ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MSCS gets highest distinction in statewide assessment

By Aarron Fleming
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CtNu_0hHtvMPz00

Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced Monday, Aug. 15, that the district has been named a Level 5 district under the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, a tool that helps measure student academic growth over time.

This is the first time since the 2014-2015 school year that the district has been named a Level 5 district by the TVAAS, and the designation lends some validity to the district’s assertion that it is “trending up.”

“It’s been a long time coming, and we want to continue trending up,” MSCS Principal Association President Reginald Williams said in a press release from the district. “This is a testament not only to our educators but also to our parents who have supported us through the highs and lows, trusting us with their children.”

TVAAS measures student growth from grades 3-12 in both literacy and numeracy and gives a composite score for districts that it measures. The district earned a five, the highest distinction given, in all three areas.

At the school level, most also earned a 5 in all three areas. Fifty-two percent of MSCS schools earned a composite score of 5, 58% earned a 5 on the literacy portion and 50% earned a 5 on the numeracy portion.

Many of the remaining schools at least earned a 3 or higher, with 77% earning a composite score of 3 or higher, 87% a 3 or higher on the literacy portion and 76% a 3 or higher on the numeracy portion.

The district received a 5 on the literacy portion of the assessment in 2018, but this is the first time in nearly eight years it has been named a Level 5 overall. Scores for other areas on the assessment have floated around 1 and 2 the past few years.

The results signal progress for students in the district after TCAP scores released last month showed that although they have room to grow, they were returning to where they were before the pandemic.

Just over 20% of students were proficient in English Language Arts, the data showed, an improvement of 7.5% compared to last year. Results were similar for math where students improved 7.1% over last year’s scores.

“We are proud of this honor because it affirms that our strategies and teachers are helping students make academic gains,” said MSCS deputy superintendent, Dr. Angela Whitelaw.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis-Shelby County Schools named Level 5 school district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since the 2014-15 school year, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has been named a Level 5 school district. According to a release, Level 5 is the highest distinction available based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) scores. Student performance in both Literacy and Numeracy also earned a Level 5.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

IRS to Host a Direct Hiring Event in Memphis on August 18

WASHINGTON, DC — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it is looking to fill hundreds of full time and seasonal openings at its Memphis, Tennessee Processing Center. From this in-person, direct hiring event, potential new hires could be considered for an on-the-spot job offer and possibly begin working within 45-60 days.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Memphis, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Shelby County, TN
Education
County
Shelby County, TN
actionnews5.com

3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) elementary school were evacuated Monday morning. Memphis Police Department says they were called to Cummings K-8 on Cummings Street, just before noon where it was reported that a ceiling collapsed. The drop-down ceiling reportedly fell down during school hours....
millington-news.com

AMONG THE BEST: Millington No. 2 City to Live in Tennessee

Moving to Tennessee? Check out our guide to Starting a Business in Tennessee. As one of the main culture and music hubs of the south and home to some of the loveliest natural areas in the United States, you’ll be surprised to discover that Tennessee has some of the most affordable real estate in the country, as well as a very low cost of living. What more reason do you need to move to the Volunteer State? Have a glance at our rundown of Tennessee’s five best cities to live in for advice on where to establish yourself in the state.
MILLINGTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tvaas
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

County leaders consider $350M plan to replace Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners are considering a huge plan costing millions of dollars to replace the aging infrastructure at Regional One. Commissioners are now in the process of reviewing material from the hospital’s CEO as there’s a resolution on the line for the commission and mayor’s office to create a plan of action to […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis Seven: Fired Starbucks workers say they have jobs back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven workers at a Memphis Starbucks store say they have their jobs back Thursday, six months after they were fired during an effort to unionize. “We got our jobs back,” read a post on the Memphis Seven Facebook page. The National Labor Relations Board said Judge Lipman granted the injunction Thursday. NLRB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WREG

Amount of mosquitos in Memphis to increase this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re in the Bluff City or surrounding areas, you may want to get a hold of a mosquito repellent soon. According to OFF!’s mosquito forecasting tool, the amount of mosquitos in Memphis are expected to be very high this week. The forecasting tool predicts local mosquito populations up to 7 days […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Southaven to continue studying rental property ordinance

Southaven took no action on a proposed rental property ordinance, but may schedule a workshop in the future to discuss more options. Mayor Darren Musselwhite told the Board of Aldermen that he doesn’t believe creating a registry of rental properties and charging a license fee for each rental home will deter the problem of large block investors from buying up homes and turning them into rentals.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
millington-news.com

TRACKING WITH THOMAS: All Aboard the Express

For the past couple of weeks, motorists in Millington have had the option to use Express Oil Change for car services. The business located at 8553 Highway 51 North opened in early August. The building is being constructed on Lot 3 in the Pure Millington subdivision between Zaxby’s and Cook Out restaurant. The business uses the existing driveway on Highway 51 that serves the Zaxby’s restaurant and extends it west to Creek Mill Road. Express Oil Change is headquartered out of Birmingham, Ala. Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is an American automotive maintenance brand, with services including its signature 15-minute oil change, in addition to full-service mechanical, tires, brakes, and more general service offerings.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis radio host honored in ‘Legends of the Outdoors’ Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis radio host will be among eight inductees in the 20th annual “Legends of the Outdoors” Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield, Missouri, said the event’s founder Garry Mason. Larry Rea, 79, of Germantown will be among three West Tennesseans honored...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy