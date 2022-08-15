ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KICKS 105

New Accountability Ratings Are Out, How did East Texas Schools Do?

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced the 2022 accountability ratings for independent school districts across the state. According to a release from the Lufkin Independent School District, these ratings are based on student achievement and progress measured by the STAAR test. The ratings are the first issued since 2019 due to COVID-19.
LUFKIN, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
KVUE

Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
KHOU

'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
theeasttexasweekend.com

Experience a Texas BBQ & music festival like you’ve never seen before

There’s nothing like Texas barbecue, and coming soon you’re going to have over 40 of the best barbecue restaurants in Texas and live music, such as county music star Gary Allan, joining together for one festival!. On Saturday, September 10th, the inaugural Troubadour Festival is coming to The...
TYLER, TX
KVUE

Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Storm System to Bring Heavy or Flooding Rains to South Texas Through Houston

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – (WBAP/KLIF ) – The National Hurricane Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance that is sitting along the entire Texas coast east into far west Louisiana. Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in the South Texas Valley up east through Houston, and forecasters say they expect as much as 6-10 inches of rain could fall, causing local flooding possibilities.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
LUFKIN, TX

