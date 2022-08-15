WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to a theft of a firearm. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 9:28 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Sycamore Street about a theft of a firearm. The case was assigned to Detective Kevin Murphy of the Criminal Investigations Division. Through the course of his investigation, Detective Murphy identified 26-year-old Rayquan Jackson as a suspect. An arrest warrant was secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident by members of the Street Crimes Unit on August 11.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO