Seems like all the superstars come from Houston, Texas and the city may have another hometown favorite on their hands with rising pop star Jilly. The now LA-based artist made a name for herself as a YouTube sensation with her family and has also opened up for 2 Chainz. In March, she released the EP Copy & Paste, with Lil Rich (YG, Machine Gun Kelly, DaBaby, City Girls) and Lab Ox (Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent) serving as the producers on the project. And she was recently featured on the MTV IG channel where she did a live MTV Jam Session.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO