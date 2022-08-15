ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

2 injured in double shooting near 39th and Chambers, man arrested

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left two injured Thursday night, Aug. 18. It happened around 8 p.m. near 39th and Chambers. Authorities say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. A 23-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died ID'd by medical examiner

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen. The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
WISN

Man arrested after police chase admits 'being high as a kite'

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody, accused of a high-speed chase in which he compared himself to Speed Racer. The pursuit began around 3 a.m. Monday at North Street and Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha. Police there spotted a stolen car, tried to pull it over, and the stolen vehicle drove off, eventually reaching Interstate 94 eastbound.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting: Woman arrested, incident near 28th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman in connection with a fatal shooting near 28th and Vliet on Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. Officials say the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The victim is an unidentified man. This incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest

RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

MCSO investigating reported shooting on Highway 145

MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- All lanes of traffic have reopened. MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- A full freeway closure is underway on northbound Highway 145, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. MCSO says they are investigating a reported...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

9-year-old boy injured in shooting near 10th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy Wednesday, Aug. 17. Authorities say the child was shot around 11:10 a.m. near 10th and Chambers. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Milwaukee police were notified around 1:45 a.m. that West Allis police were setting up a high-risk stop on eastbound I-94 at 84th Street. Squads responded to the area and were unable to locate the stop. It was eventually picked up eastbound through the Zoo Interchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Skeletal remains found in Milwaukee, officials seek ID

MILWAUKEE - Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police were dispatched to the vacant building, located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street, around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine police: Homicide suspect armed, dangerous

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for a man who they say is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide. Montavius Drane, 26, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said – do not approach.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot late Tuesday night near 31st & Mt. Vernon

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 a 29-year-old man was shot near 31st St. and Mt. Vernon Ave. According to police he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI

