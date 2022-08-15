ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson, NJ

hamlethub.com

Longtime Ridgefield Resident Thomas Dixon McKee, 87, has Died

Thomas Dixon McKee, 87, longtime resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan Hopkins McKee until her passing in 2020. Tom was born on October 25th, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio; son of the late Archibald and Mary (Darrah) McKee. Tom...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
City
Emerson, NJ
hamlethub.com

First Day of School for Bethel Students is Monday, August 29 (Full Day)

Reminder - Monday, August 29th - the First Day of School is a FULL DAY. Click here for the 2022-2023 School Times Schedule. Our state required plan for Safe Return to In-person Learning Plan are posted on our website. It contains the procedures for students and staff who are symptomatic OR have tested positive for COVID-19. If you have any questions about those protocols, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Health Supervisor, Lisa Davenport ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or your school nurse. If you have feedback on that plan, please complete the Google Form.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

An Interview with the Aldrich Museum's Executive Director, Cybele Maylone

Editor's note: HamletHub's summer intern Carolyn Neugarten sits down with Cybele Maylone, the Executive Director of the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. What is it like to be at the helm of The Aldrich? Cybele talks about 52 Artists, the current exhibit (and the first that takes over the entire museum), the vision of Larry Aldrich, the Museum's unique location on Main Street, and the upcoming farm-to-museum dinner, Aldrich Artists at the Table.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Updated: Services for Gordon Walsh, Jr., real estate broker and insurance executive, veteran, Rotarian

Gordon L. Walsh Jr., age 92 of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at home, on August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan Oliver Walsh. Gordon was born on September 24, 1929, in Norwalk, CT; son of the late Louise and Gordon Walsh Sr., Gordon graduated from Greenwich High School and University of Missouri after which he attended the U S Army Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Medical Services branch. From 1952-1954, he was assigned to the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, based in Schweinfurt, Germany. Following military service, he was employed with the Aetna Insurance Company in Schenectady, NY, where he met Joan on a blind date set up by a former Army buddy. They married a year later in June 1956 in Albany, NY.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Democrats’ free Ice Cream Social on Saturday

Looking for something to do on Saturday with the family? Interested in free ice cream for all courtesy of Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe? Want to find out more about the upcoming November elections?. Come visit Ridgefield Democrats’ free Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 20th from 2-4PM at Democratic...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Michael Zeilnhofer Presents Neptune at Kent Library

On Monday, August 29th at 6:00p, Michael Zeilnhofer presents another interstellar program at Kent Library on Neptune. Neptune was a crucial planet in the evolution of our solar system as it interacted with the primordial scattered disk. This icy body led us to the understanding of areas beyond our line of sight. This presentation will detail the formation of this magnificent planet, the atmosphere, interior, the Great Dark Spot, and evolution of its orbit.
KENT, CT
hamlethub.com

Ribbon Cutting Unveils New Brien McMahon Softball Field!

Today, Mayor Rilling and members of our City of Norwalk/Recreation & Parks Department, Common Council, Norwalk Public Schools and Brien McMahon Softball team participated in the ribbon cutting of the new Brien McMahon Softball Field. The field has been converted from a natural grass field to a state-of-the-art Astroturf field....
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

CC of New Canaan Prepares for First Connecticut Mid-Amateur

For the first time in the 35-year history of the Connecticut Mid-Amateur the Country Club of New Canaan will be the host. The field will be highlighted by defending champion Rick Dowling who recently competed in the 122nd U.S. Amateur and was the runner-up at the Connecticut Amateur in June.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Pantochino Announces 2022/23 Season of Musicals in Milford

Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s award-winning, professional not-for-profit theatre for family audiences has announced its 2022-23 season including cult classics, family favorites and an exciting new musical comedy. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer founded and have led the company since 2010 with performances at the MAC, Milford Arts Council....
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth holds 6-week bereavement support group

Don't grieve alone. Register for RVNAhealth's six-week bereavement support group. Sessions begin Wednesday, September 21st in our Ridgefield office at 27 Governor Street. Registration required. Please click the link below, or call Garrett Walkup at 475.529.6118 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Norwalk Health Department Closes Another Successful Year of the Program with its Annual Harvest Party

Yesterday, the Norwalk Health Department and UConn Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) hosted a harvest party celebrating the families who completed the Growing Gardens, Growing Health Program at Fodor Farm. Growing Gardens, Growing Health is a multi-component program including gardening instruction and lessons on nutrition and cooking.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield County Bank Holds 151st Annual Meeting, Elects New Corporators

Fairfield County Bank held its 151st Annual Meeting at the Silver Spring County Club. The attendees included the Board of Directors, the Board of Incorporators, and the Senior Management of the Bank. The Annual Meeting is held to inform the Corporators on the financial well-being of the Bank, success and growth over the past year, and strategic plans for the coming year.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Local Democrats join together for Campaign Rally on August 28 at Merwin Meadows Park in Wilton

Democrats from across the district including Wilton, Weston, Westport, Redding, Ridgefield, and Easton will join together for Sunday, August 28th Campaign Rally. Join local Democrats for a regional campaign rally–featuring Governor Ned Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Attorney General William Tong, and candidates for Secretary of State, Treasurer, State Senate and State Representative–to kick-off a major get-out the vote effort for the November 2022 election.
EASTON, CT

