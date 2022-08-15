Read full article on original website
Delaware County activists say police, borough not being transparent in death of Fanta Bility
Community activists say the borough isn't being transparent when it comes to the investigation. Activists held a press conference to address their concerns Thursday morning in front of Sharon Hill Borough Hall.
New Castle Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. On August 9 at approximately 9:15 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 300 block of West 7th Street. Police attempted to make contact with 21-year-old Byeer Cherry of New Castle. Cherry attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 18 grams of marijuana.
Tree Vandalism: West Chester Police Department Investigates
WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department is investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street on August 14, 2022. According to authorities, a resident reported that at 2:10 AM, an unknown person was walking in the block and damaged a newly planted tree. The tree was valued at $2,000.00.
Can You Help to Identify These Individuals? Contact Brooklawn Police With Information
The Brooklawn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals who are wanted for questioning regarding alleged property damage that occurred at the Motel 6 on July 20, 2022. (All photos credit: Brooklawn Police Dept.) The individuals fled the scene in what appears to be...
Delaware Man Arrested for Attempted Fraud and Gun Possession in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — Parkesburg Police say that on August 9th, 2022, they arrested and charged 22-year-old Kevin Capel of Dover, Delaware, with Forgery and related criminal offenses after he attempted to defraud Fulton Bank at 100 West First Avenue out of thousands of dollars. Officers also removed a loaded...
Man Wanted for Access Device Fraud and Passing Bad Checks
BRISTOL TWP, PA — The Bristol Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Rashawn Singh. Singh, age 25, is wanted on charges of Access Device Fraud and passing Bad Checks. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Magisterial Court 07-1-03.
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police Detectives have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle. Detectives from the Traffic Services Unit obtained surveillance footage. The vehicle in the video is the suspect vehicle for this investigation. The vehicle sought is a 2017-2020 Honda CRV ivory/cream color, with heavy right-side damage. The vehicle...
Wanted Man Arrested While Carrying Loaded Handgun
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on August 5 at approximately 3:53 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 800 block of West 4th Street when they observed 20-year-old Tahlir Wright. Police were aware that Wright had an outstanding capias for his arrest and took him into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 64 grams of marijuana.
Police: Out On Unsecured Bond In Stolen Car Case, Woman Flees Police In Stolen Car
Newark Police have issued a warrant for a woman that fled from them in a stolen vehicle according to Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said just before 7:00 pm, on August 13, 2022, a Newark Police officer patrolling the 1100-block of South College Avenue observed a vehicle stopped and blocking the entrance/exit driveway for a business. The officer contacted the driver and determined that the vehicle was not displaying a registration plate. During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen in Raleigh, North Carolina said Rubin.
Man Charged With Burglary and Theft of a Firearm
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to a theft of a firearm. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 9:28 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Sycamore Street about a theft of a firearm. The case was assigned to Detective Kevin Murphy of the Criminal Investigations Division. Through the course of his investigation, Detective Murphy identified 26-year-old Rayquan Jackson as a suspect. An arrest warrant was secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident by members of the Street Crimes Unit on August 11.
WPD identifies Sunday's shooting victim
Wilmington Police are still investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. The victim was identified Wednesday as 19-year old Marell Lowe. He was shot and killed Sunday night around 9:45pm on North Monroe Street.
Wilmington Detectives Identify, Arrest 19-Year-Old for April 15 Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with an April 15 shooting incident. Authorities state that on April 15 at approximately 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
Two Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting, Police Investigate
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in critical condition. This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.
Juvenile Arrested for Assault in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, PA — In West Chester, a juvenile was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. According to West Chester Police, the juvenile was identified and taken into custody after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the assault that occurred in the 50 block of East Chestnut Street on August 16th, 2022, just before 8:00 P.M.
5 Delco Spots Made Top 100 List of Safest PA Places. Do You Live in 1 of Them?
Delaware County is home to five of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance.com. ElitePersonalFinance compiled the latest violent crime data available from FBI crime statistics. The final crime score was determined by taking the total number of violent crimes and dividing...
Man Robs Dollar General at Gunpoint in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police Detectives say that on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 1:12 pm, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General at 1300 Lehigh Ave in Philadelphia. The suspect fled the scene with approximately $3,000 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help...
Bridge shutdown in Ridley Park threatening local businesses, EMS response times
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A bridge shutdown is threatening businesses in one prominent Philadelphia suburb. It abruptly closed in Delaware County. The bridge is in the center of Ridley Park and leads to its normally bustling business district. The bridge has been in existence since 1904 and was rebuilt...
Petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities’ rates granted
DOVER, Del. – The Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tideweater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a “just and reasonable level”, pending further review. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return....
25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
Man Wearing DEA Shirt Crashed into Newark Home, Fled Scene
NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark are searching for a man wearing a blue DEA...
