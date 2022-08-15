ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Sweetgreen Opening New Location in Del Amo Fashion Center

By Joey Reams
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Sweetgreen , the American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads, is opening a new location in Torrance within the Del Amo Fashion Center .

The new restaurant will sit at the main level of the shopping center, between Nordstroms and Frida’s. On the other side of the building, Del Amo Fashion Center is welcoming the debut of Singapore’s largest ramen chain, Keisuke Ramen. Other new restaurants coming to the area include Suki Hana, Modern Bread and Bagel, North Italia, a Starbucks kiosk, and a new restaurant called Kitchen of Korea. These restaurants are expected to open in the coming months, likely before the end of the year .

Sweetgreen, which already has dozens of locations and outposts throughout Los Angeles County, is focused on building healthier communities by connecting people to real food. The restaurant was founded by Georgetown students Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet , and Nathaniel Ru in 2006 and has expanded across the country. With such a strong presence, sweetgreen has committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2027, especially with the help of its plant-forward menu.

“The choices we make about what we eat, where it comes from, and how it’s prepared have a direct and powerful impact on the health of individuals, communities, and the environment,” CEO Jonathan Neman said. “Today, with the future of the planet at stake, these words have never rang more true.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pw9wZ_0hHtvPow00
Photo: Official


