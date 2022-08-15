Read full article on original website
CBS 58
2 injured in double shooting near 39th and Chambers, man arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left two injured Thursday night, Aug. 18. It happened around 8 p.m. near 39th and Chambers. Authorities say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. A 23-year-old Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died ID'd by medical examiner
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen. The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man sentenced to 40 years for role in death of 9-year-old Za'laiya Jenkins
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday, Aug. 19 in the 2017 death of 9-year-old Za'laiya Jenkins. Otha Brown was convicted of first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime and sentenced to 40 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision. Brown...
WISN
Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
WISN
Man arrested after police chase admits 'being high as a kite'
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody, accused of a high-speed chase in which he compared himself to Speed Racer. The pursuit began around 3 a.m. Monday at North Street and Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha. Police there spotted a stolen car, tried to pull it over, and the stolen vehicle drove off, eventually reaching Interstate 94 eastbound.
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
CBS 58
Man involved in Shake Shack shooting of off-duty Milwaukee police detective sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the men involved in the January shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in the Third Ward has learned his fate. Timonte Karroll-Robinson pleaded guilty to three felony counts, including recklessly endangering safety, for his actions Jan. 13. Judge Michael Hanrahan accepted the state's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting: Woman arrested, incident near 28th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman in connection with a fatal shooting near 28th and Vliet on Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. Officials say the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The victim is an unidentified man. This incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office...
WISN
Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest
RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
CBS 58
MCSO investigating reported shooting on Highway 145
MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- All lanes of traffic have reopened. MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- A full freeway closure is underway on northbound Highway 145, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. MCSO says they are investigating a reported...
Two Milwaukee men arrested after shooting in Glendale, 1 injured
Glendale police arrested two Milwaukee men after a shooting near Silver Spring and Port Washington on Thursday.
CBS 58
Teen hurt in hit-and-run incident home after spending 81 days in the hospital
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's been one week since 17-year-old Trevor Le-Morrison has been recovering back at home after suffering several injuries from a hit-and-run incident back in May. The Greenfield High School senior was struck by a drunk driver near Loomis and Edgerton around 10:30 p.m. According to...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot Tuesday night in possible domestic violence dispute at 36th & Locust
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 36th & Locust Streets. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, though his condition is listed as serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence...
CBS 58
Kenosha police K-9 helps find evidence in Indianapolis homicide investigation
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A member of the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is using her nose to get the job done. Police K-9 Iris works with Kenosha Detective Pete Deates to find evidence and solve crimes. She's trained to detect electronic scents. "Any device that can store memory has...
CBS 58
9-year-old boy injured in shooting near 10th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy Wednesday, Aug. 17. Authorities say the child was shot around 11:10 a.m. near 10th and Chambers. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Milwaukee police were notified around 1:45 a.m. that West Allis police were setting up a high-risk stop on eastbound I-94 at 84th Street. Squads responded to the area and were unable to locate the stop. It was eventually picked up eastbound through the Zoo Interchange.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Skeletal remains found in Milwaukee, officials seek ID
MILWAUKEE - Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police were dispatched to the vacant building, located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street, around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police: Homicide suspect armed, dangerous
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for a man who they say is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide. Montavius Drane, 26, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said – do not approach.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot late Tuesday night near 31st & Mt. Vernon
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 a 29-year-old man was shot near 31st St. and Mt. Vernon Ave. According to police he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue to seek...
