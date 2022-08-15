ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

With the aid of actors, Ottawa County first responders train for mass casualty event in Allendale

By Cody Scanlan, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago

ALLENDALE — Dozens of law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical service providers converged at Grand Valley State University on Sunday for a simulation designed to train and prepare for a mass casualty event.

The large-scale drill included actors, who imitated a crowd hit by a vehicle. The drill began at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, and continued until 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdvBl_0hHtv1xz00

The exercise was co-hosted by the Ottawa Medical Control Board Authority, Grand Valley State University and Ottawa County Emergency Management.

“The purpose of the exercise is to develop the best capability in Ottawa County possible for responding to large-scale mass casualty incidents,” said Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt.

"We are already confident in our first responders and medical professionals in Ottawa; they all know their jobs well, but this exercise tests coordination and efficiency across the disciplines as they work together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGTAW_0hHtv1xz00

Hunt added that, while the simulation is an important exercise, the lessons learned are invaluable for future training.

“Our best measurement of success will be a comprehensive after-action report that identifies where we need to grow, and we will then make the necessary changes."

The training came less than 24 hours after a Pennsylvania man drove his car into a crowd during a fundraiser, killing one person and wounding 17 others.

WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
