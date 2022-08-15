Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Ridgefield resident Dylan Desmarais named to the dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis
Dylan Desmarais of Ridgefield was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Desmarais is enrolled in the university's Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Sam Fox School, students must earn a...
Lehigh University student Emma Santini of Yorktown Heights, NY is awarded the Boren Award
Emma Santini of Yorktown Heights, a recent class of 2022 graduate of International Relations and Economics at Lehigh University, received the Boren Award from the National Security Education Office. This award funds U.S. students to study less commonly taught languages in world regions critical to U.S. interests. Santini will use...
Ridgefield Public Schools and First Student Bus Company prepare our youngest students for school!
Ridgefield Public Schools is preparing their youngest students for the start of the school year and shared some amazing photos on social media of Kindergarten Bus Orientation which is currently underway. "This adorable rite of passage is an important reminder of the precious passengers on board. Please be patient and...
Longtime Ridgefield Resident Thomas Dixon McKee, 87, has Died
Thomas Dixon McKee, 87, longtime resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan Hopkins McKee until her passing in 2020. Tom was born on October 25th, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio; son of the late Archibald and Mary (Darrah) McKee. Tom...
First Day of School for Bethel Students is Monday, August 29 (Full Day)
Reminder - Monday, August 29th - the First Day of School is a FULL DAY. Click here for the 2022-2023 School Times Schedule. Our state required plan for Safe Return to In-person Learning Plan are posted on our website. It contains the procedures for students and staff who are symptomatic OR have tested positive for COVID-19. If you have any questions about those protocols, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Health Supervisor, Lisa Davenport ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or your school nurse. If you have feedback on that plan, please complete the Google Form.
An Interview with the Aldrich Museum's Executive Director, Cybele Maylone
Editor's note: HamletHub's summer intern Carolyn Neugarten sits down with Cybele Maylone, the Executive Director of the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. What is it like to be at the helm of The Aldrich? Cybele talks about 52 Artists, the current exhibit (and the first that takes over the entire museum), the vision of Larry Aldrich, the Museum's unique location on Main Street, and the upcoming farm-to-museum dinner, Aldrich Artists at the Table.
Updated: Services for Gordon Walsh, Jr., real estate broker and insurance executive, veteran, Rotarian
Gordon L. Walsh Jr., age 92 of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at home, on August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan Oliver Walsh. Gordon was born on September 24, 1929, in Norwalk, CT; son of the late Louise and Gordon Walsh Sr., Gordon graduated from Greenwich High School and University of Missouri after which he attended the U S Army Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Medical Services branch. From 1952-1954, he was assigned to the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, based in Schweinfurt, Germany. Following military service, he was employed with the Aetna Insurance Company in Schenectady, NY, where he met Joan on a blind date set up by a former Army buddy. They married a year later in June 1956 in Albany, NY.
Ridgefield Democrats’ free Ice Cream Social on Saturday
Looking for something to do on Saturday with the family? Interested in free ice cream for all courtesy of Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe? Want to find out more about the upcoming November elections?. Come visit Ridgefield Democrats’ free Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 20th from 2-4PM at Democratic...
Michael Zeilnhofer Presents Neptune at Kent Library
On Monday, August 29th at 6:00p, Michael Zeilnhofer presents another interstellar program at Kent Library on Neptune. Neptune was a crucial planet in the evolution of our solar system as it interacted with the primordial scattered disk. This icy body led us to the understanding of areas beyond our line of sight. This presentation will detail the formation of this magnificent planet, the atmosphere, interior, the Great Dark Spot, and evolution of its orbit.
Ribbon Cutting Unveils New Brien McMahon Softball Field!
Today, Mayor Rilling and members of our City of Norwalk/Recreation & Parks Department, Common Council, Norwalk Public Schools and Brien McMahon Softball team participated in the ribbon cutting of the new Brien McMahon Softball Field. The field has been converted from a natural grass field to a state-of-the-art Astroturf field....
Wilton Remains at Stage 2 Drought Level, Resident Report Capacity Issues with Wells
Yesterday, the Governor declared Fairfield County and all other counties, except New London and Windham, continue to remain at a Stage 2 drought level, meaning an incipient drought. New London and Windham were declared to have moved to Stage 3, meaning a moderate drought. Despite remaining in Stage 2, Wilton...
CC of New Canaan Prepares for First Connecticut Mid-Amateur
For the first time in the 35-year history of the Connecticut Mid-Amateur the Country Club of New Canaan will be the host. The field will be highlighted by defending champion Rick Dowling who recently competed in the 122nd U.S. Amateur and was the runner-up at the Connecticut Amateur in June.
Pantochino Announces 2022/23 Season of Musicals in Milford
Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s award-winning, professional not-for-profit theatre for family audiences has announced its 2022-23 season including cult classics, family favorites and an exciting new musical comedy. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer founded and have led the company since 2010 with performances at the MAC, Milford Arts Council....
Stamford Public Schools, Police, Mayor, Hold Active Shooter Awareness Sessions
The Mayor’s Office, the Stamford Police Department, and Stamford Public Schools are hosting important active shooter awareness sessions for staff on August 24th from 9:30 am – 11:30 am and 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm. There will also be a session for families and community members on August...
RVNAhealth holds 6-week bereavement support group
Don't grieve alone. Register for RVNAhealth's six-week bereavement support group. Sessions begin Wednesday, September 21st in our Ridgefield office at 27 Governor Street. Registration required. Please click the link below, or call Garrett Walkup at 475.529.6118 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
Norwalk Health Department Closes Another Successful Year of the Program with its Annual Harvest Party
Yesterday, the Norwalk Health Department and UConn Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) hosted a harvest party celebrating the families who completed the Growing Gardens, Growing Health Program at Fodor Farm. Growing Gardens, Growing Health is a multi-component program including gardening instruction and lessons on nutrition and cooking.
Fairfield County Bank Holds 151st Annual Meeting, Elects New Corporators
Fairfield County Bank held its 151st Annual Meeting at the Silver Spring County Club. The attendees included the Board of Directors, the Board of Incorporators, and the Senior Management of the Bank. The Annual Meeting is held to inform the Corporators on the financial well-being of the Bank, success and growth over the past year, and strategic plans for the coming year.
Local Democrats join together for Campaign Rally on August 28 at Merwin Meadows Park in Wilton
Democrats from across the district including Wilton, Weston, Westport, Redding, Ridgefield, and Easton will join together for Sunday, August 28th Campaign Rally. Join local Democrats for a regional campaign rally–featuring Governor Ned Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Attorney General William Tong, and candidates for Secretary of State, Treasurer, State Senate and State Representative–to kick-off a major get-out the vote effort for the November 2022 election.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Fine Art Restoring Hudson Valley
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fine Art...
Pave Stamford Seeks to Double Amount of Road Paving and Sidewalk Restoration
Paving and Sidewalk Restoration in City of Stamford. This year, the City of Stamford has announced the “Pave Stamford,” initiative that seeks to double the amount of road paving and sidewalk restoration done during this budget cycle. Click here to view the Tier 1 paving list. Residents can...
