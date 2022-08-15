DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Lake Forest Property Owners Association Board is pushing back against what it calls false and in some cases defamatory accusations being hurled at them. Last month we reported how fed up Lake Forest residents mailed boxes of complaints to the state attorney general and the IRS about the board. The board's attorney Patrick Collins says that coupled with scores of negative social media comments prompted him to contact NBC 15 News.

DAPHNE, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO