionnews5.com
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
'They said they might just keep her' | Knoxville Police looking into what they call a 'unique' case of a stolen pet
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said it is looking into a "unique" case of a stolen cat in the Fountain City neighborhood. "We let her out to use the restroom like she usually does for about an hour and she normally is either like meowing at the door or comes back right away when we call her and she was nowhere to be found," Cummings said. "So I spent the whole night walking around the neighborhood calling her name looking for her and nothing."
wvlt.tv
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting
The crash occurred on Tazewell Pike near Mountain Shadow Drive Sunday evening. Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van. They’ve raised more than $7k of their $30k goal as of Sept. 16, but they need more help. Rural Metro Fire official gives updates on East Knoxville fire.
WYSH AM 1380
Victims in Campbell murder-suicide identified
The TBI has identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Campbell County earlier this month. At the time, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane on August 3rd made the grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI began an investigation immediately, but the names of the victims were not made public until this week.
TBI: Four killed in suspected murder-suicide in East TN identified
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified four people killed in an suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette earlier this month.
‘I wanted it to stop’ residents picking up the pieces after Walker Springs Apartment fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) —The American Red Cross is helping at least 15 families after two buildings at the Walker Springs Apartment complex in West Knoxville caught fire. One of the buildings has been deemed a total loss by Rural Metro Fire. Now, residents who have been displaced are leaning on their community for help. Nikkie […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is desperate for the return of his pet cat after it got out of his Bernhurst Drive yard and was seemingly forcibly adopted by another family. Justin Cummings took to Facebook last Thursday to say that his cat, Lulu, had run away from...
Comments / 0