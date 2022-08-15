Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). Bishop State Community College is...
wgxa.tv
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
University of South Alabama expands career options by adding two new science majors
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama has now added both a marine and environmental science major to its list of bachelor’s degrees for undergrad students. Tuesday morning, the university welcomed 28 new students to their first-ever marine science major class. Originally, South Alabama only offered minor and master programs in these […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schools not requiring quarantine, testing: Alabama Department of Public Health, CDC
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 recommendations, will no longer recommend the use of “cohorts, quarantines and screening testing in most situations,” according to a release from the ADPH. According to the release, this comes following a “better […]
Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile. The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Alma Bryant, Anna Booth schools dismiss students after power outage
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Students are Alma Bryant High School and Anna F. Booth Elementary schools in Mobile County are being dismissed early today because of a power outage, according to posts via the school Facebook accounts. At about 11:30 a.m., the schools said they were dismissing classes immediately. Student...
Canfor Southern Pines plans new $210 million sawmill near Mobile
Canfor Southern Pines is building a new $210 million sawmill complex in the Axis community near Mobile. The project will replace the company’s existing Mobile operations and allow the company to retain about 130 jobs. The new sawmill should be ready by the third quarter of 2024. Tony Sheffield,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
City leaders discuss two redevelopment options for Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The future of the Mobile Civic Center is getting a little clearer. On Tuesday, city leaders discussed two options for the worn-out building. One option would keep the expo hall and take the theater out of the civic center. While the other option would take out the...
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne women share 100th Birthday celebration
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It was party time for two special ladies in Daphne Wednesday, August 17, 2022. They celebrated their 100th Birthdays together. Friends and family joined in the celebration at Daphne Gardens Assisted Living where the staff led the festivities as everyone joined in singing “Happy Birthday,”
300 families receive termination letters from Mobile Housing Authority
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced in a release Monday, Aug. 13 that over 300 families received a Housing Choice Voucher termination notice. According to officials, the MHA attempted to contact the families for several months in order to notify them that their annual certification needed to be renewed. Residents were given […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teacher quits after Escambia Co. Schools staff take down his Black leaders posters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County teacher Michael James has responded to an investigation that was held after he quit his job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School due to two Escambia County Public School employees pulling down photos of Black heroes in his classroom. On Thursday, the school board released a statement about the […]
desotocountynews.com
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus Soccer Organization fall rec league registration ends Friday
Registration for Columbus Soccer Organization’s fall recreational soccer league closes Friday. Recreational soccer is open to any player in the area born in 2019 or before. Registration can be completed online at columbusmssoccer.org or at the Lowndes County Recreation Department office located at 17 Airline Road. No experience is necessary, and new players are encouraged.
utv44.com
Lake Forest POA Board fights wrongdoing accusations
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Lake Forest Property Owners Association Board is pushing back against what it calls false and in some cases defamatory accusations being hurled at them. Last month we reported how fed up Lake Forest residents mailed boxes of complaints to the state attorney general and the IRS about the board. The board's attorney Patrick Collins says that coupled with scores of negative social media comments prompted him to contact NBC 15 News.
WLOX
Female Moss Point native named new commander of Keesler medical squadron
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Col. Ada Collier is reporting for duty this month as the new commander of Keesler Air Force Base’s 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron. Former commander Col. Stuart Rubio handed off the guidon during an Assumption of Command ceremony on Aug. 6. “I think it brought my...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes employees to receive one-time premium pay
The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is giving its employees a financial shot in the arm, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. Supervisors voted Monday to give county employees premium pay in an upcoming pay period to the tune of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees. It is a one-time payment.
Commercial Dispatch
Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace
TUPELO — The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has welcomed an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death and a new movie reawakens international interest in the singer. Roy Turner was named executive director of the Birthplace last fall...
WPMI
Families filing for re-certification after housing choice voucher termination notices sent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority now says *fewer people are facing eviction in Section 8 housing. Termination notices went out to more than 300 families who failed to complete their recertification forms. MHA says after our story aired, more families began turning in their paperwork and...
Comments / 0