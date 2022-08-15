Read full article on original website
Couple Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Yuba City couple, Janette Pantoja 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36 were killed in a motor vehicle crash. The officials stated that the couple was reported missing on August 6 after [..]
L.A. Weekly
Donald Buckley and Son Injured in Dirt Bike Crash on Wolf Drive [Nevada County, CA]
Two Injured in Dirt Bike Collision near Retrac Way. The incident happened around 6:40 p.m., just south of Retrac Way on August 14th. According to police, the boy was in riding the dirt bike holding onto the handle bar. For reasons unknown, Buckley lost control of the bike and veered off the road before striking a tree.
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
Body of missing woman and another body found off Highway 20 in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The body of a Yuba City woman and a second body believed to be her boyfriend who both went missing August 7 were found on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to a joint news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police, a man called the Gridley […]
Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say
The pair went to Reno for Hot August Nights and intended to return that same night but never did.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Logging Truck Accident on Highway 70 [Butte, CA]
BUTTE, CA (August 17, 2022) – At least two victims were hospitalized Monday morning, after a logging truck accident on Highway 70. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near 4 Trees Road about three miles from the Butte-Plumas County line. According to officials, a logging truck with...
KCRA.com
Missing for two weeks: A new specialty team joins the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Deploying to Truckee with an expected arrival of Friday evening, a specialty search and recovery dive team called Adventures With Purpose (AWP) will be joining in the search for missing Truckee 16-year-old, Kiely Rodni. Rodni has been missing for nearly two weeks. Last seen Aug. 6...
Sierra Sun
Truckee man arrested after fire in Gateway area
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee man has been arrested for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that is suspected to have caused a brush fire. Frank Battaglia, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning by the Truckee Police Department on felony charges for unlawfully causing a fire of forestland. His bail is set at $10,000, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and he remains in custody as of Thursday morning.
Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
KCRA.com
Yuba City family questions law enforcement effort in finding their sister
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City family has questions for law enforcement after it took almost two weeks to find two people who never returned home from a day trip and were later found dead. Former classmates found the bodies of Juan Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 28,...
2news.com
Car Passenger Dies After Crash on SR 89 Near South Lake Tahoe
A car passenger died after a crash on SR 89 at Rubicon Drive near South Lake Tahoe on August 8th. California Highway Patrol Troopers say a Honda was heading south and while trying to avoid a northbound car, made an unsafe turn to the right and lost control and hit a mile marker and two trees.
Search for Kiely Rodni hits 2-week mark; specialized search and rescue group to join efforts
TRUCKEE - Friday marks two weeks since the search for missing Truckee teen, 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, began. On Thursday, the number of personnel assigned to search for Rodni was cut back 18 people to 73. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a specialized task force is continuing to follow tips and conduct additional interviews. They'll soon be joined by a rogue search and rescue group Adventures with Purpose.So far, the sheriff's office has received 1,562 tips. While they encourage tips and media to aid in the search, they say they've received a lot of duplicates. "We've received over 1500 tips from day one," Musallam continued, who tells CBS13 detectives have realized some of the tips flooding in — are duplicates. "If you call in your tip or email or send pictures. Rest assured, we've received it." Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office. Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.
Pedestrian hit and killed by truck in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in North Sacramento, authorities say. At around 9:30 p.m., officers received the report of a pedestrian who was hit on Marconi Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, CHP officers found a male adult lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say a GMC pickup truck was headed eastbound on Marconi Avenue when the pedestrian stepped out into the roadway and was hit. All eastbound lanes were blocked at Avalon Drive because of the crash and subsequent investigation. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released. The driver of the truck, a white GMC pickup, is cooperating with officers, the CHP says. Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Questions on missing woman found dead, plane crash on Central Coast, expired at-home COVID tests
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported after 2-Vehicle Collision on Highway 50 [El Dorado Hills, CA]
Multiple Victims Hurt in Auto Accident near Silva Valley Parkway. The accident happened near Silva Valley Parkway around 4:40 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, authorities said a 2001 Mercedes sedan collided with a 2015 Mazda SUV for reasons unknown. Eventually, paramedics arrived and discovered several victims with minor injuries, who...
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
Mountain Democrat
Missing front plate becomes felony arrest
A Mt. Aukum man driving on Cedar Ravine Road in Placerville Wednesday without a front license plate was stopped by authorities and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm not registered to him as well as illegal drug paraphernalia, according to the Placerville Police Department. The driver also...
