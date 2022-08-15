Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
How have Michigan schools spent federal COVID dollars so far?
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts around southeast Michigan were awarded billions from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Action News checked in with several districts around metro Detroit to see how they’ve decided to spend discretionary federal aid, including...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Public Schools Community District to begin school year fully staffed
DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we head into the school year, there is a major problem looming. That's the teacher shortage. Carolyn Clifford is out in the community today for our back-to-school coverage and she's looking for solutions that may be on the horizon. On any given day there are...
Tv20detroit.com
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised Great Lakes Water Authority system
(WXYZ) — One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend. The system is crippled. There’s no question about if it’s big if one-third of the system is down. GLWA CEO Suzanne Coffey told 7 Action News, “It is. It is absolutely.”
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan schools Superintendant calls teacher shortage 'substantial'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Iasia Lovelace will be a bright-eyed kindergarten teacher for Detroit Public Schools Community District his fall. “When you hear teachers say things, like 'I'm just burned out from too many issues kids, have mental health issues, long hours,' have you ever felt any of that?” asked Carolyn Clifford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Rochester Community Schools to roll out app that allows parents to track bus, child, throughout school year
(WXYZ) — Parents of children attending Rochester Community Schools can now send their students on the school bus with extra ease. That's because the Rochester Community School district has created an app that will allow parents to track exactly where their child is. The district says the app called...
Tv20detroit.com
Daycare open 24 hours is helping fill void for parents working outside 9 to 5 job
WAYNE, Mich. — As students head back to school, many parents struggle with finding a daycare that can suit atypical work schedules. This is an issue only exacerbated by the pandemic’s effect on daycare staffing. Tiny stepping stones Childcare is that solution. Inspired by parents struggling with non-9...
Tv20detroit.com
Parents choosing alternatives schools for their kids this fall
LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In tonight's 2 Americas we're examining the changing face of traditional public education and how the pandemic is redefining what school looks like for our children. Whether it's a charter school, virtual, homeschooling, or private schooling, there are now more alternative options in the state...
Tv20detroit.com
Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday
(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties. According to GLWA the damaged section of pipe will be cut today, Friday, August 19, and be removed via crane on Saturday, August 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
University of Michigan Health nurses fight for lower nurse-to-patient ratios
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on nurses across the country, leading to a shortage of nurses that is expected to get worse. Now nurses at University of Michigan Health are speaking out saying it is putting patients at risk. Thursday evening nurses held a town hall in Ann Arbor, sharing how they say a shortage of nurses on duty is impacting patients.
Tv20detroit.com
'This is not a queer virus': Monkeypox vaccine demand outweighing supply as cases climb
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan surpassed 100 monkeypox cases this week. Metro Detroit health leaders say demand for the vaccine is far outweighing supply. Concerns are being raised about whether it is safe to gather in large settings, especially when not everyone is protected. "I think...
Tv20detroit.com
Increased supply of bottled water delivered as boil water advisory continues
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the Great Lakes Water Authority investigates and repairs a massive water main break, area township officials are managing deliveries of free bottled water for residents. The boil water advisory that was issued Saturday remains in effect until results from water sample testing show...
Tv20detroit.com
Economic impact of the Woodward Dream Cruise for businesses along Woodward Ave.
Ahead of this weekend's Woodward Dream Cruise, the economic impact is guaranteed to be significant for restaurants along Woodward Avenue and area hotels. “Nothing quite compares to Dream Cruise,” said Thomas Rossana, manager at Como’s Restaurant. Inside Como’s restaurant in Ferndale, it’s the calm before the proverbial storm....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Water main break repairs to take a total of three weeks, GLWA says
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It will now take a total of three weeks to fix the water main break that was first discovered on August 13th. The Great Lakes Water Authority says inspection revealed the damage to the pipe was greater than anticipated. The 120-inch water transmission main distributes...
Tv20detroit.com
Electric vehicles spark interest ahead of the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an age of stricter emission standards and a faster transition to electric vehicles, Dream Cruisers are now sharing their take on the latest cars and trucks to hit the market. With more carmakers focusing on creating electric vehicles, proud car enthusiasts are talking...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan officials investigating increase in E. coli cases in Oakland, 2 other counties
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The CDC has joined the State of Michigan in investigating an E. coli outbreak affecting both Michigan and Ohio. According to the CDC, 29 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157 – 15 in Michigan and 14 in Ohio. Nine people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
Tv20detroit.com
MLK Jr. Blvd. bridge shut down in Pontiac after inspection deems condition critical
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridge in Pontiac is shut down indefinitely after it failed inspection in July. A copy of the report shows it is listed in critical condition. Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel says the extensive damage was discovered in a second-phase inspection.
Tv20detroit.com
Consumers Energy working on gas leak in Bloomfield Township; EB Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road closing
(WXYZ) — Consumers Energy is working on a gas leak in Bloomfield Township Wednesday morning. The Road Commission for Oakland County said eastbound Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road is closing due to the issue. Traffic is advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Currently there is...
Tv20detroit.com
Polish priest visits metro Detroit churches to advocate help for Ukrainian refugees
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — This week, a Polish priest is in metro Detroit speaking about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. For almost six months, he’s been housing refugees fleeing the war-torn country. During that time, 45 volunteers from metro Detroit have visited to help. Now Fr....
Tv20detroit.com
U.S., Canadian coast guards issue safety reminders, tips ahead of Port Huron Float Down
The U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards are sending out safety reminders ahead of the Port Huron Float Down this weekend in the St. Clair River. The unsanctioned event, which takes place on Sunday, Aug. 21, brings thousands of people floating down the St. Clair River for about 7.5 miles. "The...
Tv20detroit.com
Parents of Oxford shooting victim file lawsuit against district, Crumbleys
(WXYZ) — The parents of Aiden Watson, a student who was injured in the Oxford High School shooting, have filed a lawsuit in Oakland County Circuit Court this month with defendants that include Oxford Community Schools and the Crumbleys. According to the lawsuit, Watson was shot in the leg...
Comments / 0