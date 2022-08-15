Read full article on original website
Tampa Police investigating fatal crash involving a motorcyclist
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus motorcycle fatality crash in the area of W. Boy Scout Boulevard and N. Manhattan Avenue. The crash occurred at approximately 8:11 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The eastbound and westbound lanes of Boy Scout Boulevard are closed between N. Lois...
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking...
Man standing outside truck killed after multiple vehicles collide on I-75
A deadly crash is affecting traffic along Interstate 75 in Tampa Thursday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an SUV hit three people walking in a crosswalk on Thursday night which left them seriously injured.
A 75-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist in Clearwater, police said.
A man and two children suffered serious injuries after they were struck by an SUV Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Clearwater Police arrest woman involved in hit and run crash that critically injured a bicyclist
Clearwater Police officers made an arrest in the case of a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured. The crash occurred on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 3 p.m. at Myrtle. Avenue and Jones Street. The bicyclist, who has not yet been identified, remains in critical condition at...
Couple 'lucky to be alive' following serious hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A terrifying crash left a Tampa Bay-area couple seriously injured and out of work for months. The crash was caught on video, but the people inside the car that hit them just walked away. "I remember having my eyes closed, and I was just trying...
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured 13-year-old: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that left a 13-year-old critically injured is in custody.
Two people shot in New Port Richey following overnight dispute
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a double shooting that occurred late Wednesday night in New Port Richey. According to the Pasco Sheriff's office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000-block area of Madison St. in New Port Richey. Preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between individuals known to each other escalated into a shooting, in which the two adults shot each other. Both individuals were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Portion of US-19 to close this weekend
A major road closure will impact drivers in Pinellas County over the weekend.
Body located after fire extinguished in St. Petersburg alleyway
Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation. A body was discovered after crews from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in an alley. The incident occurred at approximately 12:33 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in an alley behind. 2920 Emerson Ave. S.
Body cam video shows police shooting woman during Dade City traffic stop
Body-camera footage released Thursday revealed a bloody scene in Dade City when an officer attempted to chase down a driver fleeing a traffic stop on August 11.
Sarasota deputy cut with machete; suspect shot dead
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.
Burned body found in St. Petersburg alleyway, police say
Police have opened a death investigation after a burned body was found in an alleyway in St. Petersburg Thursday morning.
Police: Toddler dies from multiple severe head injuries, caretakers arrested
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — A 3-year-old girl died after police say she sustained multiple severe head injuries on Aug. 12, her caretakers now face murder charges. The St. Petersburg Police Department says the 3-year-old girl was in the care of Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, when she was brought to the hospital on Aug. 9, unresponsive, with severe head injuries.
Bradenton couple dies in fiery food truck crash
Carlos Mendoza, 47, and his partner Alondra Lopez, 31, were the victims of a fiery I-75 food truck crash that happened Tuesday morning.
Gateway Expressway: US 19 Travel Lanes to Close This Weekend
St. Petersburg, FL – All northbound and southbound traffic traveling on US 19 and the northbound US 19 Frontage Road to detour at Ulmerton Road and Bryan Dairy Road from 9 p.m., Friday, August 19 to 9 p.m., Sunday, August 21, weather permitting. Southbound US 19 Detour at Ulmerton...
Fatal deputy-involved shooting in Safety Harbor was justified, State Attorney’s Office says
The State Attorney's Office (SAO) released the findings of their investigation into a shooting involving four Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies that left a man dead in Safety Harbor on June 30.
2 killed after 'catastrophic tire failure' on I-75 SB in Sarasota: FHP
Two people were killed after a "catastrophic tire failure" on I-75 southbound in Sarasota County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
