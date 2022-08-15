NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a double shooting that occurred late Wednesday night in New Port Richey. According to the Pasco Sheriff's office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000-block area of Madison St. in New Port Richey. Preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between individuals known to each other escalated into a shooting, in which the two adults shot each other. Both individuals were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO