ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, SC
State
South Carolina State
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Deputies searching for missing man last seen Wednesday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Deputies are searching for a man who went missing Wednesday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said family members reported Andrew “Drew” Moore missing. The 28-year-old is 5-foot-five, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. BCSO said Moore is known to wear an Atlanta Braves hat. He […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Man indicted in boating accident that left 5 dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted on homicide charges in a deadly May boating accident on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. Mark Stegall was found guilty on 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, operating a vessel under the influence […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man killed in overnight shooting in Midtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting left a 22-year-old man dead early Thursday morning in Savannah.  The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said it happened in the 800 block of W. 38th Street, near Bulloch Street around 3 a.m. Police found Phoenix Odom dead at the scene. SPD says the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Father of missing woman arrested, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says while searching for a missing woman, the father of the woman was arrested. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, is charged with obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned. Police are searching for his daughter Megan Rich, 41, who was...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Sun City#Gardening#Ems
WTGS

Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
WSAV News 3

Hinesville hookah lounge shooting suspect turns himself in

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A man accused of a shooting at a hookah lounge in Hinesville has turned himself in. Marco Rahjae Williams, 27, was wanted in connection with the shooting of a 30-year-old man, at Roe’s Room Hookah Lounge on August 14. He turned himself into the Hinesville Police Department Friday afternoon. Anyone with […]
HINESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been indicted on homicide charges following a deadly boat crash in the Wilmington River in May. Mark Stegall was indicted on Wednesday. He is charged with 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence less safe, and reckless operation.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Outdoor Life

Four Fatal Gator Attacks in 76 Days Is a Statistical Anomaly. Here’s Why It Happened

An 88-year-old woman from Beaufort County, South Carolina named Nancy Becker became the fourth person in the U.S. to succumb to an encounter with an alligator in less than 11 weeks when she accidentally fell in a pond while gardening on Aug. 15. Four deaths in 76 days might seem a bit higher than normal: that’s one death every 19 days. In reality, it blows the likelihood of getting killed by an alligator out of the swamp water.
wtoc.com

Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after his attempt to flee from a traffic stop ended in flames. The Savannah Police Department said an officer tried to pull the car over Wednesday evening at 45th and Bull streets, but the driver fled. Police say the car crashed in front of where the attempted stop happened.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider died Tuesday in a crash with a second vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Toyoya pickup traveling south...
wtoc.com

One person dies in accident in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died following an accident US 278 and Pinckney Colony Road in Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Toyota pickup was driving south on...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy