Many have ascended the Seven Kingdoms’ Iron Throne, the most prized seat of George R.R. Martin’s blockbuster A Song of Ice and Fire saga. But it is a station built on daggers, and few have lasted long; as the events of HBO’s Game of Thrones detailed. The difference for Paddy Considine’s King Viserys is that the expiry date is built right in. He ascends the throne in the first episode of the prequel series House of the Dragon, which starts on HBO Sunday night. But given that the events of the show take place 200 years before those of Thrones, and...

