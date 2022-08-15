ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET

R&B Singer Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Sexuality: "I've Embraced Me"

Will Smith Is Reportedly 'Very Happy' With Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Constant Support'. They were recently seen together publicly for the first time since the incident at the Oscars. News of the comedian’s sudden death went viral on social media. Debmar-Mercury’s Senior VP said he didn't want the show "to...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Kid Cudi Candidly Opens Up About His Beef With Kanye West

Hussle received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on what would’ve been his 37th birthday. The actor appeared on the "Pedis and Mimosas" show and left us stunned. Cardi B Gets A Face Tattoo— See The Rapper’s Fresh New Ink!. On Sunday (Aug. 14),...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Snoop Dogg Gets Emotional While Watching Old Tupac Footage

CELEBRITIES
BET

Beyoncé And Ronald Isley Team Up For New Song

Okay, Beyhive! On the heels of Beyoncé’s latest album RENAISSANCE, the Grammy award-winning entertainer has joined Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 hit “Make Me Say It Again Girl, (Part 1 & Part 2).”. This is the first collaboration between the...
MUSIC
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Tyler, the Creator’s Artistic Visions Bloom in These 3 Blazing Visuals

Tyler, the Creator, amassed a total of three wins during the 2021 Hip Hop Awards ceremony—hosted by the 85 South—including “Hip Hop Album of Year,” ”Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award,” and “Best Live Performer.” Ahead of this year’s show, we’re looking back at some of Tyler’s most eye-catching videos stretching across his musical career. Check them out below.
HIP HOP
BET

D.L. Hughley Responds To Million-Dollar Boxing Match Challenge

D.L. Hughley is responding to a million-dollar boxing match challenge from Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the New York City pastor who was recently robbed at gunpoint during his own church service. Bishop Whitehead initiated the challenge moments after having an interview with the comedian and headed to Instagram with a video...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Content Creator And Pop Star Jilly Discusses How Social Media Has Benefited Her Career

Seems like all the superstars come from Houston, Texas and the city may have another hometown favorite on their hands with rising pop star Jilly. The now LA-based artist made a name for herself as a YouTube sensation with her family and has also opened up for 2 Chainz. In March, she released the EP Copy & Paste, with Lil Rich (YG, Machine Gun Kelly, DaBaby, City Girls) and Lab Ox (Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent) serving as the producers on the project. And she was recently featured on the MTV IG channel where she did a live MTV Jam Session.
HOUSTON, TX
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: 5 of the Biggest Winning Moments from Last Year’s Ceremony

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 are just a few short weeks away, and we are taking a trip down memory lane, looking at some of the funniest moments, show-stopping performances, and even bigger wins. Before we get to one of the biggest nights in hip-hop culture, let’s look at the five biggest winners from last year’s ceremony.
HIP HOP
BET

Haus of Vicious

The Haus of Vicious team is riding high on a Fashion Week victory, but Jaeyln has to do quick damage control when Chantel's personal and professional strife with Kane threatens her image. You may also like5 Videos. In Daniella Hernandez's dog-eat-dog world of entertainment law, business can get personal --...
TV SERIES
BET

Interview: Kalan.FrFr’s Story Shines Through His Music, Which Is As Real As It Gets

The “for real, for real” in Kalan.FrFr’s musical moniker is no lie. The Southern California native learned early on that nothing is easy and opportunities are far and few between. Growing up, Kalan split time between living with his father in Compton and his mother in Carson, and admittedly, the adversity he faced was difficult but taught him some very valuable lessons he would use on his come up.
MUSIC
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: 3 Times a Female Emcee Earned the ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award

There are only three female acts ever to be awarded the “I Am Hip Hop” award, the prestigious lifetime achievement recognition given to artists who embody, through music, influence and what it means to be hip hop. Trailblazers and pioneers in their right. Each of these awardees all have, over their illustrious careers, proven to be exemplary figures of the culture. They join the likes of Grandmaster Flash, KRS-One, Russell Simmons, Rakim, and many more.
HIP HOP

