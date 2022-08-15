Read full article on original website
Kingdomverse Introduces Closed Alpha Version of Defend The Kingdom Game with NFTs
Kingdomverse is an innovative community-driven Metaverse project that allows every GameFi enthusiast to create its own Metaverse ("Kingdom"). Now, its first GameFi title is available in closed alpha release. Kingdomverse unveils closed alpha for its newest game Defend The Kingdom. According to the statement shared by the team of Kingdomverse,...
SHIB Inches Toward Massive Breakout, SEC Accuses Ripple of Adopting Inconsistent Arguments, Snoop Dogg’s Son Joins Cardano NFT Project: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Despite having a massive run on the market and significantly increasing in value, Shiba Inu is now actively battling with a strong resistance level, trying to break the 200-day moving average resistance for the last couple of days. Unfortunately, the meme coin failed to do that and reversed back below $0.000016. Additionally, the 200-day moving average correlates with the 50-week moving average on a longer timeframe, which makes the $0.000016 threshold even harder to break through. If Shiba Inu succeeds, the most likely scenario will be moving toward the next resistance on the chart, located almost 35% above the current price level. At the moment of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000014.
Most Hyped Cardano NFT Project Adds Snoop Dogg's Son to Its Roster
As recently became known, Snoop Dogg's son Champ Medici has officially joined the Cardano NFT project "Clay Mates" team. According to the official announcement, Medici joins the project in order to develop strategic partnerships, as well as to expand its audience's reach. CLAY NEWS 📢. We're taking our relationship with...
