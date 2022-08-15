ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Tv20detroit.com

How have Michigan schools spent federal COVID dollars so far?

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts around southeast Michigan were awarded billions from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Action News checked in with several districts around metro Detroit to see how they’ve decided to spend discretionary federal aid, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan schools Superintendant calls teacher shortage 'substantial'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Iasia Lovelace will be a bright-eyed kindergarten teacher for Detroit Public Schools Community District his fall. “When you hear teachers say things, like 'I'm just burned out from too many issues kids, have mental health issues, long hours,' have you ever felt any of that?” asked Carolyn Clifford.
DETROIT, MI
State
Michigan State
Roseville, MI
Traffic
City
Roseville, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Tv20detroit.com

Parents choosing alternatives schools for their kids this fall

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In tonight's 2 Americas we're examining the changing face of traditional public education and how the pandemic is redefining what school looks like for our children. Whether it's a charter school, virtual, homeschooling, or private schooling, there are now more alternative options in the state...
LIVONIA, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties. According to GLWA the damaged section of pipe will be cut today, Friday, August 19, and be removed via crane on Saturday, August 20.
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

University of Michigan Health nurses fight for lower nurse-to-patient ratios

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on nurses across the country, leading to a shortage of nurses that is expected to get worse. Now nurses at University of Michigan Health are speaking out saying it is putting patients at risk. Thursday evening nurses held a town hall in Ann Arbor, sharing how they say a shortage of nurses on duty is impacting patients.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Increased supply of bottled water delivered as boil water advisory continues

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the Great Lakes Water Authority investigates and repairs a massive water main break, area township officials are managing deliveries of free bottled water for residents. The boil water advisory that was issued Saturday remains in effect until results from water sample testing show...
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Economic impact of the Woodward Dream Cruise for businesses along Woodward Ave.

Ahead of this weekend's Woodward Dream Cruise, the economic impact is guaranteed to be significant for restaurants along Woodward Avenue and area hotels. “Nothing quite compares to Dream Cruise,” said Thomas Rossana, manager at Como’s Restaurant. Inside Como’s restaurant in Ferndale, it’s the calm before the proverbial storm....
FERNDALE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Water main break repairs to take a total of three weeks, GLWA says

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It will now take a total of three weeks to fix the water main break that was first discovered on August 13th. The Great Lakes Water Authority says inspection revealed the damage to the pipe was greater than anticipated. The 120-inch water transmission main distributes...
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Electric vehicles spark interest ahead of the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an age of stricter emission standards and a faster transition to electric vehicles, Dream Cruisers are now sharing their take on the latest cars and trucks to hit the market. With more carmakers focusing on creating electric vehicles, proud car enthusiasts are talking...
ROYAL OAK, MI

