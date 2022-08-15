ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Come sing with us!’ Northwest Associated Arts seeking Singers

 4 days ago
Come Sing With Us!

Have you always wanted to sing with a group? Do you miss a time in your past when you were part of a vibrant community of singers? Now that many of the limitations placed on choral activities during the pandemic have lifted, Northwest Associated Arts is looking forward to a new season of in-person rehearsals and performances.

Our choirs are growing, and we encourage new singers and singers who have sung with us in the past to come join one of our choirs.

ChoralSounds Northwest is a friendly, cohesive group of dedicated adult musicians who are drawn together by their love of singing. We are a Burien-based mixed community chorus under the baton of Artistic Director Dr. Ryan Ellis. Combining traditional choral music with the fun of other modern styles, ChoralSounds offers a musical home to Burien-area singers who want to experience the challenge, musicianship, and camaraderie of performing with a professional group.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Paula Hawkins, SilverSounds Northwest is a mixed chorus of mostly-retired seniors who believe that “you are never too old to rock and roll!” Known for their clever, themed concerts, SilverSounds Northwest loves to entertain audiences with solos, small ensembles, narration, acting, dance, and choreography.

We will be holding ChoralSounds auditions for the 2022-2023 season primarily on September 6th, but may create some additional audition times. SilverSounds auditions can be arranged individually with us. We invite you to fill out this form if you are interested in joining either one of our choirs. We will follow up with you by email.

Please visit the NWAA website for more information on the choirs and the audition process.

NWAA’s programs are supported in part by member dues, and financial aid is available to any singers who need assistance.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!

