Auburn, AL

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Tigers receiving votes

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQfq5_0hHtwFH700

The Tigers are on the outside looking in to begin the 2022 season.

The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released Monday morning.

The Auburn Tigers are not ranked inside the poll to begin the season. However, they are receiving votes.

Auburn earned 15 points from the voters, leaving them outside of the poll but inside the 'others receiving votes' category. Based on where they fall in total points, the Tigers will technically be ranked No. 36 to begin the season. Five of Auburn's 12 regular season opponents will start the season inside the top 25 (Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Ole Miss).

This marks the second season in a row that the Tigers did not start the season ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. The last time that happened was 2012-13.

A total of six SEC teams are ranked. The ACC has five teams, the Big Ten has four, the Pac 12 and the Big 12 have three, the AAC has two, and the independents have two.

A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

Here is the entire AP Top 25.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. North Carolina State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

Auburn opens the season on September 3rd vs Mercer. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. and will be aired on the SEC Network.

