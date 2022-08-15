Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
New Accountability Ratings Are Out, How did East Texas Schools Do?
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced the 2022 accountability ratings for independent school districts across the state. According to a release from the Lufkin Independent School District, these ratings are based on student achievement and progress measured by the STAAR test. The ratings are the first issued since 2019 due to COVID-19.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in West & East Texas
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west and it seems that from a recent drawing anyway, Texas Lottery wins rose in the east and set in the west.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
4 Texas Lottery tickets winning over $11,500 sold in-state
Winner, winner, chicken dinner as the saying goes; while the golden egg of the $9.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot rolls on, there wasn't a lack of Texans winning some serious cash from the Wednesday night drawing of this Texas Lottery game.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
KVUE
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
KHOU
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
KTRE
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Experience a Texas BBQ & music festival like you’ve never seen before
There’s nothing like Texas barbecue, and coming soon you’re going to have over 40 of the best barbecue restaurants in Texas and live music, such as county music star Gary Allan, joining together for one festival!. On Saturday, September 10th, the inaugural Troubadour Festival is coming to The...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
wbap.com
Storm System to Bring Heavy or Flooding Rains to South Texas Through Houston
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – (WBAP/KLIF ) – The National Hurricane Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance that is sitting along the entire Texas coast east into far west Louisiana. Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in the South Texas Valley up east through Houston, and forecasters say they expect as much as 6-10 inches of rain could fall, causing local flooding possibilities.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
The 2023 Farmers' Almanac will be available for purchase in stores starting Aug. 15.
KTRE
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
