Ars Technica
Zoom patches critical vulnerability again after prior fix was bypassed
It's time for Zoom users on Mac to update—again. After Zoom patched a vulnerability in its Mac auto-update utility that could give malicious actors root access earlier this week, the video conferencing software company issued another patch Wednesday, noting that the prior fix could be bypassed. Zoom users on...
Ars Technica
Update Chrome now to patch actively exploited zero-day
Google announced an update on Wednesday to the Stable channel of its Chrome browser that includes a fix for an exploit that exists in the wild. CVE-2022-2856 is a fix for "insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents," according to Google's advisory. Intents are typically a way to pass data from inside Chrome to another application, such as the share button on Chrome's address bar. As noted by the Dark Reading blog, input validation is a common weakness in code.
Ars Technica
Android could go 64-bit only in 2023, starting with the Pixel tablet
Android 13 hit AOSP the other day, and included in the code source dump is an interesting commit spotted by Esper's Mishaal Rahman. It sounds like Google is planning to—or at least experimenting with—moving the upcoming Pixel tablet to a 64-bit-only build of Android. The commit doesn't beat around the bush, saying: "Move tangor to 64-bit only." "Tangor" is the codename for the already-announced Pixel tablet.
Ars Technica
Lenovo sends cease-and-desist to Framework over a stylized letter “O”
If you bought the original Framework Laptop and wanted to upgrade its motherboard to the new version so you can benefit from the extra performance of a 12th-generation Core CPU, the company doesn't want you to throw your old motherboard out. To that end, Framework designed and released an open source design for a 3D-printable motherboard case, making it easy to repurpose an old Framework motherboard as a makeshift mini desktop PC.
Ars Technica
Ring patched an Android bug that could have exposed video footage
Amazon quietly but quickly patched a vulnerability in its Ring app that could have exposed users' camera recordings and other data, according to security firm Checkmarx. Checkmarx researchers write in a blog post that Ring's Android app, downloaded more than 10 million times, made an activity available to all other applications on Android devices. Ring's com.ring.nh.deeplink.DeepLinkActivity would execute any web content given to it, so long as the address included the text /better-neighborhoods/.
Ars Technica
Ethereum’s “Merge” is about to put every ether miner out of work
In a few weeks, Ethereum is slated to undergo the most significant change in its seven-year history. Until now, the Ethereum blockchain has been secured using a method called "proof-of-work," which consumes more electricity than the entire nation of Belgium. Next month's switch to a new method called "proof-of-stake" is expected to cut Ethereum's energy consumption by a factor of 1,000.
Ars Technica
Motorola takes on the Pixel 6a with a 144 Hz mid-range phone
Motorola, somehow the #3 smartphone manufacturer in the US after Apple and Samsung, is taking on the Pixel 6a. The company announced the Moto Edge 2022 (not to be confused with the $1,000 Edge+), and at $500, the mid-ranger is going right up against Google's latest phone. The two companies are definitely taking different approaches to the ~$500 price tag.
Ars Technica
Hands-on: Logitech’s tiny G705 wireless mouse is more versatile than it looks
I'll admit it; I have a lot of PC mice. And it's not just because I review them. Between traveling, multiple computers, gaming, and my living room, I have interest in multiple mice that cater to different needs. One of those needs is portability. Sure, it's easy enough to find...
Ars Technica
Buttons beat touchscreens in cars, and now there’s data to prove it
It's probably a little early to be warning of extinction, but in some new cars, buttons are becoming hard to find. Given that a screen has to go into the dashboard anyway (thanks to things like backup camera requirements) and the fact that people increasingly won't consider a car without Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, touchscreens make life easier for automakers in terms of design and assembly.
Ars Technica
Qualcomm is jumping back into the server CPU market with Nuvia acquisition
Qualcomm is apparently plotting a return to the server chip market. The company is overhauling its CPU offerings after acquiring the upstart chip design company Nuvia in 2021. Nuvia was founded by three high-ranking engineers from Apple's chip division, with the original goal of designing ARM server chips (though it never launched a product). After Qualcomm bought the company, it seemingly pivoted its new chip division from server chips to laptops and phones. Now, according to a new report from Bloomberg, Nuvia's original goal of building server chips will be allowed to continue.
Ars Technica
Review: HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is the cream of the ChromeOS crop
Screen 13.5-inch 1920 x 1280 IPS touchscreen 13.5-inch 1920 x 1280 IPS touchscreen 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 IPS touchscreen. CPU Intel Core i3-1215U Intel Core i7-1265U vPro Intel Core i5-1245U vPro. RAM 8GB LPDDR4-4266 32GB LPDDR4-4266 8GB LPDDR4-4266. Storage 128GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD 512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD 256GB...
Ars Technica
Botometer creator says Musk’s Twitter spam estimate “doesn’t mean anything”
One of the creators of the Botometer—a web tool Elon Musk used to estimate Twitter's spam percentage for a court filing—has reportedly said that Musk's calculation "doesn't mean anything." Kai-Cheng Yang, a Ph.D. candidate at Indiana University, "questioned the methodology used by Mr Musk's team and told the BBC they had not approached him before using the tool," a BBC article said today.
Ars Technica
AMD will announce Ryzen 7000 CPUs August 29. Here’s everything we know about them
The final phase of AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU rollout is approaching, nearly nine months after initially teasing them at CES. The company will livestream their formal unveiling at 7 pm Eastern on Monday, August 29, alongside more details about the AM5 processor socket and 600-series chipsets. Expect to hear more specific news about performance, plus pricing and availability, for the first of what will presumably be many Zen 4-based processors.
