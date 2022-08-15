ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy free performance of Shakespeare comedy Thursday at Elstro Plaza

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — Visit an island full of love triangles and mistaken identities Thursday.

It's all part of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's free performance of the romantic comedy "Twelfth Night," by William Shakespeare. The show, which is presented by Richmond Shakespeare Festival, begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jack Elstro Plaza, 47 N. Sixth St. those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Beginning at 6 p.m., food and drinks from The Cordial Cork, Radford's Catering, Stacy & Taylor's Sweet Treats and What the Truck by Cater Box will be available.

Watch as Viola disguises herself as a man named Cesario after she's separated from her twin brother, Sebastian. Viola has a crush on Orsino, but he has his eye on someone else. Cesario draws the attention of Olivia, and the entire situation becomes hilariously messy.

The Cincinnati company's Shakespeare in the Park series includes 40 free performances during July, August and September in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Thursday's presentation is made possible by the Richmond Department of Parks and Recreation, the Wayne County Foundation, the Community Foundation of Randolph County and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the state of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.

