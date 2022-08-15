Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Waterfalls to See in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park - Tennessee Treasures
There are at least 18 named falls in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. While most require some hiking to reach, some can be reached nearby the roadway.
WATE
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival returns
Looking for a new way to see the Smokies? The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking visitors to some tethered heights.
LeConte Lodge accepting reservation requests for 2023 season
The LeConte Lodge is accepting requests to stay at the lodge during the 2023 season. Written requests submitted by fax, email, US mail or online form will be accepted through 4:00 pm EDT, Monday, September 26, 2022.
Hermit ‘River Dave’ moves to Maine after being banned from New Hampshire site
The hermit whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave has found a new home in Maine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
WATE
LaFollette Medical Center holding disaster drill
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — An emergency response training exercise is being staged at the LaFollette Medical Center on August 24. Tennova Healthcare, which operates the medical center, has planned the disaster drill. It will involve numerous emergency units responding to the scene. The LaFollette Police Department, LaFollette Fire Department, Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, LaFollette 911 Center, Medic Regional Blood Center, Regional Medical Communications Center, and Emergency Medical Services could each be involved in the drill.
Retired U.S. Army Colonel to take command of Tennessee State Guard
The Tennessee State Guard is getting a new commander. Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, announced Friday that Governor Bill Lee had appointed retired U.S. Army Colonel Kevin Stewart as the new commander.
Opioid maker to pay $450 million in nationwide settlement
Negotiations led by Tennessee's attorney general have ended with a $450 million settlement against an opioid maker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TN State Rep. applauds chief of police for starting ‘Use of Force Review Board’
A state representative is applauding Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel after his announcement of creating a Use of Force Review Board within the department.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
Alabama county GOP shared KKK imagery by ‘mistake,’ chairman says
The Lawrence County Republican Party is under scrutiny after the organization's Facebook page used a photo of a GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery. The party's new chairman is also facing calls to step down from his role on the county's school board.
Convicted Harriman murderer captured in Illinois after fleeing trial
A Harriman man who was convicted of felony murder along with his wife in the death of their elderly relative has been caught after he did not show up to the final day of the trial.
Guide to voting for Tennessee 2022 proposed constitutional amendments
Four proposed constitional amendments will appear on the candidates' ballot for governor and will be presented as yes or no questions on Nov. 8, 2022.
Comments / 0