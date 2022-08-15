ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

4-time boxing champ Broner withdraws from Saturday fight

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JOIA_0hHtu7E800
Broner Withdraws boxing FILE - Boxer Adrien Broner takes questions from the media at the Ten Goossen boxing gym in Van Nuys, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019. Four-time world champion Adrien Broner withdrew Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, from his nationally televised fight against Omar Figueroa on Saturday night, Aug. 20, 2022, citing mental health. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes)

Four-time world champion Adrien Broner withdrew Monday from his nationally televised fight against Omar Figueroa on Saturday night, citing mental health.

Broner announced his decision on Instagram, apologizing to his fans and asking for prayers. He said mental health is real and that "I've watched a lot of people die playing with they boxing career and that is something I won't do ..."

Showtime was scheduled to air the fight from Hollywood, Florida.

The 33-year-old from Cincinnati also said he loves boxing and “I feel like I came up short before because my mind was not 100% there."

Broner said he needed to make some changes instead of worrying about other's people's feelings.

“In all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody,” Broner wrote. “I'm a 4 time world champion in 4 different weight classes and if I never lace up another pair of gloves again I feel like it's safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame.”

Broner last fought on Feb. 20, 2021, posting a unanimous decision over previously undefeated Jovanie Santiago, also on Showtime. It ended a 25-month absence from boxing and improved his record to 34-4-1. There was one fight ruled no contest.

Broner has had issues away from boxing, including several arrests. In 2019, he had a restraining order issued against him after making homophobic threats on social media. He later was ordered to pay over $830,000 for sexually assaulting a woman in a Cleveland nightclub.

Broner was jailed for a parole violation last year after failing to enroll in a court-mandated alcohol treatment program.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
104K+
Followers
117K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy