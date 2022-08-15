Read full article on original website
Celebration of Missoula Mayor Engen set for Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — A celebration Missoula Mayor John Engen's life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field at 10 a.m. Engen died on Monday after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. Engen was Missoula's 50th and longest-serving mayor. During...
Missoula Co. invites residents to take public safety survey
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County invites residents to take part in a new public safety survey to help identify the biggest trends in local crime. The Missoula County Community Justice Department says anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Missoula County can take the 5-minute survey online through Sept. 30.
Missoula Mayor Engen passes away at age 57
Missoula Mayor John Engen -- who had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer -- has passed away.
No public access to East Rosebud Lake through association property
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Forest Service reminds those recreating in the East Rosebud Lake that there is no public access to the lake through East Rosebud Lake Association property. Beartooth District Ranger Ken Coffin says several reports have been made of people trespassing on East Rosebud Lake Association property,...
Montana Stage I and Stage II fire restrictions explained
There are currently no fire restrictions in Missoula County, however, the fire danger remains extreme.
Former Stevensville mayor appears in court
MISSOULA, Mont. — The former mayor of Stevensville who faces felony theft and misdemeanor official misconduct charges involving his government position appeared in Ravalli County District Court Thursday. Brandon Dewey pleaded not guilty to all six charges. Dewey had been arrested, but is now free on his own recognizance.
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Registration open for UM Homecoming Parade
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana Alumni Association is accepting registrations for this year's Homecoming Parade. The parade returns Sept. 24 after a two-year hiatus. The theme is Might of Montana. People can register a float or reserve a space to walk in the parade here. UM released...
Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
NEW MAP: Garceau Fire grows to 4,591 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows the Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has grown to 4,591 acres. That's an increase of more than 1,800 acres since Wednesay night's flight. The daily flight log noted the following:. Fire perimeter acres increased significantly from the day before....
Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine
On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Portion of Bob Marshall Wilderness closes Friday due to Cannon Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — A portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness will close Friday, as a wildfire burning in the area approaches 1,000 acres burned. The Cannon Fire is burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The area closure includes the following areas:. From the...
Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
Two bedroom Missoula home to sell for $135,000
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's no secret it's a seller's market when it comes to finding a home in Montana right now. However, one unique home on the market is listed in the buyer's favor. In central Missoula, a two bed, two bath home will sell for $135,000 through a lottery...
As housing costs rise, mobile home residents are under pressure
Last winter, residents of a mobile home park in Missoula discovered that the project had been sold and that rents would rise. New park owners are also planning to change the property’s layout, which will displace some long-term tenants. Ralph Escalante and his girlfriend live in the park, in...
Garceau Fire burns 1,500 acres, 0% containment
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has burned 1,500 acres, according to Inciweb. "This was a very active fire with almost 100% intense heat within the main perimeter," mappers noted. "There was non-forested habitat between the two main polygons in Section 34 which likely had more heat/burn than was visible on the IR scan due to flashy fuels."
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
Hog Trough Fire grows to 1,620 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning 18 miles southeast of Hamilton has grown to 1,620 acres. Overnight mapping shows an increase of 219 acres from yesterday's total. The daily flight log noted the following:. "Southern area of the fire had lots of activity. Perimeter acreage expanded by...
