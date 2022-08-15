ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iontb.com

Tampa Police investigating fatal crash involving a motorcyclist

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus motorcycle fatality crash in the area of W. Boy Scout Boulevard and N. Manhattan Avenue. The crash occurred at approximately 8:11 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The eastbound and westbound lanes of Boy Scout Boulevard are closed between N. Lois...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Honda
pasconewsonline.com

Two people shot in New Port Richey following overnight dispute

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a double shooting that occurred late Wednesday night in New Port Richey. According to the Pasco Sheriff's office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000-block area of Madison St. in New Port Richey. Preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between individuals known to each other escalated into a shooting, in which the two adults shot each other. Both individuals were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
iontb.com

Body located after fire extinguished in St. Petersburg alleyway

Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation. A body was discovered after crews from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in an alley. The incident occurred at approximately 12:33 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in an alley behind. 2920 Emerson Ave. S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cbs12.com

Police: Toddler dies from multiple severe head injuries, caretakers arrested

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — A 3-year-old girl died after police say she sustained multiple severe head injuries on Aug. 12, her caretakers now face murder charges. The St. Petersburg Police Department says the 3-year-old girl was in the care of Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, when she was brought to the hospital on Aug. 9, unresponsive, with severe head injuries.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iontb.com

Gateway Expressway: US 19 Travel Lanes to Close This Weekend

St. Petersburg, FL – All northbound and southbound traffic traveling on US 19 and the northbound US 19 Frontage Road to detour at Ulmerton Road and Bryan Dairy Road from 9 p.m., Friday, August 19 to 9 p.m., Sunday, August 21, weather permitting. Southbound US 19 Detour at Ulmerton...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy