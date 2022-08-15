ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wormleysburg, PA

Former Harsco headquarters purchased by new company

By Avery Van Etten
 4 days ago

(Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the HVAC and plumbing business referenced belongs to Harsco. In fact, it belongs to the Rhodes Development Group.)

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The site in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County, that was Harsco’s headquarters will not be Harsco’s headquarters anymore, but it will still be a headquarters building.

It was the Harsco building for half a century, but Harsco has moved to Philadelphia.

As first reported by BizNewsPA, the Rhodes Development Group has bought the building for itself. It will move there from its current home in Lemoyne.

Larry Kluger, Rhodes Development’s president and CEO, confirmed most of the company’s operations will consolidate into the former Harsco building, while the company’s HVAC and plumbing business — known as CF Acri & Son — will remain at its current location in Harrisburg.

