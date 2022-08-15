People Are Freaking Out Because Kimberly J. Brown Just Shared The Alternate "Halloweentown" Ending, And It’s SO Dark

Related
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Drew Scott Raves About Being a Dad, Says Parenthood 'Unlocks a Side You Didn't Know You Had'
Drew Scott is loving his new role as a dad. The HGTV star, 44, who welcomed his first baby, son Parker James, with wife Linda Phan in May, recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy. "It...
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
RELATED PEOPLE
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him
Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
Demi Lovato Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Dating 29-Year-Old Wilmer Valderrama As A Teenager In Scathing New Song
Demi Lovato – who recently confirmed that she will now also be using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them – didn’t hold back when it came to talking about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” taken from her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” which is out on August 19th.
survivornet.com
‘I Looked Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie!’ Mom, 65, Describes Her Disfiguring Cancer Surgery That Inspired Her To Become A Comedian
Helen Prior, 65, underwent extensive reconstructive surgery in 2015 after learning she had two types of skin cancers. She was left feeling like she had nothing else to live for. But following her long recovery, she took up comedy and hopes to inspire other people on their cancer journeys. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
People
Jessica Alba Shares Photo of 'Baby Girl' Honor Looking Grown Up: 'Can't Believe She's So Tall'
Jessica Alba can't believe how fast her oldest is growing up!. The Honest Company co-founder, 41, shared a sweet photo on Wednesday with daughter Honor, 14, posing together in similar linen outfits while standing in a restaurant parking lot. The teen, wearing a midi-length dress, wraps her arms around her mom, who wears a bra top and blazer with pants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Do Disney Characters Wear Gloves All the Time? There's Actually a Good Reason
After nearly 100 years of classic cartoons and appearances, the designs for Disney characters are nothing short of iconic. From Mickey Mouse's red shorts and yellow shoes, Minnie Mouse's polka-dot dress with matching bow, and Goofy's silly green hat, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't recognize these time-honored toons based on their looks alone. But if there's one thing that we can't help but notice on Disney characters, it's those big white gloves.
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
1 of Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian Tattoos Won’t Be Able to Be Covered! Details on His Ink Post-Split
End of an era! Pete Davidson got a slew of tattoos for Kim Kardashian — and one permanent marking on his chest — before their split. Will the comedian cover up the ink he got in honor...
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 12 Who's Still Together
The exceptional couple who is still going strong.
Demi Lovato Was Asked About Her Song "29" Amid Speculation That She Shaded Wilmer Valderrama On It And Said "The Song Says It All"
It was speculated that she had shaded Wilmer Valderrama because of the age gap between them on her new song, "29."
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Paralyzed dog shows baby how to “crawl” and the results are adorable
Kahlua The Paralyzed Dog has a unique way of getting around, and it seems to have rubbed off on her owner’s baby, Caleb. In a video, posted to TikTok (opens in new tab), baby Caleb can be seen dragging himself across the floor with his arms while his furry companion bounces adorably past him, set to the caption “our paralyzed dog taught the baby to get around”.
PETS・
BuzzFeed
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0