"She-Hulk" Star Tatiana Maslany Explained Why She Really Doesn't Want To Be Labeled A "Strong Female Lead"

Jonah Hill "Hated" His "Superbad" Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse — And It's The Reason He Got Hired
"The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want."
Idris Elba’s Daughter Auditioned To Play His Daughter In His New Movie "Beast," But Shockingly Didn’t Get The Role
Although she did really well in her audition, the chemistry between Idris and his daughter, Isan, just didn't translate on film.
Dwayne Johnson Told DC That Black Adam Needed To Be Separate From "Shazam!"
"I just knew in my gut, 'We can’t make this movie like this.'" Dwayne Johnson had some big ideas when he signed on to play Black Adam. The actor just revealed that his character was originally supposed to appear in Shazam!, but when he got the script, he didn't feel like it did Black Adam justice.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 12 Who's Still Together
The exceptional couple who is still going strong.
34 Celebs Who Flaunted Their Wealth In The Face Of The Coming Recession That Prove Just How Out Of Touch They Are
If I see one more private jet while I'm doing my morning IG doom-scroll on the bus...
Demi Lovato Was Asked About Her Song "29" Amid Speculation That She Shaded Wilmer Valderrama On It And Said "The Song Says It All"
It was speculated that she had shaded Wilmer Valderrama because of the age gap between them on her new song, "29."
Bella Hadid Opened Up About Being "Extracted" From Her Palestinian Family And Not Being Allowed "To Live In A Muslim Culture"
“I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day."
The Reboot Of "A League Of Their Own" Is Queer And Much Closer To The Real Story
Amazon Prime's reboot of the 1992 classic movie is a wobbly but passionate queer series that's full of potential.
Kid Cudi Suffered A Stroke Just Two Weeks After Checking Into Rehab In 2016
He was just 32 at the time.
Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Broke Up Earlier This Year After Three Years Of Dating, And She Explained Why They Kept The Split Private
"We haven't signed up for a reality show."
Here's What's Happening With Amandla Stenberg DMing A Critic Over Her "Bodies Bodies Bodies" Review
“I’m receiving a lot of commentary on the internet for being a very naughty girl and for sending a DM that I thought was hilarious."
32 Married People On Twitter Who Should Have Majored In "Brutally Hysterical Honesty" In College
"My husband and I promised to never go to sleep angry. We've been awake since Thursday."
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid "So Much Less" Than Chris Pratt For "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
"Unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set."
Kanye West Responded To Backlash Over His Yeezy Gap "Trash Bag" Displays And Said He's Not About To "Sit Up And Apologize"
Kanye West faced backlash after images surfaced showing that his Yeezy Gap collection was being sold in bags instead of on hangers, forcing shoppers to dig in and sift through piles of clothes just to find their size.
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best Onscreen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
Everyone Can't Stop Talking About D'Arcy Carden In "A League Of Their Own," And Here's Why
From the second D'Arcy Carden walks on screen in A League of Their Own, you just know she's going to steal the show. Add in amazing chemistry with Abbi Jacobson, and you've got a must-see performance.
I Want To Know The Worst Way You Broke Up With Someone
Please tell me you've never dumped someone with a pink Post-it Note.
Nipsey Hussle Received His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Today And It's An Emotional Moment For Fans
On Nipsey Hussle Day in the city of Los Angeles.
Yup, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Got A "Married" Tattoo...Because, You Know, He Got Married
Brooklyn explained, "She always cries when I get her another tattoo." Hmm...
