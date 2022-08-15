Read full article on original website
Gutierrez: Garcia Is A Tremendous Fighter, But Anyone Would’ve Beat Colbert That Night
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Roger Gutierrez has a healthy respect for Hector Luis Garcia. The WBA 130-pound champion’s opinion of his upcoming opponent isn’t based, though, on the ease with which the undefeated Dominican contender defeated Chris Colbert in his last fight. The strong southpaw replaced an ill Gutierrez as Colbert’s opponent on less than three weeks’ notice, but Garcia dropped the previously unbeaten Brooklyn native during the seventh round and dominated him on the scorecards in their 12-round WBA elimination match (119-108, 118-109, 118-109).
Deontay Wilder Plans To Fight Till Age Of 40: Comeback Was Hard Decision
Even boxing superfan LL Cool J can call it a comeback. Deontay Wilder will return to the ring one year after suffering his second career loss to Tyson Fury when the former heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 headlining a FOX pay-per-view.
Wilder Picks Usyk To Beat Joshua, Ortiz To Best Ruiz In 'Devastating Fashion'
Deontay Wilder is a prime player once again in the heavyweight picture. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will return to the ring following back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury to take on former sparring partner Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 to headline a FOX pay-per-view.
Jaime Munguia To Return October 29 In San Diego; Opponent Nearly Finalized
Jaime Munguia is still waiting on a finalized opponent but has a date and location for his next ring adventure. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight titlist will return to the ring October 29 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The full details of the bout remain in progress, other than his fight once again headlining a DAZN telecast from his home region.
Usyk Promoter Brushes Off Bulked-Up Usyk Concerns: His Speed And Power At His Best When He Stays Around 220
Alexander Krassyuk isn’t convinced that Oleksandr Usyk beefed up unnecessarily for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Widely circulated video clips in recent weeks appeared to show that Ukraine’s Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion, had gained considerably more muscle mass since his victory over Joshua in their heavyweight title bout last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For some, the improved physique is a sign that Usyk plans on being on the front foot in the rematch; for others, it is a more worrisome indication that Usyk’s best attributes––namely, his speed, nimbleness, and footwork––may be at risk of being diminished.
Loeffler on Canelo's Animosity Toward Golovkin: He Should Be Happy That Triple G Fought Him
Tom Loeffler thinks Canelo Alvarez’s anger toward his star charge is a bit misguided. Loeffler, the longtime handler of Gennadiy Golovkin, said in a recent interview that he was a bit befuddled by Alvarez’s aggressive rhetoric against the Kazakh puncher. Alvarez and Golovkin are headed toward a third...
Holyfield Breaks Down Usyk-Joshua: May Not Be as Simple as Being More Aggressive For Joshua
There was a ripple of excitement when the champ walked into the Said Airlines Club in Jeddah where this week’s open workout was held, but it was not Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua that were making people turn their heads, but Evander Holyfield. The legendary former world cruiserweight and...
Navarrete: There Were Brief Conversations With Shakur's Team; We Can Revisit After August 20
Emanuel Navarrete has made known his intentions to one day face Shakur Stevenson. There was a brief internal discussion among his team that led him to believe it could have happened as early as this weekend. Nothing really came of the preliminary talks, though he hopes it’s at least a starting point for a future conversation in his quest to eventually become a three-division titlist.
Deontay Wilder: My Job is Not Done - Bombzquad is Back!
Former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder is finally on the road back. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Wilder will collide with Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in a WBC title eliminator on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius will headline a FOX...
What A Win (Or Loss) Means for Usyk and Joshua
Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (DAZN, 1 PM EST), a fighter who has done almost everything will try to repeat the victory that brought him one fight from the pinnacle of boxing. 35-year old Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) has always been a winner. He captured Gold at the 2011...
Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas Tops Golden Boy Fight Night, October 20
Golden Boy will return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, Oct. 20 for its Thursday evening series Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The special night will be themed pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN. Headlining the show is...
Arum Confident Tyson Fury Travel Ban Can Be Resolved Without Difficulty
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, does not expect any issues with overturning his boxer's ban from traveling to the United States. Fury is one of many individuals being blocked from entering the United States - in connection with the US sanctions that were placed on alleged drug cartel leader Daniel Kinahan.
Arum Confident Fury Will 'Answer The Bell' For Usyk-Joshua Winner
Despite the retirement announcement by Tyson Fury, the boxer's co-promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, expects the boxer to return for a fight with the winner of the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Fury was in action back in April, when he retained the WBC heavyweight title...
Callum Smith: Beterbiev is The Fight I Want, I Want To Be Two-Weight Champion
Callum Smith has good memories of Jeddah. It was at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena that he became a world champion in 2018 and he returns to the same venue on Saturday night in the home of moving a step close to becoming a world champion again. Smith beat...
Hearn: If Joshua Wins, He is The Biggest Star in Boxing By a Country Mile!
The options might be different for Anthony Joshua if he comes up short against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time on Saturday, but promoter Eddie Hearn does not see a scenario where he believes Joshua should retire. Joshua is 32, young in heavyweight terms, but some have suggested that he...
Robert Garcia: Joshua Beating Usyk Would Be Best Win of My Career as Trainer
This coming Saturday, heavyweight contender Anthony Joshua will have a new man in his corner - veteran trainer Robert Garcia. Joshua was trained for all of his previous fights by Robert McCracken. The two parted ways earlier this year. Garcia has trained several top fighters and guided numerous boxers to...
Luis Ortiz: My Intention is To Knock Out Andy Ruiz, I Guarantee This Won't Go Distance
Top heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz will be aiming to close the show when he faces former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr. on September 4, Labor Day Weekend, as the headline bout of a FOX Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko Arrives in Los Angeles, Targets Devin Haney Shot
Vasiliy Lomachenko, the three-weight world champion and former pound-for-pound king, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this afternoon. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs), who spent several months serving with the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in his native Ukraine, is ready to resume his boxing career and will return to the ring later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Gary Cully Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Ireland’s undefeated Lightweight star Gary Cully has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. The 26-year-old from Naas earned an impressive career-best win last time out when he stopped former Lightweight World Champion Miguel Vazquez in five rounds on the huge Leigh Wood vs. Mick Conlan World Title bill in Nottingham.
Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua Rematch, Undercard Weigh-In Results From Jeddah
Oleksandr Usyk put to rest any talk of his coming in significantly heavier for his rematch with Anthony Joshua. The two-division and reigning unified heavyweight champ tipped the scales at a fight-ready 221 ½ pounds, almost identical to his weight for his upset win over Joshua nearly one year ago. Joshua was 244 ½ pounds, four pounds heavier than his weight of 240 pounds their first fight last September as he bids to become a three-time unified heavyweight titlist.
