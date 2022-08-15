ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield rezoning request aims to bring mini golf course to South Central Avenue

By Melissa Siegler, Marshfield News-Herald
MARSHFIELD – South Central Avenue could soon be home to a new mini golf course.

The Plan Commission on Tuesday will hear a proposal from applicants who are interested in opening a course at 1901 S. Central Ave. The property has been vacant since 2015, according to city documents.

The applicants, Benjamin Austin and Andrew Schutz, are requesting the property be rezoned from community mixed use to community mixed use – planned development, according to documents.

If commission members approve the request, the applicants would come back to the city with a general development plan and a specific implementation plan.

The Marshfield Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa.

