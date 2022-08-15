MSCS gets highest distinction in statewide assessment

Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced Monday, Aug. 15, that the district has been named a Level 5 district under the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, a tool that helps measure student academic growth over time.

This is the first time since the 2014-2015 school year that the district has been named a Level 5 district by the TVAAS, and the designation lends some validity to the district’s assertion that it is “trending up.”

“It’s been a long time coming, and we want to continue trending up,” MSCS Principal Association President Reginald Williams said in a press release from the district. “This is a testament not only to our educators but also to our parents who have supported us through the highs and lows, trusting us with their children.”

TVAAS measures student growth from grades 3-12 in both literacy and numeracy and gives a composite score for districts that it measures. The district earned a five, the highest distinction given, in all three areas.

At the school level, most also earned a 5 in all three areas. Fifty-two percent of MSCS schools earned a composite score of 5, 58% earned a 5 on the literacy portion and 50% earned a 5 on the numeracy portion.

Many of the remaining schools at least earned a 3 or higher, with 77% earning a composite score of 3 or higher, 87% a 3 or higher on the literacy portion and 76% a 3 or higher on the numeracy portion.

The district received a 5 on the literacy portion of the assessment in 2018, but this is the first time in nearly eight years it has been named a Level 5 overall. Scores for other areas on the assessment have floated around 1 and 2 the past few years.

The results signal progress for students in the district after TCAP scores released last month showed that although they have room to grow, they were returning to where they were before the pandemic.

Just over 20% of students were proficient in English Language Arts, the data showed, an improvement of 7.5% compared to last year. Results were similar for math where students improved 7.1% over last year’s scores.

“We are proud of this honor because it affirms that our strategies and teachers are helping students make academic gains,” said MSCS deputy superintendent, Dr. Angela Whitelaw.