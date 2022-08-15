Read full article on original website
BET
R&B Singer Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Sexuality: "I've Embraced Me"
Will Smith Is Reportedly 'Very Happy' With Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Constant Support'. They were recently seen together publicly for the first time since the incident at the Oscars. News of the comedian’s sudden death went viral on social media. Debmar-Mercury’s Senior VP said he didn't want the show "to...
BET
Kid Cudi Candidly Opens Up About His Beef With Kanye West
Hussle received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on what would’ve been his 37th birthday. The actor appeared on the "Pedis and Mimosas" show and left us stunned. Cardi B Gets A Face Tattoo— See The Rapper’s Fresh New Ink!. On Sunday (Aug. 14),...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
BET
Idris Elba Says His Daughter Didn’t Talk To Him After Not Landing A Part In His New Film ‘Beast’
BET
Nene Leakes Shares A Heartfelt Tribute To Her Late Husband Gregg On His 67th Birthday: 'I Miss You Everday'
Nene Leakes honors her late husband Gregg Leakes on what would be his 67th birthday. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with a caption that read: 'Today is a tuff one…every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can't believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today.'
BET
Snoop Dogg Gets Emotional While Watching Old Tupac Footage
BET
Beyoncé And Ronald Isley Team Up For New Song
Okay, Beyhive! On the heels of Beyoncé’s latest album RENAISSANCE, the Grammy award-winning entertainer has joined Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 hit “Make Me Say It Again Girl, (Part 1 & Part 2).”. This is the first collaboration between the...
BET
Karlie Redd Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'Let's Keep It Real'
"Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long," she wrote on Instagram. “My thing was with Jada — it was like, as long as she treats him well, we’re good,” Zampino said before confirming Jada has always “loved” her son. In...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Tyler, the Creator’s Artistic Visions Bloom in These 3 Blazing Visuals
Tyler, the Creator, amassed a total of three wins during the 2021 Hip Hop Awards ceremony—hosted by the 85 South—including “Hip Hop Album of Year,” ”Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award,” and “Best Live Performer.” Ahead of this year’s show, we’re looking back at some of Tyler’s most eye-catching videos stretching across his musical career. Check them out below.
BET
Mary J. Blige On R&B Becoming "Popular" When Adele Puts Out A Song From The Genre
Mary J. Blige let her opinion known about the state of R&B after sitting down with DIddy in a candid conversation on the history behind the genre and how when new tracks are released, it is labeled as "popular." "Who killed R&B?" Diddy posted on his social media accounts before...
BET
Adrienne Bailon Honors Her Newborn Son With A New Tattoo: 'I Am So In Love'
Adrienne Bailon is head over heels about the birth of her son, Ever James. The new mom got a new tattoo to celebrate his arrival. "I am so in love with my @everjames tattoo," Bailon wrote with the photo posted to her Instagram Story, tagging New York tattoo artist Michelle Santana.
BET
D.L. Hughley Responds To Million-Dollar Boxing Match Challenge
D.L. Hughley is responding to a million-dollar boxing match challenge from Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the New York City pastor who was recently robbed at gunpoint during his own church service. Bishop Whitehead initiated the challenge moments after having an interview with the comedian and headed to Instagram with a video...
BET
Content Creator And Pop Star Jilly Discusses How Social Media Has Benefited Her Career
Seems like all the superstars come from Houston, Texas and the city may have another hometown favorite on their hands with rising pop star Jilly. The now LA-based artist made a name for herself as a YouTube sensation with her family and has also opened up for 2 Chainz. In March, she released the EP Copy & Paste, with Lil Rich (YG, Machine Gun Kelly, DaBaby, City Girls) and Lab Ox (Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent) serving as the producers on the project. And she was recently featured on the MTV IG channel where she did a live MTV Jam Session.
BET
The Reason Wendy Williams Wasn’t Present For Final Episode Is Revealed
It’s been three months since The Wendy Williams Show has been off the air. Many wondered about Wendy Williams and her absence on the show’s final episode and it looks like we’re finally getting an answer. The Hollywood Reporter released details that show the timeline of what...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 5 of the Biggest Winning Moments from Last Year’s Ceremony
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 are just a few short weeks away, and we are taking a trip down memory lane, looking at some of the funniest moments, show-stopping performances, and even bigger wins. Before we get to one of the biggest nights in hip-hop culture, let’s look at the five biggest winners from last year’s ceremony.
BET
Haus of Vicious
The Haus of Vicious team is riding high on a Fashion Week victory, but Jaeyln has to do quick damage control when Chantel's personal and professional strife with Kane threatens her image. You may also like5 Videos. In Daniella Hernandez's dog-eat-dog world of entertainment law, business can get personal --...
BET
Interview: Kalan.FrFr’s Story Shines Through His Music, Which Is As Real As It Gets
The “for real, for real” in Kalan.FrFr’s musical moniker is no lie. The Southern California native learned early on that nothing is easy and opportunities are far and few between. Growing up, Kalan split time between living with his father in Compton and his mother in Carson, and admittedly, the adversity he faced was difficult but taught him some very valuable lessons he would use on his come up.
BET
Jamie Foxx Refuses To Release A Film He Directed Due To ‘Sensitive Corners’ Comedy Has In Place
A Jamie Foxx-directed comedy may never see the light of day, the actor says due to the “sensitive corners” comedy has in place. During an interview with CinemaBlend, the actor shared it’s been “tough” to release All-Star Weekend due to the current state of comedy.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 3 Times a Female Emcee Earned the ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award
There are only three female acts ever to be awarded the “I Am Hip Hop” award, the prestigious lifetime achievement recognition given to artists who embody, through music, influence and what it means to be hip hop. Trailblazers and pioneers in their right. Each of these awardees all have, over their illustrious careers, proven to be exemplary figures of the culture. They join the likes of Grandmaster Flash, KRS-One, Russell Simmons, Rakim, and many more.
BET
Bobby Shmurda Talks His First Project Release Post-Prison And How Today’s Hip Hop Is ‘Predictable’
Bobby Shmurda is back and is better than ever! The newly-turned 28-year-old released his EP BodBoy on August 5. The nine-track project featured a guest appearance from Rowdy Rebel and spawned the hit single ‘Hoochie Daddy’. The rapper has been out of prison for over a year now and is already reminding us to not count him out due to his extended absence.
