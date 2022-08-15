Read full article on original website
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
kjan.com
2 arrested on warrants, in Mills County
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two men were arrested Thursday, on separate warrants. 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on two Mills County warrants for Violation of Probation. He was taken into custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond. And, 42-year-old Randy Dean Burton, of Glenwood, was arrested Thursday night on a Douglas County, Nebraska, warrant for Failure to Appear. Burton was being held without bond, in the Mills County Jail.
kjan.com
Cass County injury accident remains under investigation
(Griswold, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a Montgomery County man was injured during a rollover accident early Wednesday morning (Aug. 17). Rescue personnel responded at around 2:28-a.m. to the area “North of the Fish Farm” on 550th Street, for a single vehicle accident. An investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office concluded that a 2003 Buick Lesabre being operated by John Mullenix, of Red Oak, was traveling South on 550th Street.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s report for 8/17/22: 4 arrests, 1 accident
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reports four arrests and property damage accident. Last Friday, August 12, 2022, Cass County Deputies arrested 32-year-old Nicholas Wright, of Atlantic, for OWI 2nd Offense. Wright was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
kjan.com
Creston Police: 2 arrests occurred Wednesday night
(Creston, Iowa) – Two men were arrested on separate charges Wednesday night, in Creston. According to the Police Department, 35-year-old Brandon Whitfield, of Creston, was arrested at around 9:15-p.m. at his residence, on a Union County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. Whitfield was transported to the Union County Jail where he was waiting to be seen by Magistrate.
kjan.com
Creston man arrested on Ringgold County charges
(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Union County was arrested Friday night, on charges that include Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment of a Public Official. Authorities say 21-year-old Jaxson Andrew Welcher, of Creston, was arrested at around 8:15-p.m. and booked into the Ringgold County Jail. His bond was set at $300.
kjan.com
Special Traffic Enforcement Program focuses on impaired drivers
The Atlantic Police Department will be partnering with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic, IA on Monday August 22nd for a special traffic enforcement project. Officers and Deputies will be focusing part of our enforcement in the city of Atlantic and part in the county. The Labor Day “Step Wave” is underway now, through September 5, 2022, with law enforcement agencies focused this “Step Wave,” on Impaired Drivers.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports 2 Arrests
(Red Oak) A Griswold man is in custody in Montgomery County on a warrant for Eluding. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of 110th Street. During the stop, Deputies discovered 25-year-old Caleb Schaaf of Griswold had an active warrant for eluding in Warren County. Deputies transported Schaaf to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
kjan.com
Griswold man arrested on a warrant in Montgomery County
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a Cass County (IA) man was arrested at around 6:10-p.m. Wednesday, east of Elliott. Authorities say after a traffic stop was conducted, it was determined the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Caleb Schaaf, of Griswold, was wanted on a Warren County warrant for Eluding. Schaaf was arrested and held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
kjan.com
Traffic stop in Pott. County results in multiple charges against 2 people
(Crescent, Iowa) – A traffic stop in Crescent Tuesday morning on a pickup pulling travel-trailer with an expired registration, resulted in the arrest of two people on multiple charges. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a Deputy stopped a 2004 Ford F-150 pulling a 1988 Fleetwood travel trailer camper in the parking lot of the Casey’s Store in Crescent, at around 9:30-a.m.
westerniowatoday.com
Two arrested on drug, child endangerment and other charges in Pottawattamie County
(Crescent) Two people were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County Tuesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Ashley Nichole Blank of Clarinda was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment, Possession of Contraband on the grounds of a Correctional Facility, and two counts of Camping Violation on Public Lands. She was also cited for expired registration on a travel trailer. 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon Jr. of Council Bluffs was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment and Providing False Information (He told Deputies his name was “Justin”).
kjan.com
Traffic stop by Tabor Police results in arrest on drug charges
(Tabor, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 11:46-p.m. Sunday, in Tabor, resulted in a man being arrested on drug and other charges. Tabor Police Chief Derek Aistrope observed a Ford F150 with 50-year-old Brian Robert Vanderpool, of Tabor, driving. After a check of Vanderpool’s license status, it was determined his was suspended. Vanderpool was pulled over and arrested for Driving While Suspended and transported to the Fremont County Jail.
kjan.com
3 arrested on separate charges in Pott. County
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports three male inmates at the Jail were presented with separate warrants, Tuesday afternoon:. 30-year-old Richard Lee Alan Jacobs, of Council Bluffs, was served with a warrant for Violation of Probation. He was being held on a $2,000 bond.
kjan.com
Harlan Police report, 8/17/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – Officials with the Harlan Police Department report two arrests occurred over the past week. On Sunday, 30-year-old Winston Joseph Leal, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Leal was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault. And, on Aug. 11th, 33-year-old Brett Jay Crippen, of Harlan, was arrested for Driving While Suspended, following a traffic stop.
Des Moines man hit by truck on Monday dies from injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was hit by a truck on Des Moines’ east side earlier this week has died from his injuries. Early Monday morning, 47-year-old Adan Babic was crossing E. 15th Street at Dean Avenue and heading to the east when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck, said Sgt. […]
1380kcim.com
Carroll Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Over $3,000 From Employer
A Carroll man accused of stealing more than $3,000 from his employer over the course of two months filed a guilty plea in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-three-year-old Cody Jonathan Wolfe was initially charged with second-degree theft and Iowa Lottery fraud, both class D felonies, after a Carroll Police Department investigation determined Wolfe had voided transactions between Feb. 1 and April 21 and pocketed customers’ payments. Authorities say he stole nearly $3,500 over the time he was employed at Sparky’s One Stop in the 1500 block of Plaza Drive. Wolfe was also seen on video surveillance stealing multiple lottery tickets during his shift. In accordance with a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, he pled guilty to the single theft charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 22. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. The remaining charges would be dismissed after sentencing.
kjan.com
3 arrested in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report three recent arrests. At around 2:28-a.m., Sunday, Creston Police arrested James Michelson, of Creston, following a traffic stop. Michelson was charged with Driving While Suspended, and he was arrested on an Adair County Warrant for Violation of Probation on the original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd. Michelsen was transported to the Union County Jail where he was being held pending transport to the Adair County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Search Warrant Nets Felony Drug Arrests in Clarinda
(Clarinda) Two people were arrested on felony drug charges in Clarinda. The Clarinda Police Department says shortly before 6:00 a.m. today (August 15), Clarinda police officers and Page County sheriff deputies served a search warrant at 418 Main Street in Shambaugh. Approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, cash and two motor vehicles were seized.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Pleads Guilty To Lottery Theft
A Carroll woman accused of Iowa lottery theft has filed her guilty plea in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-one-year-old Patricia Mae Trice submitted her guilty plea last week to the class D felony count after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The charge stems from an investigation into reported thefts from the Kimmes Country Store on U.S. Highway 30 between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11 while Trice was employed there. Authorities say Trice stole tickets and redeemed the winnings, depriving her employer of the funds. Trice faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Carroll County courthouse.
