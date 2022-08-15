ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family-friendly festival is full of summer fun

There’s a big summer celebration on tap that has all of the greatest hits for a fun festival. The St. Malachy Summerfest in Sterling Heights will feature a variety of food, live music and other activities for the family. Of course, food is always a big highlight during a...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise rides again this weekend and Kenny Chesney rocks Ford Field with friends. Armada Fair, through Sunday: From demolition derbies to monster trucks, have a high-octane good time at 150th annual Armada Fair. Enjoy carnival rides, unique fair food, animal shows, eating competitions and so much more in this action-packed week of entertainment. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display all week. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids from 10 to 12, and free for 9 and under. More info here.
DETROIT, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Detroit News

Dining calendar: Food trucks, Greekfest, Taco Fest and more

Taylor Trucky food truck rally at Poppin’ and Mixin’: This monthly party showcases a variety of independent food trucks, plus DJs, a bounce house and a full bar. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. and Sept. 15. Free admission. 8200 Telegraph, Taylor. poppinandmixin.com. Satellite Food Truck at Urban Rest: Known for...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit

Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum

DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
DUNDEE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ford announces global debut of new 7th-generation Mustang in Detroit

DETROIT – Ford is hosting “The Stampede,” a global debut of the new 7th-generation Ford Mustang that will take place at the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. “When we conceived the idea of an indoor-outdoor Detroit Auto Show, The Stampede was the kind of event we believed we hoped and believed was possible,” said Rod Alberts, executive director, Detroit Auto Show. “We are proud to support Ford with what will be an absolutely iconic milestone, celebrating the heritage and future of the Mustang, as well as the global mobility industry, right here in Detroit.”
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE

