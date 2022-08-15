ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

aymag.com

Toasted Yolk West Little Rock to Open

In March of this year, The Toasted Yolk announced nine new cafes would be making their way to cities around Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky, in addition to the storefront to be opened in West Little Rock. While the brunch destination has not yet confirmed any opening date details, the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Continuing the Dog Friendly Bucket List at Fassler Hall

This week, KARK’s DJ Williams joined Heather Baker for a trip to Fassler Hall, located in the heart of downtown Little Rock. Just like old times, the duo is back to hanging out, chatting about food – but this time, with a special guest: Williams’ golden retriever, Shade.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Will’s Cinnamon Shop Announces Uptown Plans

Will’s Cinnamon Shop, the sweet bakery located in Hot Springs, has announced that it will be expanding to the Uptown area, with a lot it plans to stack with food trucks or trailers. On Aug. 16, the restaurant announced that it had leased 910 Park Ave for its food...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
aymag.com

New Café ‘Moo’-ving to Conway

(Photo courtesy of Hey Good Cooking) The newest addition to Conway’s café scene is set to open this fall. Moo & Brew will feature coffee roasted with beans from RoZark Hills Coffee Roasterie in Rose Bud as well as a selection of specialized milk and Thai teas. Treats are also on offer, with Korean corn dogs, ice cream, and tea sandwiches available.
CONWAY, AR
aymag.com

Amplify Festival Returns to Benton This Weekend

3 p.m. – Gates Open. 7:15 p.m. – Cochren & Co. The following businesses and organizations have sponsored or partnered with Amplify Festival in order to make the event free to the public: Everett Chevrolet; Eagle Electric; John 3:16 Ministries; Rock Star Passes; Rock City Staging, LLC.; SR Audio; BR McGinty; Riggs CAT; ACDI; Custom Ad Space; Ryan & Candy Feagin; Mike & Stephanie Duke; Saline Memorial Hospital; Rent Saline County; Ferguson Builders; Blustream Media; First Security Bank; Ouachita Baptist University; Ashley Homestore; Gina’s Catering; Smith Family Funeral Homes; Fence Brokers Inc.; Central Baptist College; HR: Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors; Eight Days of Hope; McCauley Services; Larry’s Pizza; Bryant Family Pharmacy; 93.3 The Fish; Big Red Stores; Mid-State Transmission; Arkansas Pro Wash; Finley Pharmacy; Simmons Bank; Jeff Mattingly Foundation; Saline County Regional Solid Waste Management District; Dale’s Donuts; Duke Wholesale; and Malvern National Bank.
BENTON, AR
KARK

Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more

DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Jackson named Player of the Game in Lumberjack scrimmage against LR Central

Warren junior Treylon Jackson earned Player of the Game honors in the Jacks’ preseason game vs. Little Rock Central held Thursday, August 18, 2022. Jackson featured at tailback, quarterback, and in the Warren secondary. He rushed for 177 yards and scored one touchdown. Jackson also found success through the air, throwing for 74 yards. Defensively he recorded three tackles and one pass defended. Congratulations to Treylon and best of luck next week as Warren travels to Stuttgart.
WARREN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period

Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
