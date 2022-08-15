Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
411mania.com
Latest On Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Potential WWE Returns
A new report has an update on Sasha Banks & Naomi’s rumored returns to WWE. As you all surely know, Banks and Naomi have been considered likely to return over the past few weeks following Vince McMahon’s exit from the company. The two have been on an indefinite suspension and Banks was said at one point to have been released, though that was never confirmed.
411mania.com
UPDATED: Zoey Stark Reportedly Injured, Her Team May Be Replaced On Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
UPDATE: PWInsider has confirmed that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are backstage at Smackdown in Montreal and will take the place of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. That means they will face Natalya and Sonya Deville in the WWE women’s tag team title tournament. Lyons is not at today’s...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Name for KUSHIDA and MCMG Stable, New Series 4 Micro-Brawlers
– PWInsider reports that the Fatal 4-Way match featuring Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the Impact World Title No. 1 Contender 6-Man Elimination match will headline tonight’s show. The match features Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido.
411mania.com
Brian Gewirtz Reveals He’s Helped Chris Jericho With His Promos in AEW
– During a recent interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz revealed that he’s continued to help Chris Jericho and given him some promo lines since Jericho signed with AEW. Gewirtz stated the following (Fightful):. “I’ve always maintained a great friendship with...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Extends Partnership With Eurosport India
Impact Wrestling has announced that it has extended its TV partnership with Eurosport India, which will include live Impact Plus specials and more. Here’s the press release:. IMPACT WRESTLING EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH EUROSPORT INDIA TO BROADCAST THE PROMOTION’S WORLD-CLASS CONTENT. Eurosport India viewers will be able to enjoy...
411mania.com
Crowbar Crowned New Outlaw Wrestling Championship
We have a new Outlaw Wrestling Champion following the company’s Thursday night event. PWInsider reports that Crowbar defeated Homicide to win the title at the show, which took place in Queens, New York. Homicide has been the Outlaw Wrestling Champion since November 18th, 2021 when he beat Mercedes Martinez,...
411mania.com
Brian Gewirtz Talks About His Reactions To Management Changes At WWE
Things are certainly changing dramatically as WWE organizes new management personnel into various new roles (per Wrestling Inc). Former head writer Brian Gewirtz spoke with WI’s Nick Hausman on the topic while launching his new book, titled “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE.” You can read a couple interview highlights below.
411mania.com
Goldberg Comments On Why He Never Fought Steve Austin For WWE
When WWE signed Goldberg in 2003, there was a tide of fan-favorite match options for the WCW Champion with his new company, but he never faced Steve Austin, despite the popularity of both performers. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Goldberg commented on the potential of the never-seen encounter (via Wrestling Inc). You can listen to the complete episode and read a highlight below.
411mania.com
WWE News: Xia Brookside Confirms Release From WWE, Triple H Notes Milestone For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Note On Wrestlers In Montreal Tonight’s Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Xia Brookside confirmed that she has been released from WWE. Her name was included among several talents that had been moved to WWE’s Alumni section yesterday. She wrote: “Where it all began. 8th August 2018 I debuted for the @WWE #maeyoungclassic, 28th august...
411mania.com
Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
Kenny Omega made his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, an update was given on Omega and Lee, particularly after a nasty dive in the middle of the match. Omega was placed on the barricade and Lee dived out onto him, knocking them both over and to the floor.
411mania.com
AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed
– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.
411mania.com
Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
It was previously reported that next week’s AEW Dynamite will have a title unification match, with AEW World Champion CM Punk facing interim World Champion Jon Moxley. At the start of Wednesday’s episode, it was said that would be the main event of All Out on September 4, before it was changed to happen earlier.
411mania.com
Updated Card For AEW All Out
AEW has an updated card for All Out following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on September 4th in Chicago and airs live on PPV:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm...
411mania.com
Shotzi Accuses Liv Morgan Of Getting Ruby Soho Fired From WWE
Recently, Shotzi was found trending on Twitter after claiming Liv Morgan is responsible for Ruby Soho’s dismissal from WWE and is also faking an arm injury (via Wrestling Inc). What began as an apparent in-character hype-up for their Friday SmackDown match seemed to escalate as the two traded shots on social media. You can trace the interaction between the two below.
411mania.com
Billy Corgan Said There Were Talks With WWE To Put NWA On WWE Network
In an interview with Fightful, Billy Corgan revealed that he had talks with WWE about putting the NWA on the WWE Network, but nothing ever came of them. The company currently airs shows on FITE and Youtube. He said: “There was a lot of talk of being on the Network...
411mania.com
William Regal Thanks WWE NXT UK For The Memories
As you’ve probably heard, the WWE NXT UK brand is going away, as WWE announced its final show will be Worlds Collide on September 4. In its place will be the new NXT Europe, which launches in 2023. In a post on Twitter, William Regal said goodbye to the brand and thanked everyone involved for the memories.
411mania.com
Gunther Has Been Happy With His Time In WWE, Says He Has Creative Freedom
In an interview with Witty Whittier (via Fightful), Gunther said that he has been happy with his run in the WWE so far, and spoke about having freedom to be himself. Here are highlights:. On enjoying his WWE run so far: “It’s been very good so far. I signed with...
411mania.com
Matches Set For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Friday on Peacock and WWE Network:. NXT Level Up preview: Axiom and Quinn set for hard-hitting slugfest. An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will...
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Dealing With A Lot Of ‘Backstage Drama’ In Recent Weeks
It was reported yesterday that CM Punk reportedly had expressed issues with AEW and there were some that believed he might no show this week’s AEW Dynamite. Punk ultimately appeared, but took shots at Hangman Page in his show-opening promo, which were “off-script” and not a planned part of the show. Punk reportedly has had legitimate issues with Page dating back to something Page said in the build to their AEW title match.
