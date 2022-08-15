ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park

MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Undercover Drug Operation In Lancaster County Leads To 26 Arrests | PHOTOS

LANCASTER, S.C. — Twenty-six people have been arrested on 89 drug-related warrants in Lancaster County following a months-long undercover operation by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say those arrested include 18 men and eight women. The drugs involved include Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, and various controlled...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Chase Leads York County Deputies into Gaston County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lumber thieves who lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill ends pursuit in Gaston County. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive where new homes are under construction when they observed two people loading plywood into a box truck in front of a construction site.
YORK COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Deputies look for witnesses to possible road rage incident in Kershaw County

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses in a suspected road rage incident that took place on Sunday, August 14. The suspected road rage incident led to a physical altercation on Lockhart Road near North Central High School, according to deputies. It all took place Sunday (8/14/22) at approximately 4:45 p.m. and involved a full-sized silver truck and a full-sized blue SUV, both pulling trailers.
KERSHAW, SC
WBTV

Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed last week spent Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young kids to put down guns. While CMPD confirmed a child was shot and killed at the Birch Townhomes Thursday, they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Say 2-Year-Old Shot In Lancaster Expected To Recover

LANCASTER, S.C. — Deputies say a 2-year-old shot at an apartment in Lancaster, S.C. Monday night is being treated at a local hospital for injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Police responded to the hospital for a report of an injured toddler and discovered a shooting...
LANCASTER, SC
WIS-TV

Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Tanker Crash Causes Serious Traffic Delays for Hours

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two lanes are now open on I-77 southbound to Cherry Road in Rock Hill after a tanker truck crash earlier this morning. Reports coming in around 2 am when York County Deputies reported a multi-vehicle crash with several injuries on I-77 South at Exit 82 with an overturned tanker truck closing all lanes.
ROCK HILL, SC

