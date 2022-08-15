Wichita County's COVID cases up 10.3%; Texas cases holding steady

Texas reported 76,153 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 78,216 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 10th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 2.3% from the week before, with 795,621 cases reported.

With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 9.57% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, seven states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

John Hopkins University has been collecting data from Texas on an erratic schedule, skewing week-to-week comparisons.

Wichita County reported 386 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 350 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 35,699 cases and 688 deaths.

Young County reported 13 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 38 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,279 cases and 95 deaths.

Montague County reported 31 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 32 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,955 cases and 130 deaths.

Clay County reported 17 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 10 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,308 cases and 39 deaths.

Archer County reported 25 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 25 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,432 cases and 28 deaths.

Wilbarger County reported 24 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 36 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,777 cases and 89 deaths.

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Loving County with 5,917 cases per 100,000 per week; McCulloch County with 1,227; and Yoakum County with 1,205.

The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Harris County, with 9,981 cases; Travis County, with 8,289 cases; and Bexar County, with 6,566. Weekly case counts rose in 76 counties from the previous week.

The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Travis, Collin and Bexar counties.

â€‹

Across Texas, cases fell in 167 counties, with the best declines in Harris County, with 9,981 cases from 12,213 a week earlier; in Tarrant County, with 5,586 cases from 6,711; and in Webb County, with 425 cases from 982.

In Texas, 214 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 203 people were reported dead.

A total of 7,699,288 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 89,767 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the United States 92,927,104 people have tested positive and 1,037,021 people have died.

Texas's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 14. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 6,975

The week before that: 6,874

Four weeks ago: 6,495

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 72,082

The week before that: 71,315

Four weeks ago: 70,906

Hospitals in 13 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier while hospitals in 18 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 27 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.