Jacksonville, FL

Ron Brewer
4d ago

that's right keep voting them same people in there keep getting them great leaders yes they're doing a great job in Jacksonville keeping We the People protected

News4Jax.com

More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized by FHP so far in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are doing more than looking for traffic violations -- they are making big drug busts. The latest involved a driver who they say sped through Jacksonville with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana. According to an arrest report, a trooper...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Ksoo reacts to being accused of Bibby's murder in Jacksonville police interrogation video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained video of Jacksonville rapper Hakeem Robinson, also known as 'Ksoo', in an interrogation room with Jacksonville police. Ksoo was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the January 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick, or 'Lil Buck'. While he was in jail, Ksoo was also charged in the February 2019 shooting death of Adrian Gainer, or 'Bibby'. The video captures Ksoo's reaction when officers ask him about Bibby's death.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FBI Jacksonville arrests Ocala man in connection with beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger, 2 others also charged

FBI Jacksonville announced the arrest of Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala, in connection with the jail beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. McKinnon, and two others, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday.
OCALA, FL

