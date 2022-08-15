ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#The National Park Service#Wate Midday News
WATE

LaFollette Medical Center holding disaster drill

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — An emergency response training exercise is being staged at the LaFollette Medical Center on August 24. Tennova Healthcare, which operates the medical center, has planned the disaster drill. It will involve numerous emergency units responding to the scene. The LaFollette Police Department, LaFollette Fire Department, Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, LaFollette 911 Center, Medic Regional Blood Center, Regional Medical Communications Center, and Emergency Medical Services could each be involved in the drill.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel

Comments / 0

Community Policy