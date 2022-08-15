LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — An emergency response training exercise is being staged at the LaFollette Medical Center on August 24. Tennova Healthcare, which operates the medical center, has planned the disaster drill. It will involve numerous emergency units responding to the scene. The LaFollette Police Department, LaFollette Fire Department, Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, LaFollette 911 Center, Medic Regional Blood Center, Regional Medical Communications Center, and Emergency Medical Services could each be involved in the drill.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO