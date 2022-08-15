Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Carolyn Timmons, Stockley Center retiree
Carolyn Timmons, 85, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center in Millsboro. She was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Millsboro, to the late Will and Marie Ellingsworth Layton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Revel, Jeanette Hall and Virginia Mitchell; as well as three brothers, Wallace Layton, Vernon Layton and Louis A. Layton.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council has chance to save mature forest
At its July 26 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously to keep the record open to allow the School Lane applicant, J.G. Townsend, to submit a new site plan. The requested site plan would preserve all of the 9.26 acres of mature forest land present on the proposed site of an 84-townhome subdivision next to Love Creek Elementary School in Lewes. Such a plan would be in accordance with the DNREC PLUS Review comments for this site, “to avoid the removal of contiguous tracts of forest,” and that mature forests “should be conserved to the maximum extent practicable.”
Cape Gazette
Cape Artists paintings feature local scenes and more
The weather is perfect to check out downtown Lewes and visit the Cape Artists’ Gallery. Visitors will find a variety of paintings depicting local scenes by local artists. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call...
Cape Gazette
Russ Huxtable has firm grasp of challenges
I am a neighbor to Russ Huxtable, one of the Democratic candidates running for the 6th District State Senate seat. I’ve known Russ for seven years, and I can say with confidence that he has the experience, temperament, knowledge and desire to address the many long-standing issues we face here in Sussex County.
Cape Gazette
Virginia W. Sammons, Del Tech retiree
Virginia W. Sammons, 93, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Virginia was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Chester, Pa., to the late Harper T. and Clara B. Wolfe. Virginia was a longtime resident of Georgetown. She moved to Delaware from Linwood, Pa. She worked...
Cape Gazette
Real Estate Agents Unite to Send Kids Back to School
Rehoboth Beach, DE – Agents from Coldwell Banker Premier banded together to donate 264 fully-stocked book bags for children in need. The fundraiser was proposed by Shenandoah County, VA, agent, Brooke Hulver and was advanced by the company’s Philanthropy Committee Chair, Kimberly Teska from the Shepherdstown, WV, office.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Pride joins call for action on monkeypox
Sussex Pride recently joined Centerlink and over 150 LGBTQ community centers around the country calling on the CDC to take additional action to address the recent spread of the hMPXV virus. The hMPXV virus, or monkeypox, was declared a national public health emergency Aug. 4, by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Cape Gazette
Herman Thomas Rogers, Shell Oil retiree
Herman Thomas Rogers, 78, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. He graduated from Millsboro High School with the Class of 1961, and then from Goldey-Beacom College. He retired from Shell Oil Company after 42 years of service which allowed him to live in multiple parts of the country. Following his retirement from Shell, he moved back to Millsboro and went to work at Eagle Transport as operations manager. He liked to travel, enjoyed all sports and was an avid reader.
Cape Gazette
Shirley L. Ramich, enjoyed cooking, traveling
Shirley L. Ramich, 79, of Millsboro, formerly of Fleetwood, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Shirley was born in Reading, Pa., Feb. 13, 1943, daughter of the late Clair Kreisher and the late Helen (Wynn) Kreisher. She had worked in quality control for Fleetwood Snacks for 13 years prior to her retirement and moving to Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Sussex should rescind Marvel Museum money
The recent awarding of $2,000 by Sussex County Council to the Marvel Museum is something that needs to be rescinded and, in fact, returned, with all further contributions stopped. The councilman from District 5 who introduced the request for this grant and those who support the disbursement of county funds see the contribution to this so-called museum as preserving the history of the state, which during the Confederate insurrection properly named the Civil War is a horrible chapter in our history that continues to linger in the present.
Cape Gazette
Commercial fees could be assessed at Lewes parks in 2023
Lewes parks can often be filled with people engaged in different activities during the peak season. Officials say it can run from the first warm weeks of April until the last 70-degree day that may pop up as late as November. Residents and visitors enjoy various forms of yoga, fitness...
Cape Gazette
James Richard Burks, enjoyed the outdoors
James Richard Burks, 90, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Richard was born April 23, 1932, in West Virginia, the son of the late Robert Lee Burks and the late Laura Burks. Richard spent his working career as a poultry farmer and after retiring he spent his time doing odd jobs to keep himself busy.
Cape Gazette
Homeroom Harvest dinner to benefit school nutrition program
The School Nutrition AgriCulture Foundation will host its first Homeroom Harvest, a farm-to-table dinner featuring local food and drinks, from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Twain and Abel Family Farm in Frankford. Local chefs will create one-of-a-kind dishes with food from different vendors and producers that are all within a 200-mile travel radius.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish helps clear way for homeless village
Dogfish Head Brewery employees probably never imagined they would be mixing a concoction of old paint and kitty litter. That was one of their tasks during a Dogfish Benevolence Day to help clear the site for the new Springboard Collaborative Pallet Shelter Village on a 3-acre lot behind First State Community Action Agency in downtown Georgetown.
Cape Gazette
Leave the Confederate tribute alone
After reading the three letters criticizing the Georgetown Historical Society board of directors' Aug. 9 letter defending their Confederate memorial, I am amazed at the writers’ historical amnesia. If the Confederate flag is considered anathema to them because of slavery, how do these experts reconcile the fact that slavery...
Cape Gazette
Gosnear sees bright future for Grotto Pizza
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, is no stranger to the beach. He grew up in southern New Jersey, the youngest of five children, and loved spending his summers at the shore. His father died when he was only 12 years old, and his strong work ethic was influenced by his mother. A single mom, she was also a beauty shop operator, and eventually owned several beauty shops located inside nursing homes. “I learned early on there was an expectation in the family that everyone was expected not just to work, but to work hard,” said Jeff.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth to Host Two Career Fairs for Patient Care Positions
Bayhealth will host two career fairs to fill patient care positions. The first will be Aug. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus at 640 S. State St., Dover. The second will be Aug. 24 from 1-5 p.m. at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus at 100 Wellness Way, Milford.
Cape Gazette
Village Center receives preliminary approval
It's been 15 years in the works, but a preliminary site plan for Village Center has been approved by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Rezoning to B-1 neighborhood business district for the shopping complex in front of the Governors subdivision at the Kings Highway-Gills Neck Road intersection just outside Lewes city limits was approved by Sussex County Council in December 2016.
Cape Gazette
New wheelchair gets Kenny Simpler Sr. back on the beach
This past weekend might have been the nicest multi-day stretch of the entire summer. A weeks-long oppressive heat wave broke, humidity was low and there was a nice breeze. It’s the type of weekend that brings the masses to the Cape Region. Taking full advantage, my family headed to...
Cape Gazette
Items sought for Rehoboth High School history room
It may have been in existence for only 30 years, but the importance of Rehoboth High School to its graduates cannot be measured. So much so, that when plans called for the old school to be demolished in 2019 to make way for the construction of Rehoboth Elementary School on its grounds, alumni held a final homecoming in the school gym.
