Beauregard Parish, LA

Mora man killed in Rapides Parish crash

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On August 19, 2022, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 118 (Clifton Road). This crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Gregory Shackleford of Mora. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, driven by...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Officer-involved shooting under investigation by Louisiana State Police

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning. The shooting took place around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of Hodges St. “Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

