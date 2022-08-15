Read full article on original website
Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death
BATON ROUGE, La. - Tiffiany’s father, Vernon Gray, passed away in the last week of July. She says his rent was paid through the end of that month, but less than a week after he died, while his family went to retrieve his things, they instead found all his belongings thrown on the side of the road for trash. He had apparently been evicted; Tiffiany says, without any notice.
cenlanow.com
EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
wbrz.com
Police arrest 16-year-old drug dealer, seize stockpile of guns after College Drive bust
BATON ROUGE - Police caught a 16-year-old in possession of nearly a dozen guns and a supply of illegal drugs after officers were tipped off the teen was selling narcotics on College Drive. Police confronted the teen Thursday after getting a tip that someone was selling drugs outside a gas...
wbrz.com
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
cenlanow.com
Fentanyl and meth dealer from Ascension Parish sentenced to over 11 years in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, recently found out how long he will be spending in jail. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick recently sentenced Scieneaux to 140 months after the 39-year-old was found guilty of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am.
cenlanow.com
DCFS releases initial report following investigation into toddler’s death by overdose
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) has released the initial investigations of a report conducted after two-year-old Mitchell Robinson, III died from a fentanyl overdose. The toddler is believed to have ingested pills left lying around before he was declared dead at...
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
cenlanow.com
Albany PD captures fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
One killed in traffic crash on I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Tues., Aug. 16. Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. on South I-110 involving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the...
cenlanow.com
BR man arrested while allegedly going close to 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of magic mushrooms
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17. The deputy proceeded to speak with the...
brproud.com
Zachary man cited on alleged deer hunting violation; LDWF seizes deer meat, antlers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led state wildlife agents to cite a Zachary man accused of hunting deer during a closed season in East Baton Rouge Parish last Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the man as 32-year-old Darious M. Johnson. The agency...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
Occupational Health Safety
Louisiana Company Cited After Employee Stabbed in Store
The operator of car wash, oil change, fueling and convenience stores was cited for not protecting workers from violence, according to OSHA. A Baton Rouge-based company is being cited for not protecting employees from violence after the stabbing of an employee. According to a news release, an assistant manager of...
wbrz.com
Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel
GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Officers escort children of fallen officer Matthew Gerald to Ascension Parish school
VIDEO (courtesy Ascension Parish Schools) Local law enforcement officers escorted the children of the late Matthew Gerald to their school in Prairieville Aug. 15. Gerald, who served as a Baton Rouge Police Department officer, was killed in the line of duty July 17, 2016. Local officers committed to being a...
iheart.com
Two Missing Teen Girls Sought In Livingston Parish
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to find two missing teenage girls. Officials say Kayla Watkins, 15, and Destiney Demoll, 14, were last seen on Sunday in the Watson area. Watkins is 5 foot 6 inches, about 150 pounds, and has "Bentley" tattooed on her forearm. Demoll is 5...
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
theadvocate.com
$1 million bond set for Livingston Parish man booked on 40 counts of video voyeurism
A $1 million bond has been set on a Satsuma man arrested on 40 counts of video voyeurism, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening. Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the voyeurism counts. Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation, which has...
