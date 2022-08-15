Read full article on original website
Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
Suspect throws stolen plywood from U-Haul at SC deputies during chase
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is on the loose after two men led York County deputies on a chase in North Carolina while throwing stolen plywood from the back of a U-Haul moving van, police say. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive in Rock Hill on...
Troopers: Man dies in crash after dropping off child at day care in Gaston County
GASTONIA, NC — A man died in a crash Thursday morning just after dropping off his child at day care in Gaston County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road near East Gaston High School. According to...
WBTV
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven
University officials say counseling services are available for students. The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Undercover Drug Operation In Lancaster County Leads To 26 Arrests | PHOTOS
LANCASTER, S.C. — Twenty-six people have been arrested on 89 drug-related warrants in Lancaster County following a months-long undercover operation by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say those arrested include 18 men and eight women. The drugs involved include Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, and various controlled...
cn2.com
Chase Leads York County Deputies into Gaston County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lumber thieves who lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill ends pursuit in Gaston County. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive where new homes are under construction when they observed two people loading plywood into a box truck in front of a construction site.
Deputies look for witnesses to possible road rage incident in Kershaw County
KERSHAW, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses in a suspected road rage incident that took place on Sunday, August 14. The suspected road rage incident led to a physical altercation on Lockhart Road near North Central High School, according to deputies. It all took place Sunday (8/14/22) at approximately 4:45 p.m. and involved a full-sized silver truck and a full-sized blue SUV, both pulling trailers.
Woman found unresponsive in assisted living facility pool in Indian Land, documents show
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care resident died earlier this month after workers at the facility found her unresponsive in the community pool, according to a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control accident/incident report. A state spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte...
iheart.com
Former Kershaw County Deputy Will Not be Prosecuted Over Viral Video
(Kershaw County, SC)-- A former Kershaw County deputy will not be prosecuted for allegedly punching a suspect. Solicitor Byron Gibson found there was insufficient evidence to take Former Kershaw deputy Erin Miles to court for assault and battery. This comes after a viral video appears to show Miles hitting a...
Two Southbound lanes of I-77 reopened in SC after crash involving tanker truck, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An overnight crash involving multiple cars and a tanker truck closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in York County on Friday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Two lanes were opened around 11:40 a.m., according to police. The lanes will be...
Loved ones concerned about well-being of Charlotte woman reported missing
CHARLOTTE — A 29-year-old Charlotte woman is missing and her caretaker said authorities are not doing enough to try and find her. Shiricka Guy has been reported missing for 12 days, family members told Channel 9 Thursday. Guy may be in danger, said her caretaker, who did not want...
Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
Man who went on bank robbery spree in North Carolina sentenced to 5 years in prison
A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison.
Parents scared after pistol found at Lancaster County school
"You hear every day about school shootings; you don't want that here in our small town," one South Middle School parent said Tuesday as they were picking up their children from school.
WBTV
Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed last week spent Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young kids to put down guns. While CMPD confirmed a child was shot and killed at the Birch Townhomes Thursday, they...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Say 2-Year-Old Shot In Lancaster Expected To Recover
LANCASTER, S.C. — Deputies say a 2-year-old shot at an apartment in Lancaster, S.C. Monday night is being treated at a local hospital for injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Police responded to the hospital for a report of an injured toddler and discovered a shooting...
WIS-TV
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.
Man dies after being shot on I-485 in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. At this time, police said they had no suspect and are not sure if the man was targeted in the shooting or if it was random. Before 2 a.m., CMPD...
fox46.com
Outdoor sirens going off in York County, officials say ‘no emergency’
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in York County are investigating the cause of outdoor sirens going off across the area on Thursday. York County Emergency Management said it’s aware that outdoor sirens are going off. “There is no emergency, and they’re investigating to find out...
cn2.com
Tanker Crash Causes Serious Traffic Delays for Hours
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two lanes are now open on I-77 southbound to Cherry Road in Rock Hill after a tanker truck crash earlier this morning. Reports coming in around 2 am when York County Deputies reported a multi-vehicle crash with several injuries on I-77 South at Exit 82 with an overturned tanker truck closing all lanes.
