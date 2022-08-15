Read full article on original website
WJCL
Preliminary autopsy report reveals cause of death in Sun City alligator attack
SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Beaufort County Coroner David Ott tells WJCL 22 News that 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker died Monday of blunt force trauma due to an alligator attack. This comes days after Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said Becker was gardening near a pond before the attack.
Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
WTGS
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
Beaufort Deputies searching for missing man last seen Wednesday
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Deputies are searching for a man who went missing Wednesday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said family members reported Andrew “Drew” Moore missing. The 28-year-old is 5-foot-five, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. BCSO said Moore is known to wear an Atlanta Braves hat. He […]
Man indicted in boating accident that left 5 dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted on homicide charges in a deadly May boating accident on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. Mark Stegall was found guilty on 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, operating a vessel under the influence […]
Man killed in overnight shooting in Midtown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting left a 22-year-old man dead early Thursday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said it happened in the 800 block of W. 38th Street, near Bulloch Street around 3 a.m. Police found Phoenix Odom dead at the scene. SPD says the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have […]
live5news.com
Father of missing woman arrested, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says while searching for a missing woman, the father of the woman was arrested. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, is charged with obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned. Police are searching for his daughter Megan Rich, 41, who was...
WTGS
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
Hinesville hookah lounge shooting suspect turns himself in
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A man accused of a shooting at a hookah lounge in Hinesville has turned himself in. Marco Rahjae Williams, 27, was wanted in connection with the shooting of a 30-year-old man, at Roe’s Room Hookah Lounge on August 14. He turned himself into the Hinesville Police Department Friday afternoon. Anyone with […]
CBS 46
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been indicted on homicide charges following a deadly boat crash in the Wilmington River in May. Mark Stegall was indicted on Wednesday. He is charged with 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence less safe, and reckless operation.
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
Four Fatal Gator Attacks in 76 Days Is a Statistical Anomaly. Here’s Why It Happened
An 88-year-old woman from Beaufort County, South Carolina named Nancy Becker became the fourth person in the U.S. to succumb to an encounter with an alligator in less than 11 weeks when she accidentally fell in a pond while gardening on Aug. 15. Four deaths in 76 days might seem a bit higher than normal: that’s one death every 19 days. In reality, it blows the likelihood of getting killed by an alligator out of the swamp water.
wtoc.com
Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after his attempt to flee from a traffic stop ended in flames. The Savannah Police Department said an officer tried to pull the car over Wednesday evening at 45th and Bull streets, but the driver fled. Police say the car crashed in front of where the attempted stop happened.
Elderly South Carolina Woman Killed by an Alligator After Falling into Pond
A South Carolina woman was killed by a 9-foot, 8-inch alligator after she fell into a pond on Aug. 15. The gator, which was known to residents, was removed from the lagoon and euthanized the same day. Nancy Becker was a resident of Sun City Hilton Head, a large community...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department notices large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A national TikTok trend has made its way to the Coastal Empire and it’s putting a strain on local police officers. Savannah Police report a 50% uptick in auto thefts, but criminals are doing it in a different way. Corporal Joshua Flynn at SPD’s Northwest...
wpde.com
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider died Tuesday in a crash with a second vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Toyoya pickup traveling south...
wtoc.com
One person dies in accident in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died following an accident US 278 and Pinckney Colony Road in Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Toyota pickup was driving south on...
88-year-old woman killed in Sun City alligator attack, deputies say
HILTON HEAD, S. C. (WSAV) — One woman has died following an alligator attack in Sun City. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 this morning about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person. Upon arrival, […]
