aymag.com
Toasted Yolk West Little Rock to Open
In March of this year, The Toasted Yolk announced nine new cafes would be making their way to cities around Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky, in addition to the storefront to be opened in West Little Rock. While the brunch destination has not yet confirmed any opening date details, the...
aymag.com
Continuing the Dog Friendly Bucket List at Fassler Hall
This week, KARK’s DJ Williams joined Heather Baker for a trip to Fassler Hall, located in the heart of downtown Little Rock. Just like old times, the duo is back to hanging out, chatting about food – but this time, with a special guest: Williams’ golden retriever, Shade.
aymag.com
Will’s Cinnamon Shop Announces Uptown Plans
Will’s Cinnamon Shop, the sweet bakery located in Hot Springs, has announced that it will be expanding to the Uptown area, with a lot it plans to stack with food trucks or trailers. On Aug. 16, the restaurant announced that it had leased 910 Park Ave for its food...
aymag.com
New Café ‘Moo’-ving to Conway
(Photo courtesy of Hey Good Cooking) The newest addition to Conway’s café scene is set to open this fall. Moo & Brew will feature coffee roasted with beans from RoZark Hills Coffee Roasterie in Rose Bud as well as a selection of specialized milk and Thai teas. Treats are also on offer, with Korean corn dogs, ice cream, and tea sandwiches available.
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Survivor of Little Rock weekend double shooting shares his story
Alexis Oliver is just one of many people who were shot or shot at more than 24 hours around the Little Rock Metro Area Saturday and Sunday.
aymag.com
Amplify Festival Returns to Benton This Weekend
3 p.m. – Gates Open. 7:15 p.m. – Cochren & Co. The following businesses and organizations have sponsored or partnered with Amplify Festival in order to make the event free to the public: Everett Chevrolet; Eagle Electric; John 3:16 Ministries; Rock Star Passes; Rock City Staging, LLC.; SR Audio; BR McGinty; Riggs CAT; ACDI; Custom Ad Space; Ryan & Candy Feagin; Mike & Stephanie Duke; Saline Memorial Hospital; Rent Saline County; Ferguson Builders; Blustream Media; First Security Bank; Ouachita Baptist University; Ashley Homestore; Gina’s Catering; Smith Family Funeral Homes; Fence Brokers Inc.; Central Baptist College; HR: Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors; Eight Days of Hope; McCauley Services; Larry’s Pizza; Bryant Family Pharmacy; 93.3 The Fish; Big Red Stores; Mid-State Transmission; Arkansas Pro Wash; Finley Pharmacy; Simmons Bank; Jeff Mattingly Foundation; Saline County Regional Solid Waste Management District; Dale’s Donuts; Duke Wholesale; and Malvern National Bank.
Simmons Bank Arena no longer hosting graduations, North Little Rock School District announces new venue
Simmons Bank Arena is getting out of the graduation business.
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more
DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
salineriverchronicle.com
Jackson named Player of the Game in Lumberjack scrimmage against LR Central
Warren junior Treylon Jackson earned Player of the Game honors in the Jacks’ preseason game vs. Little Rock Central held Thursday, August 18, 2022. Jackson featured at tailback, quarterback, and in the Warren secondary. He rushed for 177 yards and scored one touchdown. Jackson also found success through the air, throwing for 74 yards. Defensively he recorded three tackles and one pass defended. Congratulations to Treylon and best of luck next week as Warren travels to Stuttgart.
Mothers heartbroken by Little Rock violence
Every time a life is taken by gun violence, it leaves a grieving family behind, and at least 15 shootings last weekend forced many of those families to relive their trauma.
LRPD reports reveal additional details on weekend shooting spree, accused shooter
Additional details in shootings, and charges filed, in Little Rock over an Aug. 14 series of incidents.
Little Rock police investigating early morning apartment parking lot shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock police tie 3 more incidents to violent weekend spree
Three shooting incidents have been added to the roster of violence that plagued Little Rock over the weekend, now marking 18 cases in total.
Little Rock NAACP members speak out after number of deadly shootings
Members of the Little Rock Branch of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People have spoken out after the city saw more than a dozen shootings last weekend.
magnoliareporter.com
Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period
Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
ARDOT announce when new I-30 river bridge will open
The biggest project in the history of the Arkansas Department of Transportation has reached a major milestone.
3 dead, 3 hurt after 11 shootings in Little Rock area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead or injured after nearly a dozen shootings in the Little Rock area, police say. The Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating 11 shootings that have happened over the past day. According to the Arkansas State Police, three […]
Fearless 40: Pine Bluff Zebras
2022 is a year of change for the Pine Bluff Zebras. Pine Bluff is moving down to 5A and they have a new head coach.
Records show accused Little Rock spree shooter Davis Jones has long criminal history
A 31-year-old Little Rock many faces a slew of serious charges following multiple shootings during a violent weekend in the Capitol City.
