Read full article on original website
Ron Brewer
4d ago
that's right keep voting them same people in there keep getting them great leaders yes they're doing a great job in Jacksonville keeping We the People protected
Reply(3)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonSaint Johns County, FL
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrestZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park budget committee wants to drop funding for Reel Fun Night, Longest TableJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Jacksonville police search for suspect connected to Argyle Forest burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to a burglary in the Argyle Forest area on Wednesday, August 3. Officials are now seeking the suspect who is believed to be linked to the incident. Surveillance video obtained from the 7000 block of Collins Road shows the suspect and his car,...
Bradford County deputy resigns after video shows pregnant Jacksonville mother handcuffed at gunpoint
Bradford County, Fla. — A deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is seen on video holding a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint before handcuffing her during a traffic stop for a speeding violation. Cell phone video taken by the mother’s child shows the intense traffic stop. The deputy...
WXIA 11 Alive
Florida business looking for 'Botox bandit' who allegedly ran off after running $2,500 tab
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — What is the true cost of beauty? For one woman in Jacksonville Beach, the price was apparently a little too steep. A Jacksonville Beach medical spa is warning others to be on the lookout for a woman who allegedly ran out on a $2500 tab after getting Botox and fillers.
News4Jax.com
Welfare check leads to discovery of man’s body in Riverside home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said investigators who were called Wednesday to perform a welfare check at a home in Riverside are treating the cause of a man’s death as undetermined, but noted there appeared to be “suspicious circumstances.”. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JSO: Elderly man found dead inside his home in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on the 1200 block of Frederica Place. JSO reports that the arrival was requested due to a welfare check for a person inside the house. Upon arrival, they made entry into the home and found an unresponsive...
Man shot in face on Jacksonville’s Eastside; police say they are questioning a suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are questioning a man after another man was shot in the face Wednesday afternoon on the Eastside. Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the 800 block of Franklin Street, which is just a few blocks north of the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.
Two robberies in southeast Jacksonville, JSO looking for three suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday deputies responded to two separate business burglaries. One on Baymeadows Circle West and one on Saland Way, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have been able to obtain surveillance video and are asking for assistance in identifying the three pictured suspects. If you...
‘Someone snatched his life’: Reward increased to $13,000 for tips related to Rashaud Fields’ murder
Jacksonville FL — A $13,000 reward is now being offered in the search for Rashaud Fields’ killer. The 18-year-old Raines High School football standout was murdered just hours after receiving his diploma in May. Rashaud had a full scholarship to play football at Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale.
RELATED PEOPLE
News4Jax.com
Stolen U-Haul: Couple moving to Jacksonville loses heirlooms, pictures, pets’ ashes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A husband and wife in the process of moving to Jacksonville are looking for their personal belongings after someone stole their U-Haul from a local hotel. The couple, relocating from Texas, is asking for help locating precious memories and priceless heirlooms inside the truck. They said...
News4Jax.com
More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized by FHP so far in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are doing more than looking for traffic violations -- they are making big drug busts. The latest involved a driver who they say sped through Jacksonville with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana. According to an arrest report, a trooper...
JSO: Man found dead after barricading himself in home with 2 small children in Sherwood Forest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence dispute just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Police spoke with the victim upon arriving at 4900 Chivalry Drive who advised she was shot at by her husband inside her home. She told police she left the...
JFRD: Fire breaks out after lightning struck home near Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross is assisting 3 people who were displaced after a home caught fire on Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the fire was caused by lightning. It happened in the 1500 block of Live Oak Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
WJCL
Brunswick School Bus Pepper Spray Arrest: Here's what one witness said happened; parent charged
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A witness is sharing what happened before a Glynn County woman was arrested for using pepper spray onboard a school bus full of children. It was Tuesday morning when authorities say Shaquayle Cuyler was arrested in Brunswick. One witness, who wanted to stay anonymous, said Cuyler,...
News4Jax.com
Man fires shot at wife, triggers SWAT standoff in Sherwood Forest neighborhood, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday evening after he first fired a shot at his wife, and she fled the home where the man remained with their two children, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Knecht, with the Sheriff’s Office, said...
News4Jax.com
Bodycam shows what led to JSO K-9 Huk, men being shot following pursuit & crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released body camera footage that recorded the events following a pursuit that began in Northwest Jacksonville and ended near the Jacksonville Zoo, where a police K-9 was shot and wounded. According to the the JSO report, officers responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ksoo reacts to being accused of Bibby's murder in Jacksonville police interrogation video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained video of Jacksonville rapper Hakeem Robinson, also known as 'Ksoo', in an interrogation room with Jacksonville police. Ksoo was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the January 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick, or 'Lil Buck'. While he was in jail, Ksoo was also charged in the February 2019 shooting death of Adrian Gainer, or 'Bibby'. The video captures Ksoo's reaction when officers ask him about Bibby's death.
'I ain't worried, I got my gun here:' Bodycam video shows Bradford deputy pulling gun on pregnant mother
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla — Bradford County Deputy Jacob Desue has been forced to resign due to his actions during a traffic stop Friday. In video obtained by First Coast News, Desue is seen pulling a gun on a pregnant Ebony Washington in front of her children. "I ain't worried,...
News4Jax.com
FBI Jacksonville arrests Ocala man in connection with beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger, 2 others also charged
FBI Jacksonville announced the arrest of Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala, in connection with the jail beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. McKinnon, and two others, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday.
Jacksonville police searching for person of interest in murder investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that happened in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard on Sunday. JSO is asking for the community’s help to find the person suspected to be involved. The person was seen on surveillance video in...
Comments / 8